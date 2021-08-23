Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 15 — 10:23 a.m., someone reported people in a Toyota Camry physically fighting.
A fire was reported near Idaho Street in Long Beach at 2:31 p.m.
At 11 p.m., a dog that is allowed to bark non-stop all day and all night was reported. The caller said the owners live in an RV.
Aug 16 — A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Ilwaco at 10:15 a.m.
At 10:57 an intoxicated person urinated on the side of the Ilwaco museum.
Aug 17 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 9:22 a.m., for a homeless person that was lingering on private property and not leaving when requested.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 4:28 p.m. in a Long Beach motel.
At 7 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident with possible drugs involved was reported.
In Ilwaco at 7:30 p.m., malicious harassment was reported.
Aug. 18 — At 3:04 p.m. in Culbertson Park in Long Beach, it was reported that juveniles were damaging one of the dugouts.
The theft of a propane tank was reported at 7:12 p.m. in Long Beach.
A two-car accident was reported at 8:50 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 19 — In Long Beach at 4:10 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a T-bone accident.
Aug. 20 — A hit-and-run accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. in Long Beach.
A complaint about loud music from a tavern in Long Beach was reported at 4:41 p.m.
Aug. 21 — At 4:45 p.m. in Long Beach, an allegedly intoxicated individual was passed out in a vehicle at the ATM machine.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Locations were again missing in many of this week’s reports.
Aug. 15 — An assault was reported at 2:10 a.m. on Joe Johns Road in Ocean Park.
At 2:39 p.m., a sink hole was reported that was about six to 8 inches deep and one to one and a half feet wide.
Three allegedly vicious dogs were reported to be charging at people at 7:49 p.m. The dogs are at a home with no fence.
A cyber crime was reported at 11:22 p.m., after a hacker appeared on a computer.
Aug. 16 — A possibly malnourished horse was reported at 8:48 p.m. in Oysterville.
A complaint of disorder conduct was received in Seaview at 3:36 p.m. The caller said a man was under the influence of heroin and refusing to leave.
A naked man was walking on the beach near Washaway Beach and then disappeared at 8:05 p.m.
An erratic driver was reported near Ocean Park at 2:49 p.m. and was tailgating and trying to pass in dangerous areas.
Aug. 17 — A pack of coyotes were reported near Eklund Park in South Bend at 3:50 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 4:36 p.m.
Aug. 18 — A suspicious situation was reported at 6:27 a.m. in Raymond. The caller said a Cadillac was in the ditch and the individual from the car have been running up an alley, cussing at each other.
A criminal trespassing complaint was received at 12:51 p.m., for three older vehicles parked on private property without permission.
Two people’s vehicles were prowled at 2:11 p.m. with a purse and wallet taken among other items.
Aug. 19 — At 9:34 a.m., a large dog, possibly a great Dane mix jumped a fence and charged a woman and her four-year-old son and attacked her two dogs. The animal has destroyed a yard and fence.
The theft of a couple of chainsaws, a Weedeater and a charger were reported at 10:23 a.m.
A forgery was reported in Ocean Park at 3:18 p.m., after three checks were cashed with a forged signature.
Two boys under the age of 12 were reported to be walking around Seaview at 5:45 p.m., trying to find a park where their parents are staying.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:34 p.m. in Surfside.
At 8:14 p.m. in Bay Center, an intoxicated man was banging on the door of a home.
At 9:34 p.m., in Ocean Park, a wallet with cash and a roll of silver coins was reported missing, possibly stolen.
Aug. 20 — At 2:32 a.m., in a local park, someone reported a very heavyset, intoxicated man who isn’t able to fit into his tent was coughing and choking and the caller was afraid he might choke on his vomit.
A suspicious situation was reported at 6:28 a.m., for a vehicle with expired plates at a home where it doesn’t belong.
Adult abuse was reported at 7:02 a.m. in Oysterville.
A burglary near Smith Creek was reported at 3:53 p.m.
Aug. 21 — An assault was reported at 11:27 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:33 p.m., a counterfeit $20 bill was reportedly passed in Ocean Park.
In Lebam at 3:28 p.m. a brush fire was reported.
An alcohol offense was reported at 5:12 p.m. in South Bend.
A fireworks complaint was received at 9:34 p.m. in Ocean Park.
