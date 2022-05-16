Long Beach Police Department
May 8 — At 10:13 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported, and a female was allegedly stuck by a vehicle.
Suspicious activity was reported in Long Beach at 11:17 p.m.
May 9 — In Ilwaco at 4:12 p.m., two vicious dogs were reported. The owner, a homeless person was the owner of the dogs.
May 10 — A sex offense was reported at 5:21 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 11 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 6:10 p.m., for an individual being disruptive.
A narcotics complaint was received from Ilwaco at 7:40 p.m.
May 12 — In Ilwaco at 7:13 a.m., a burglary was reported with cordless drills, batteries, chargers and more taken.
A woman was camping in a restroom in Ilwaco at 12:58 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 8 — At 1:35 a.m., in Seaview, squatters were reported in a home.
In Ocean Park at 5:36 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
The theft of two large bags from the laundromat in Seaview was reported at 8:47 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 5:41 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
At 8:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported a male in a pickup was dumping his personal garbage including tires into a business’ garbage can.
May 9 — At 12:26 a.m., someone reported “loud music and dancing” going on at the grange creating a public nuisance.
An abandoned vehicle was on a trail in Lebam at 8:19 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:30 a.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park, threats were alleged at 11:36 a.m.
At 3:34 p.m. in Naselle, a gas drive-off was reported.
A theft was reported at 3:54 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Surfside at 7:41 p.m., a burglary was reported with doors to be residence and garage open, a chainsaw in the yard and stuff strewn all over in the home.
May 10 — At 11:55 a.m., a suspicious individual was allegedly walking around with a hatchet.
A shoplifter was reported at 12:04 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a utility trailer from Surfside was reported at 12:45 p.m.
A problem with a loose goose was reported at 2:09 p.m. in Chinook.
In Ocean Park at 3:06 p.m., threats were alleged.
At 3:21 p.m., in Raymond, a complaint was received about a teacher.
May 11 — At 8:34 a.m., the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Surfside was reported.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:16 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A sex offense was reported at 10:20 a.m., in Seaview. The young female had been messaging someone online.
License plates were reported stolen from Raymond at 10:43 a.m.
The theft of plants from a Surfside home was reported at 11:42 a.m.
At 4:18 p.m. in Raymond, a report of a man pointing a gun at a home was received.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 5:32 p.m. The individual had been trespassed from the business earlier.
May 12 — The theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in Surfside was reported at 1:20 p.m.
An assault was reported in Menlo at 2:06 p.m.
At 2:56 p.m. in Seaview, a Zodiac boat and trailer were reported stolen.
May 13 — A suspicious person was reported near Smith Creek carrying a binder jack at 1:46 p.m.
An assault was reported at 3:45 p.m. in Menlo after a teacher allegedly assaulted a student.
Threats were alleged at 11:17 p.m. in Ocean Park.
May 14 — Suspicious activity was reported at 9:52 a.m. in Surfside, after someone was seen on a vacant property.
A pickup truck was abandoned on private property at 11:28 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:42 p.m., a domestic incident was reported in Raymond.
