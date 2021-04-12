Long Beach Police Department
April 4 — At 12:04 a.m. in Long Beach, people could be heard arguing and one person sounded to be in distress.
April 5 — At 2:24 p.m. in Long Beach, someone was reported to be throwing fireworks from a vehicle into people’s yards. The suspect’s vehicle was identified.
April 6 — At 7:29 a.m. in Long Beach, a person was allegedly bitten by a neighbor’s dog and her arm was bleeding. It is also alleged the victim cannot go outside as the dog is always there.
A burglary was reported at 2:08 p.m., in Long Beach.
At 4:13 p.m., a burglary to a storage locker in Long Beach was reported.
April 7 — Suspicious behavior was reported at 9:55 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 8 — At 8:18 p.m., possible trespassers were reported in Ilwaco.
April 9 — At 8:19 p.m. in Long Beach, it was reported someone shot a BB into the window of a home.
April 10 — Suspicious behavior was reported at 5:52 p.m. in Long Beach, after a woman was questioned about taking pictures of a home and she took off without speaking to the homeowner.
An allegedly intoxicated man was disruptive and looking for a fight in Long Beach at 9:07 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 4 — At 10:10 a.m., in Surfside, someone cut the catalytic converter out of a Toyota pickup.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park for a “transient big guy with a beard” at 7:26 p.m.
April 5 — A suspicious situation was reported at 10:44 a.m. in Ocean Park for a male by a van with the doors open, wires all over the place, airbags deployed, garbage all over the ground.
Malicious harassment was reported at 12:24 p.m. in Willapa.
A person was reported to be in front of the food bank in Ocean Park with his pants down mooning people at 1:34 p.m.
At 3:52 p.m. in Surfside, a domestic situation was reported.
The theft of money was reported at 3:52 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 6 — An individual who has been asked to leave private property numerous times, was again trespassing in Ocean Park at 4:06 a.m.
At 11:03 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Seaview.
In Seaview at 3:27 p.m., an abandoned vehicle with the ignition punched was re-ported.
Threats were reported in Ocean Park at 4:37 p.m., regarding a towed vehicle.
A pot belly pig was reportedly being mistreated in Raymond at 4:41 p.m.
At 6:34 p.m. in South Bend, an assault was reported.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Raymond at 7:03 p.m.
The theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Surfside was reported at 7:47 p.m.
April 7 — At 8:13 a.m., in Nahcotta, it was reported that gasoline had been siphoned out of a vehicle and batteries stolen from dump trucks.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Menlo at 9:11 a.m.
In Naselle, a black vehicle with a loud exhaust leaves about 6:15 a.m. and “goes about 50 in a 25-mph zone.”
At 8:16 p.m. in Ocean Park, an allegedly intoxicated person was reported at an ATM.
April 8 — Garbage had been dumped on private property in Ocean Park at 10:53 p.m., with empty prescription bottles found in the garbage.
At 6:41 p.m. in South Bend, a man with a gun was reported.
April 9 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Menlo at 2:53 p.m.
A burglary was reported at 4:30 p.m. in Chinook.
April 10 — At 11:13 a.m. in Naselle, someone was reported to be getting into mailboxes walking down a road.
In Raymond at 12:46 p.m., the rape of a child was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 1:04 p.m.
A narcotics complaint was received from Ocean Park at 5:06 p.m., with an illegal grow of marijuana at a home.
