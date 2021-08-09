Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 1 — At 1:52 a.m. in Long Beach, a drug deal in progress was reported.
At 2:21 p.m., in Long Beach, a customer at a business was allegedly causing a scene and screaming about a BLM sign.
Aug. 2 — At 12:40 p.m., a two-vehicle fender bender accident was reported in Long Beach.
Aug. 3 — At 1:57 a.m. in Ilwaco, a burglary was reported. The reporting party stated that a window screen had been pushed out and someone had been in the building after hours.
Aug. 4 — At 4:18 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco.
A suspicious situation was reported in Long Beach at 6:18 p.m., for a baby screaming for more than 20 minutes.
Aug. 5 — At 9 a.m. in Long Beach an attempted burglary was reported.
In Long Beach at 1:28 p.m., the theft of clothes from a laundromat was reported.
A parking lot collision was reported at 6:19 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 7 — At 1:20 a.m. in Long Beach, suspicious activity was reported. The caller said people were using hammers and electric drills to into the front door of home. They said they were roofers and were going to work on the home but were seen removing items from the home.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 1 — At 9:16 a.m., a home burglary was reported. The caller said the screen door was open, and a cigarette butt was found on the ground.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Naselle at 11:24 a.m.
At 11:36 a.m., in Ocean Park, a burglary was stolen, with many items taken.
In Ocean Park at 1:54 p.m., a Jeep Liberty was reported stolen.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 6:52 p.m. in Raymond.
Near Smith Creek at 9:30 p.m., an injured elk was reported off the road in a ditch.
Aug. 2 — In Ocean Park at 1:11 a.m., fireworks complaints were received. The caller said they are not on the beach.
At 11:20 a.m., a pickup with Texas plates was reported abandoned.
In Surfside at 2:36 p.m., an apartment was reported burglarized and vandalized, and many items stolen.
At 2:54 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported in Raymond.
In Ilwaco at 8:11 p.m., a water rescue was reported after one person fell out of a kayak at the North Jetty and can’t get back into it.
Aug. 3 — At 9:06 a.m., in Seaview, a woman was reported to be laying on a sidewalk wrapped in a blanket.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 7:04 p.m. in Seaview.
Aug. 4 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 9:23 a.m.
At 10:48 p.m. on Cranberry Road, the restrooms were found completely burned inside.
In Raymond at 12:53 p.m., a home burglary was reported with many items missing from the home.
Identity theft was reported in Raymond at 6:58 p.m.
At 11:55 p.m. in Ocean Park, suspicious activity was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:33 a.m., in Seaview. The caller said a man was looking in windows.
Aug. 5 — Two black cows and two brown cows were in the road near Chinook at 7:44 a.m.
Someone used a crowbar to attempt a break into a vehicle near Tokeland at 8:23 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 3:45 p.m. in Surfside.
In Seaview at 3:56 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported after a man allegedly threw a laptop into a yard and took off.
Criminal trespassing in Surfside was reported at 8:41 p.m.
Aug. 6 — At 3:37 p.m., someone reported finding cages stacked on top of each with chickens, ducks and rabbits in them, and no food or water available.
Vandalism was reported at 4:30 p.m. in Chinook.
The driver of a pickup truck near Francis was said to be intoxicated at 8:15 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 9:13 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
Aug. 7 — An intoxicated driver was reported in Ocean Park at 5:50 p.m.
