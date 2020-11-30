Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 22 — At 1:03 p.m., in Ilwaco, threats were reported.
Nov. 23 — The theft of cash from several accounts was reported at 6:01 a.m. in Ilwaco. The caller said her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend took money without permission and have left town.
At 9:17 a.m. in Ilwaco, threats were alleged.
Nov. 25 — A vehicle prowl in Long Beach was reported at 9:58 a.m.
In Long Beach at 10:21 a.m., malicious harassment was reported.
The theft of a package from a doorstep in Ilwaco was reported at 8:21 p.m.
Nov. 26 — A two-vehicle, non-injury accident was reported at 8:49 a.m. in Long Beach.
Vagrancy was reported in Long Beach at 9:31 a.m. after a homeless person’s belongings were found on the door stoop of a business.
Nov. 27 — A hit-and-run was reported at 4:11 p.m. in Long Beach.
Nov. 28 — In Long Beach at 12:02 p.m., trespassing was reported for individuals who said they were looking for mushrooms. One man went to the bathroom alongside the home.
At 7:08 p.m. in Long Beach, a narcotics complaint was received.
Threats were alleged at 7:19 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 22 — At 7:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, a mattress and SUV, along with an old travel trailer were dumped near W Street.
At 9:08 p.m. in Naselle, a suspicious vehicle with three people inside was parked outside a locked gate, apparently waiting to meet someone.
Nov. 23 — In Ocean Park at 11:54 a.m., it was reported that a generator that was padlocked to an RV was stolen about a week ago.
At 7:06 p.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Raymond.
Nov. 24 — An extremely disorderly person was screaming, yelling and cussing at 8:25 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A 40-cal pistol was reported stolen from an Ocean Park residence at 9:32 a.m.
A suspicious RV was reported in a Chinook park at 12:19 p.m.
Child abuse/neglect was reported at 1:49 p.m. in Lebam.
Nov. 25 — A domestic incident in progress was reported at 12:16 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Tire tracks were visible after a hit-and-run to a fence in Ocean Park at 1:44 p.m.
An assault was reported at 1:50 p.m. in Naselle.
Adult abuse was reported at 4:04 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Nov. 26 — At 7:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly person was reported.
A loose pot-bellied pig was reported to be eating leaves in a yard at 1:53 p.m.
The theft of two “prize-winning quilts” was reported at 11:28 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Nov. 28 — At 7:11 a.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident with threats was reported.
Two teal bicycles rented from Portland were stolen from a trailer parked in Seaview at 2:42 p.m.
Criminal trespassing in Naselle was reported at 2:56 p.m. The caller advised they tore down a cable to access property.
