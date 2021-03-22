Long Beach Police Department
March 14 — At 9:32 a.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle with cardboard covering the windows was reported sitting on private property for several hours.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:15 a.m. in Long Beach.
Vandalism was reported at 11:23 p.m. in Long Beach, after the back window of a vehicle was shot out.
March 15 — At 12:05 a.m. on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, a broken window was reported.
At 4:49 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in Ilwaco.
March 18 — At 2:49 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach. The caller said there was lots of noise at some apartments, then a plastic chair was thrown off from “off the side of the building” and debris was on the lawn. Then a person then went down into the lawn and broke the chair into more pieces.
March 19 — A vehicle prowl was reported in Long Beach at 7:27 a.m. The caller said papers were scattered all over the vehicle and a pocket knife was missing.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 11:29 a.m., for a vehicle blocking a driveway.
At 3:39 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported two guys jacking up a vehicle and taking the tires off.
A suspicious male was reported in Long Beach at 6:06 p.m. The person allegedly followed a female to her truck and wanted her to roll down the window. When she didn’t he started taking pictures of the truck.
At 6:17 p.m. in Long Beach, an abandoned vehicle, “jammed full” of stuff had reportedly been dropped three days earlier.
A possible water spout hit a home in Ilwaco at 8:07 p.m.
A male and female were reported sleeping in front of a business in Long Beach at 9 a.m.
A one-vehicle rollover accident on the beach near the Cranberry approach was reported at 12:46 p.m.
Three kids on skateboards were ringing doorbells in Long Beach and then running away. They were contacted and consequences of continued behavior discussed.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 14 — At 11:17 a.m., a disorderly person was acting strangely and yelling curse words at passersby.
At 11:19 a.m., a suspicious situation was reported. The caller was not at their home but a neighbor noted all the blinds were shut and someone had built a fire in the fireplace and no one should be there.
Criminal trespassing was reported near Smith Creek at 2:49 p.m.
Possible drug dealing was reported in Ocean Park at 10:51 p.m.
March 15 — At 6:43 a.m., a female in a multi-colored muumuu jumped in front of a vehicle on the highway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:56 a.m. in Menlo.
The theft of a Chevy Silverado pickup from a Long Beach location was reported at 4:05 p.m. The owner said is in Naselle.
A surveyor was allegedly threatened at 5:13 p.m.
March 16 — Suspicious activity was reported at 9:07 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said someone is on the county easement cutting trees.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 10:36 a.m. in Raymond.
At 11:36 a.m., land surveying equipment was set up and a vehicle hit it with his vehicle. The equipment is a total loss.
Malicious harassment was reported at 11:55 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 7:44 p.m., a pot belly pig was in the middle of the roadway and nearly hit.
In Chinook at 10:02 p.m., a younger female was “screaming bloody murder.”
A public nuisance in Raymond was reported at 10:46 p.m., with loud music and lots of yelling and screaming going on.
March 17 — Vagrancy was reported at 7:13 a.m., for someone with several mini vans, an SUV and a truck with trailer set up in the Chinook Park without authorization.
Disorderly conduct was reported in South Bend at 4:02 p.m.
The theft of a Pomeranian/Chihuahua dog from a Smith Creek home was reported at 5:44 p.m.
In Seaview at 6:24 p.m., a strange man allegedly tried to enter private property through a gate and was seen across the street being inappropriate.
March 18 — At 12:36 p.m. in Seaview a home burglary was reported, with numerous items taken.
A disorderly individual was alleged to be yelling and cussing at people at a Seaview business at 1:15 p.m.
Vandalism to signs in a Bay Center neighborhood was reported at 5:11 p.m.
At 5:47 p.m., two males were reported to be breaking into an Ocean Park residence with a hammer.
March 19 — At 9:09 a.m. in Oysterville, a woman said she was scammed out of $20,000 via computer fraud.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:40 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A two-vehicle accident with injury was reported in Ocean Park at 12:44 p.m.
Criminal trespassing in Menlo was reported at 1:09 p.m., after concrete blocks were moved.
March 20 — Threats were alleged at 12:11 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 6:28 p.m., a complaint about a minivan and occupant camped at the end of a road in Seaview was received.
At 8:20 p.m. another call came in about the van camped at the end of a Seaview street, with a man with his “stuff” all set out who won’t leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.