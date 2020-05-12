Long Beach Police Department
May 3 — At 2:04 p.m., someone reported a young person riding a dirt bike on the hiking trail around Black Lake in Ilwaco.
A domestic incident was reported at 4:45 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 6:17 p.m. in Ilwaco, disorderly conduct was reported for two people arguing in extremely loud voices, talking about cheating on each other and being sober.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Ilwaco at 8:33 p.m.
May 4 — Suspicious activity was reported in Long beach at 4:06 a.m., with four kids outside a residence.
At 5:11 p.m. in Long Beach, a counterfeit $100 was reported.
May 5 — Two males in sleeping bags were reported to be dancing around in the middle of the road in Ilwaco.
May 6 — At 4:02 a.m. in Long Beach, a red SUV was being driven around a neighborhood with the headlights off.
May 7 — A domestic violence incident with lots of loud screaming was reported in Ilwaco at 7:30 p.m.
May 8 — At 8:04 a.m. in Long Beach, a green van had reportedly been parked at a business for three days.
At 4:43 p.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach.
May 9 — A loud music complaint was received in Long Beach at 11:23 a.m.
A burglary was reported at 2:10 p.m. in Long Beach, with a riding lawnmower and other items allegedly missing.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 3 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Naselle at 11:27 p.m., for two people yelling profanities at each other.
A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 4:37 p.m.
May 4 — In Surfside at 1:31 p.m., a bike was stolen out of a closed garage.
The theft of two propane tanks from Ocean Park was reported at 1:43 p.m.
At 5:13 p.m. in Ocean Park, the tires on a vehicle had been slashed.
May 5 — The theft of construction equipment including a Kenworth dump truck, excavator and Olympic tilt trailer, was reported at 6:16 a.m.
At 6:21 a.m., an orange and blue tent was stolen from the front porch of a home.
Threats were alleged at 10:43 a.m. in Surfside.
People playing extremely loud music were reported at 11:29 a.m. in Raymond.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:01 p.m. in Raymond.
At 9:09 p.m., in Seaview, criminal trespassing was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:37 p.m. The caller noted lights on in a home where the homeowners are not at home.
May 6 — At :43 a.m. in Seaview, the driver of a motorcycle was said to be taking off burning rubber.
In Chinook at 10:52 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported, with a vehicle parked near a home where no one should be. After confronting the driver, the vehicle was driven through a yard.
At 11:26 a.m. in Tokeland, the theft of pruning shears, pulley, 2x6s, ceramic fireplace, cement blocks and decking was reported.
At 3:32 p.m. a car went off the road and hit a few trees. The female driver was alleged intoxicated. She said she didn’t need assistance but was in and out of consciousness.
In Surfside, it was reported at 4:31 p.m., that someone was living in a pickup truck and there was “stuff” all over the ground around the truck.
Suspicious activity was reported at a Naselle home at 11:09 p.m.
May 7 — At 9:39 a.m. in Surfside, a person parked a truck in the trees and was sleeping in the back of the vehicle.
At 10:21 a.m., a vehicle was parked in the middle of the road by the water towers, with a man passed out inside.
At 3:53 p.m. in Ocean Park, the theft of license plates was reported.
In Oysterville, the woman staying in the back of her pickup was again reported. The caller said she was parked a private driveway.
May 8 — A dog barking unchecked for some time was reported at 1:04 a.m. in South Bend.
At 8:02 a.m., debris and various household items were reported inside and out of the Chinook tunnel.
At 9:12 a.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle was parked overnight near mailboxes in Ocean Park, with a dog locked inside.
An abandoned trailer was left on private property in Chinook at 9:16 a.m.
At 10:25 a.m., two people were reported to be staying in a shed in Ocean Park with no sanitation available like water, bathroom, etc.
A suspicious individual with a flashlight was seen walking around a building in Seaview around midnight. The issue was reported at 12:55 p.m.
At 1:42 p.m., in Naselle, kids were said to be driving a go-kart crazy around a neighborhood.
Vandalism was reported in Nahcotta at 3:53 p.m.
At 9:02 p.m., a fireworks complaint was received from Klipsan Beach.
