Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 25 - At 11:12 a.m., a worker at a coffee bar in Long Beach found a crack pipe.
At 11:12 a.m., panhandlers were reported across the street from a business in Long Beach.
At 3:24 p.m., a caller reported a dark gray sedan pulled into a park in Ilwaco and was bringing in narcotics.
At 7:40 p.m., a female was inside a hotel room yelling for help in Ilwaco.
At 8:05 p.m., a caller reported something hit their vehicle, possibly a deer and just wanted to report it in Long Beach.
Sept. 26 - At 5:32 p.m., the back door of a bar in Long Beach was open and glass bottles were broken behind the building. It looked like lockers had been ransacked.
At 9:11 a.m., a caller reported drug dealers in Ilwaco.
At 11:36 a.m., a bottle of nitro medication was stolen from a vehicle in Ilwaco.
At 11:56 a.m., a wife and husband were fighting in Ilwaco.
Sept. 27 - At 3:55 p.m., a caller reported an individual using a backpack sprayer and was spraying in the area and did not look official.
At 10:19 p.m., a caller could hear voices at a construction site in Long Beach.
Sept. 28 - At 12:51 p.m., a caller from Ridgefield reported that they backed into a 1971 Chevy Shortride on Sept. 9.
Sept. 29 - At 7:42 a.m., a two vehicle non-injury collision in Long Beach.
At 10:39 p.m., a neighbor in Long Beach called to complain about their neighbor “at it again” and that they are “getting rowdy” playing loud music in a garage.
Sept. 30 - At 8:11 a.m., a brush fire in Fire District 1 along a trail with “huge flames.”
At 11:45 p.m., a caller in Long Beach reported that a homeless man was stalking her and had looked into her windows.
Oct. 1 - At 10:21 p.m., a caller in Ilwaco reported that her personal information had been hacked.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 25 - At 12:58 a.m., a caller in Bay Center looked out their window and saw someone on a trailer and wanted a perimeter check.
At 2:36 a.m., a complaint of loud music in Oysterville that the whole neighborhood could hear.
At 4:53 a.m., a man was walking down the road in Ocean Park yelling and cussing.
At 9:27 a.m., neighbors high on meth called and woke up their neighbor.
At 10:47 a.m., a motorcycle rider was struck by a truck and trailer. Location unspecified by PCSO.
At 1:57 p.m., a jet ski was in the reeds in Chinook.
Sept. 26 - At 8:23 a.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported someone had flattened two of his vehicle’s tires and had taken his keys.
At 1:29 p.m., a shoplifter in Ocean Park stole two doughnuts.
At 5:45 p.m., a neighbor in Seaview was concerned someone was trespassing on their neighbor’s property.
At 7:21 p.m., a man was strong armed by another man serving an eviction notice.
Sept. 27 - At 4:25 a.m., occupants inside a vehicle in Ocean Park were observed using a glass pipe.
At 9:32 a.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported that someone assaulted them with a big stick and slapped their phone out of their hand.
At 9:08 p.m, a landlord “took a swing” at a tenant. Location unspecified by PCSO.
Sept. 28 - At 3:02 a.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported their baby’s daddy had just assaulted her and pushed her to the ground. The dad was armed with a metal pole and was breaking stuff inside.
At 9:09 a.m., a loose cow in the middle of the road. Location unspecified by PCSO.
At 10:13 a.m., a caller in Oysterville reported that her wallet was stolen from her purse and she had an idea who might have taken it.
At 11:09 a.m., a caller in Lebam wanted to know how to remove his wife from the property. He stated they were getting a divorce and she agreed to leave.
At 12:14 p.m., a gray 1989 Ford Bronco was stolen from Menlo and was last seen heading toward Riverdale.
Sept. 29 - At 8:04 a.m., a caller in Menlo reported that a truck was running next door and blasting music since around 2 a.m.
At 8:59 a.m., a homeless man in Ocean Park was taking mail from mailboxes.
At 11:07 a.m., a “huge” dead otter in the roadway.
At 12:01 p.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported someone was in a smoke shack tearing down signs.
At 5:58 p.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported an individual was stomping around on a property.
At 11:34 p.m., a caller in Menlo reported their neighbor was playing loud music again.
Sept. 30 - At 10:32 a.m., a man was violating a no-contact order by texting a victim in Ocean Park.
At 4:51 p.m., evicted tenants in Menlo did not leave and were ripping down walls.
Oct. 1 - At 10:06 a.m., a suspicious RV was moving around and parking on side streets in Surfside.
At 3:49 p.m., a campfire on the beach the night before near Surfside was covered up but was still smoldering.
At 7:51 p.m., a rollover collision with a Jeep on its roof. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 10:21 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Surfside and other vehicles were attempting to pull it out.
At 10:35 p.m., a possible stolen Kia Spectra in Ocean Park.
