Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 9 — At 11:51 a.m. in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported for a customer in a business who appeared to be under the influence and would not leave a store when instructed.
The theft of a Chrome book was reported at 5:27 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Feb. 11 — A possible overdose was reported in Long Beach at 8:41 a.m.
Feb. 12 — A suspicious individual was reported at a Long Beach business at 1:53 p.m.
Feb. 14 — The theft of a cell phone was reported at 8:16 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 9 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 6:30 a.m. in Raymond.
A burglary to a shed in Surfside was reported at 9:49 a.m.
At 11:29 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Ocean Park, with multiple things taken.
At 11:57 a.m. in Surfside, a burglary to several sheds was reported.
In Lebam at 2:29 p.m. a theft of numerous items was reported.
At 3:23 p.m., in Naselle, a welfare check was requested for kids that are hungry.
At 7:43 p.m., a burglary was reported in Naselle.
Suspicious activity was reported in Nahcotta at 9:22 p.m.
Feb. 10 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 11:40 a.m. after a travel trailer had been broken into and items strewn around.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:20 p.m. in Naselle.
Near Smith Creek at 12:57 p.m., a burglary was reported, with a suitcase safe was reported stolen.
At 1:07 p.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle prowl was reported with a security camera recording the trespasser.
In Surfside at 2:03 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported, with license plates swapped on vehicles.
Vandalism was reported at 2:11 p.m. in Naselle after thousands of dollars of roofing was put in a dumpster and paint thrown all over it.
Threats were alleged at 2:14 p.m. in Seaview.
At 2:58 p.m. in Seaview disorderly conduct was reported.
The door of an RV parked in Ocean Park, was reported open at 10:12 p.m.
Feb. 11 — At 8:58 a.m. in Seaview suspicious activity was reported, with a security system show pictures of someone walking around on private property.
At 9:55 a.m., in Surfside, suspicious circumstances were reported.
In Surfside at 11:42 a.m., a shed was burglarized and items stolen out of it.
At 3:08 p.m., in Surfside, a home had been entered and the door was left open.
At 8:38 pm., in South Bend, an allegedly intoxicated individual was “running his mouth” and looking for a fight.
Feb. 12 — At 9:33 a.m. in Oysterville, a dog dug into a chicken coop. No chickens were harmed in the break in.
Squatters were reported on property in Ocean Park at 12:25 p.m.
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:41 p.m. in Seaview.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Bay Center at 12:51 p.m.
Shoplifters were reported at 2:20 p.m. in Seaview.
At 2:22 p.m. in Ocean Park, malicious harassment was reported.
Feb. 13 — At 3:41 a.m. in Ocean Park, a vehicle prowl was reported, with items stolen and the glovebox gone through.
Suspicious activity was reported at the Chinook Park at 9:26 a.m.
The theft of two generators, lumber, tools and three chainsaws were stolen from a job site.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 7:59 p.m. in Raymond.
Feb. 14 — Fraud via ATM transactions was reported at 11:42 p.m. near South Bend.
At 12:55 p.m. in Seaview, fraud was reported after money was stolen using money-grams.
Adult abuse was reported in Chinook at 1:34 p.m.
At 4:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, a dog was crammed into a small carrier. The animal had no food and was shaking.
A burglary was reported at 6:07 p.m. in Surfside.
In Raymond at 6:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.
At 11:27 p.m., in Seaview, an intoxicated man was reported in the street.
Feb. 15 — At 1 p.m. in Naselle, fraud on computer was reported, with $1,000 taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.