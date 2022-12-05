Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 27 — At 10:13 a.m., a report of loud music at a construction site in Long Beach. The reporting party asked them to stop but they won’t.
At 8:18 p.m., someone reported that the manager of the Mermaid Bill was drunk and broke into a trailer.
Nov. 28 — At 3:36 p.m., a husband in Long Beach discovered his wife tried to create a bank account under his identity.
Nov. 29 — At 4:14 p.m., a 6-year-old did not get off a school bus in Long Beach and the bus garage was closed.
Nov. 30 — At 4:52 p.m., someone was following behind a possible DUI in Long Beach. The vehicle was swerving all over the road and almost hit several cars.
Dec. 1 — At 12:40 a.m., someone in Long Beach reported a group of 20 people were attempting to break into their house.
At 2:01 p.m., someone in Ilwaco reported that a pistol was stolen from their safe.
At 3:19 p.m., someone reported a possible domestic violence incident at the Surfer Sands involving a son “being physical” with his mother.
At 4:38 p.m., police response to a disturbance call was requested at the Pioneer Market.
At 8:11 p.m., someone reported a Facebook post about someone driving a green Toyota Rav4 in Long Beach and was stealing peoples packages. The reporting party had a possible suspect name for officers.
Dec. 2 — At 8:36 p.m., someone was pounding on a resident’s door and wouldn’t leave.
Dec. 3 — At 12:22 a.m., someone reported the whereabouts of their runaway daughter.
At 11:53 a.m., someone in Ilwaco reported that after they pulled into their parking spot a manager knocked on their door and closed the door on their leg, and it hurt.
At 1:37 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported an aggressive patient.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 27 — At 8:47 a.m., a caller in Long Beach reported that their neighbors heard sheep were in their yard and had been on and off for the past three days.
At 10:03 a.m., someone reported that a male broke into their trailers and tried to chase them down the roadway. The suspect took off on a bike and was last seen heading south on W Lane.
At 11:11 a.m., a report of two tents down by a bridge and the area was “trashed.” Unspecified location.
At 11:33 a.m., a report of a mother and daughter dispute in which the daughter accused the mother of stealing. Unspecified location.
At 12:51 p.m., someone in Ocean Park reported that another person beat up their dad and he was bleeding.
At 6:29 p.m., someone in Ocean Park heard loud screaming in a parking lot and a woman saying “get off of me.”
At 7:53 p.m., a disabled person reported that their girlfriend turned the power breaker off and she was squatting in a cabin next door. Unspecified location.
Nov. 28 — At 9:21 a.m., someone in Surfside reported that a 10 gallon propane tank was stolen the day before.
At 10:19 a.m., a report that someone fell a tree and it hit a gate. Unspecified location.
At 10:30 a.m., someone busted a fuel cap on a CAT 308 excavator. Unspecified location.
At 10:36 a.m., a report of an older male jumping into traffic. Unspecified location.
At 10:37 a.m., someone reported that their neighbor was shooting guns at their house. Unspecified location.
At 1:31 p.m., someone walking their dog by Sunset Sands was threatened by another dog walker.
At 4:31 p.m., a bicycle and ATV were playing chicken and collided. Unspecified location.
Nov. 29 — At 9:32 a.m., a report of three electric bikes riding around at a high rate of speed in Surfside between 4-4:30 p.m.
At 9:46 a.m., someone in Seaview was receiving threats and the suspect had previously driven by.
At 1:01 p.m., a report of prowlers in Surfside on a property near a shed.
At 4:44 p.m., someone in Seaview reported that four tires to a Volkswagen Cabriolet were stolen from their backyard.
At 5:30 p.m., a Surfside caller reported that their sister was assaulted by her boyfriend.
At 5:38 p.m., caller in Long Beach reported a door was open on an outbuilding.
At 7:23 p.m., someone in Ocean Park reported their trash can of recycled cans was stolen and trash was left behind.
At 11:05 p.m., someone whose home burned down in Seaview reported the possible suspects who stole from the property were back.
At 11:08 p.m., a report that subjects were doing drugs under a trailer and shaking it. The reporting party could see someone in their daughters’ back yard who was whistling. Unspecified location.
Nov. 30 — At 9:21 a.m., a report in Seaview of a trashed 1988 Honda sitting in a parking lot.
At 10:40 a.m., a caller in Long Beach reported money was stolen off of their credit card.
At 12:09 p.m., someone in Chinook wanted a followup about a report of a stalker.
At 1:56 p.m., a caller surveying a property reported a belligerent male who was pulling up marker stakes.
At 2:04 p.m., someone in Long Beach reported a burglary at a home/shop. A window was broken out and a blanket and sweatshirt were left behind.
At 4:10 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Ocean Park involving a daughter threatening her parent.
At 10:40 p.m., Astoria transferred a 911 call to Pacific County/Washington State Patrol for a vehicle damaged by a landslide on State Route 401.
At 11 p.m., someone discovered a garage door was open and a front door at a home in Surfside and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Dec. 1 — At 3:53 p.m., a report of a dad who had either been drinking or was on meth threatening to get a gun and was fighting with a mom.
At 4:18 a.m., someone in Ocean Park reported that everything was stolen from their garage including three electric bikes.
At 6:57 a.m., a report of a vehicle half in the roadway and half in the ditch. Unspecified location.
At 7:28 a.m., a caller reported they hit a bear and it appeared to be dead. Unspecified location.
At 8:06 a.m., a business in Seaview reported they received a fake $100 bill and were pulling footage of the suspects to give to law enforcement.
At 9:17 a.m., someone walking their dog noticed a home that appeared to be broken into. Unspecified location.
At 10:14 a.m., caller reported that they had people helping them the day before, and have since discovered items were missing including jewelry. Unspecified location.
At 1:16 p.m., someone in Ocean Park reported they could see a hose and gas cap on the ground. The reporting party stated it was the 13th time it’s happened and that if law enforcement didn’t do something about it then they will.
At 2:46 p.m., a report that a parent in Menlo threatened a student and maintenance person.
At 10:38 p.m., a vehicle slipped on the ice on a bridge in Naselle and was in the water.
Dec. 2 — At 8:01 a.m., someone reported they could see a man beating a black lab and the person was possibly homeless and had a skateboard. Unspecified location.
At 11:30 a.m., a report of a vicious animal issue in Ocean Park.
At 1:12 p.m., an employee in Seaview reported they were concerned they were being stalked at work and at home.
At 1:18 p.m., a report of a neglected dog that was chained up without shelter and huddles under bushes with no leaves and didn’t have food or water and garbage all over.
At 1:46 p.m., a report of two male trespassers on a property. Unspecified location.
At 4:22 p.m., a report of a truck parked on Pacific near Seaview that people were going around.
At 4:50 p.m., dispatch received a text that there was a distracted driver on north US 101 in Chinook.
At 5:38 p.m., someone asked dispatch if someone was going around knocking on doors in Seaview.
Dec. 3 — At 12:53 p.m., a report of a court order violation in Seaview.
At 1:10 p.m., someone reported that a week ago someone broke out a back window and made a fire in a stove. Nothing was taken. Unspecified location.
At 5:45 p.m., someone reported their father took their mother’s phone and got into their face when they were leaving.
At 5:54 p.m., someone reported that a vehicle rolled back into them at a roundabout. Unspecified location.
At 10:27 p.m., someone in Ocean Park reported someone “lost their sh**” and was yelling at their 13-year-old son and was threatening them.
