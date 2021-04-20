Long Beach Police Department
April 11 — At 2:10 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked near in the restrooms in Ilwaco.
April 12 — At 8:23 a.m., someone reported the possibility of child abuse in Long Beach and added that the parties involved lied to CPS.
At 10:14 a.m. in Long Beach, a person called frustrated that a neighborhood cat keeps “peeing on all their windows and other stuff.”
In Long Beach at 11:18 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
April 14 — A structure fire was reported in Long Beach at 10:15 a.m. for a room on fire with flames visible.
Someone was reported living in a motorhome parked off the road on private property on Stringtown Road at 10:34 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 1:19 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 15 — A burglary in progress was reported at 2:57 a.m. in Long Beach.
April 16 — At 1:06 p.m. in Long Beach, a woman allegedly broke the front window of a residence.
April 17 — A domestic incident was reported in a motel room in Long Beach at 7:23 a.m.
Possible drug activity was reported in Long Beach at 1:01 p.m.
Illegal burning was reported in Long Beach at 8:36 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 11 — At 9:20 a.m., loose dogs were reported near Nahcotta on 270th.
An orange car with racing stripes was said to be “dragging” through a Seaview parking lot at 2:42 p.m.
Vandalism in Lebam was reported at 5:20 p.m.
April 12 — A burglary in progress was reported in Ocean Park at 8:35 a.m. after two vehicles and a U-Haul truck pulled onto private property.
Child abuse was reported in Nemah at 12:50 p.m.
In Seaview at 2:49 p.m., an assault was reported.
A narcotics complaint was received at 4:33 p.m. in Ocean Park, for possible drug activity.
Adult abuse was reported at 6:42 p.m. in Oysterville.
A suspicious situation was reported in Seaview at 8:16 p.m., after unusual items were found near a home.
April 13 — In Ocean Park, a car for sale was left partially blocking the beach entrance.
Littering in Raymond was reported at 10:47 a.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Ocean Park at 5 p.m.
Two people were reported in a truck that wrecked near Menlo at 8:02 p.m., with both sustaining injuries.
April 14 — Near Beards Hollow, a truck was reportedly being driven recklessly, doing donuts at 10:39 a.m., and there are people walking who had to move to not get hit.
At 3:09 p.m., in Surfside, a suspicious older man with a big bushy beard alleged stopped at a home where kids were playing in the yard, and asked their age and various other questions.
Threats were alleged at 3:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 4:11 p.m., an assault was reported in Ocean Park.
A shoplifter was on video at an Ocean Park store at 7:45 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:06 p.m. in Ocean Park after a man and woman were hanging out on private property for several hours.
A man dumpster diving was reported at 10:11 p.m. in Raymond.
April 15 — An assault was reported at 9:48 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said the fight occurred after school on the April 14, and there is video.
Possible drug activity was reported in Ocean Park at 10:41 a.m.
At 5:39 a.m. in Seaview, someone reported a man in a car drinking a beer, and he had just taken two empty beer cans to a nearby garbage receptacle.
April 16 — At 6:11 a.m. in Ocean Park, someone left a Blazer in a private driveway and walked away.
In Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported at 10:06 a.m., for transients living and camping on private property, building fires.
The theft of a job box from a Smith Creek property was reported at 3:13 p.m.
At 7:08 p.m. disorderly conduct was reported in South Bend.
April 17 — A burglary was reported in South Bend after the lock was broken off a shop building and two pickups were onsite.
At 7:53 p.m., a domestic situation was reported in Surfside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.