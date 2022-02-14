Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 6 — At 12:29 a.m. in Long Beach, a report of a “huge” bonfire and people screaming.
Feb. 7 — At 2:55 a.m. in Long Beach, a female was going door to door asking for food.
Adult abuse was reported at 10:16 a.m. in Ilwaco.
A shoplifter in Long Beach was reported at 10:35 a.m., with clothes among the items stolen.
A disorderly female was reported at 12:23 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 4:45 p.m. a homeless female who said she was freezing and hungry was reported in Long Beach.
A vagrant female was smoking inside a business in Long Beach at 8:21 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:28 p.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 8 — At 6:09 p.m. in Ilwaco a suspicious person was reported.
Feb. 9 — In Ilwaco, a man was allegedly going through laptops in a park.
At 12:57 p.m. a person said to be burning carpet in a yard in Ilwaco.
Feb. 10 — At 12:38 a.m. in Long Beach it was reported a catalytic converter and gasoline was stolen from a business vehicle.
Feb. 11 — In Ilwaco at 2:37 p.m., a female was reported sleeping on a dock. She was assisted off the dock and to a covered area where she passed out.
An RV was using a business parking lot in Long Beach for camping at 12:27 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 6 — At 9:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, an SUV was dumped in front of an abandoned RV.
In Raymond at 12:03 p.m., a fire was reported next to a fence with embers flying all over roof, the smoke was polluting everything.
At 1:52 p.m. in Chinook, a bank account had been hacked with $9,000 taken.
In Raymond at the Monohon boat launch at 6:34 p.m., a Bayliner boat was reported to be bobbing nose up in the water.
Suspicious people were reported on private property in Seaview at 7:11 p.m., and they were alleged to be drug users and dealers.
Feb. 7 — At 9:37 a.m. in Ocean Park, a van that had been driving around and was hidden in nearby brushes.
In Naselle, a bunch of trash had been dumped in a private dumpster at 11:42 a.m.
At 3:55 p.m., a shoplifter was reported in Seaview.
A suspicious vehicle was left parked on a private lot in Seaview at 8:46 p.m.
At 9:20 p.m. in Raymond, a domestic violence incident was reported.
A disorderly female was reported in Seaview at 10:53 p.m., and refusing to leave when asked.
Feb. 8 — At 10:29 a.m., a suspicious person was reportedly going door-to-door in Naselle trying to sell vacuum cleaners.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Nahcotta at 10:40 p.m.
The theft of a catalytic converter from a pickup was reported at 10:51 a.m.
A huge tote of Dewalt tools was reported stolen at 4:12 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Oysterville at 4:43 p.m.
Feb. 9 — At 8:02 a.m. in Naselle, it was reported that 25 to 30 people were blocking a door at the school.
At 9:39 a.m. in Naselle, kids were banging on the door of the school.
An illegal squatter moved a travel trailer onto property in Ocean Park without permission at 1:30 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:17 p.m. near Smith Creek.
At 4:05 p.m., theft by an employee at a Seaview business was in custody at 4:05 p.m.
Feb. 10 — A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 8:04 a.m.
At 8:32 a.m., people were reported to be barbecuing on private property and had brought in a port-a-potty.
The theft of a 25-gallon propane tank from a Seaview location was reported at 10:43 a.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. in Surfside. The victim said the fender is cracked and washer fluid is leaking.
A burglary was reported at 1:47 p.m. in Naselle, with welders, air compressors, shop equipment, even light bulbs stolen.
At 3:25 p.m., near Dismal Nitch, a man was hauling a fifth-wheel that was missing the sides and a spare tire was dragging the ground.
A vicious dog allegedly bit someone in Menlo at 4:13 p.m.
At 7:41 p.m., in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
An allegedly intoxicated driver was reported near Seaview at 9:40 p.m.
A structure fire was reported in Raymond at 11:22 p.m.
Feb. 11 — An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:10 a.m. in a parking lot in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged at 9:10 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Gas was syphoned from a vehicle in Seaview at 12:18 p.m., with the gas cap still on the ground.
A vehicle theft was reported at 3:22 p.m. in Seaview.
At 5:11 p.m., a narcotics complaint was reported in Seaview.
In Raymond a vehicle was prowling around a home at 10:21 p.m.
Feb. 12 — A disorderly person was reported throwing rocks at cars at 9:31 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 1:41 p.m. in Naselle.
