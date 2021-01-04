Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 28 — At 10:40 p.m. in Ilwaco, suspicious activity was reported after three people were allegedly seen hiding near a sport boat.
Dec. 30 — At 2:51 p.m., an intoxicated driver was driving in the wrong lane.
Dec. 31 — A suspicious van was reported in the parking lot of an Ilwaco business at 8 p.m.
The alleged theft of a scooter from a Long Beach business was reported at 10:44 p.m.
Jan. 1 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 12:10 a.m. in Long Beach.
Jan. 2 — At 2:10 p.m., in Long Beach, a two-vehicle accident was reported.
A hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of a Long Beach business was reported at 3:16 p.m.
At 5:20 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated driver was “all over the road” and “driving into oncoming traffic” in Long Beach.
In Long Beach at 8:23 p.m., a suspicious vehicle with fogged up windows was reported sitting outside a business.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 27 — At 9:53 a.m., in Naselle, an allegedly vicious pitbull dog was reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress in Menlo was reported at 12:19 p.m.
Suspicious activity at several homes in Surfside was reported at 1:31 p.m. The caller said one home had been entered.
In Raymond at 2:28 p.m., a domestic incident was reported.
At 4:35 p.m., occupants from an older pickup were alleged to have dumped an old toolbox on private property.
Dec. 28 — Suspicious activity in a Naselle home was reported at 12:02 a.m.
A one-vehicle accident in Ocean Park was reported at 9:56 a.m.
Repeated home burglaries were reported at 12:16 p.m. The caller said more than $3,700 was stolen from the home in the last couple of days.
At 1:15 p.m. in Surfside, people living on a lot who allegedly haven’t paid rent were reported.
A burglary to a storage unit was reported at 3:21 p.m., with an urn, safe, tools, bow and arrow and more stolen.
A possible burglary was reported at 7:45 p.m.
At 10:59 p.m. in Seaview, someone was revving a car with no muffler.
Dec. 29 — A burglary to a maintenance building in Surfside was reported at 10:39 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 7:27 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Near Smith Creek at 10:58 p.m., a person was revving the motor of a vehicle.
Dec. 30 — At 10:13 a.m., it was reported that a large hound dog jumped on several vehicles possibly causing damage.
At 12:31 p.m. in Raymond, a suspicious situation was reported for door-to-door carpet cleaners.
“Sketchy people” were reported at 8:02 p.m. at a Seaview business.
Dec. 31 — A transient male was reported hanging out at a school near Lebam at 12:13 p.m.
Telephone harassment from scam callers was reported at 12:36 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:11 p.m. in Seaview, a disorderly person was reported.
At 2:54 p.m. in Lebam, another call was received about a homeless person who had set up camp near the school.
A domestic violence incident in progress in Raymond was reported at 7:18 p.m.
Jan. 1, 2021 — Suspicious activity in Bay Center was reported at 5:44 a.m. The caller said a vehicle was being driven back and forth in a neighborhood and revving the engine repeatedly.
The theft of a deer skull from an Ocean Park home was reported at 1:36 p.m. The suspect was on security video.
At 2:24 p.m. it was reported that a garbage can had been blown up.
At 5:46 p.m., a large tree was down across the road near the Willapa Bay Wildlife Refuge.
Jan. 2 — The alleged theft of various items from an Ocean Park home was reported at 2:53 p.m. The caller said someone was hired to clean the home and didn’t but instead took various items including china.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:08 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A homeless man was said to be staying at the back of a Raymond store at 5:09 p.m., and won’t leave when asked.
Near Ocean Park, child abuse or neglect was alleged.
