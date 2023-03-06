Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 26 — Subjects reported trespassing, driving dark box-type car.
Officer out with a 2021 Kia with broken window and ignition column, possibly stolen.
A “gentlemen” is at neighbor's residence taking things off property.
Feb. 27 — Trespasser on property again. “Was there the other night and the police came out and now he's back. On foot with a backpack. Weird haircut, dark brown hair and beard. Went down the private path with no trespassing signs.”
Ongoing issue in Ilwaco: neighbors have loud trucks they start up at 4 or 5 a.m. and leave running, shaking reporting party’s house.
Feb. 28 — Reporting party was texting with his girlfriend; she said she was doing schoolwork; welfare check requested.
March 1 — Someone left things on a worker’s car. Would like to speak to an officer. Left it next to a vehicle, driver’s-side door. "Blood curse."
Dog "fell into his yard," reporting party said that he has never seen it before. He said the neighbor "has a hill" and then he thinks that the dog got into it from there. Smaller dog — he wants an officer to come get it.
March 2 — People in apartment are threatening reporting party and being racist, “talking about killing reporting party over the apartment he has because they are poor and have no lives.” Officer intervention requested.
Caller: “I have a passenger that needs medical assistance. Her legs hurts and I can't get her in the cab to take her.”
Audible alarm reported, possibly coming from a nearby Airbnb rental.
March 3 — Reporting party advised there is a parent who is a registered sex offender; Caller isn't sure should be coming to the school, nothing is occurring at this time.
Male on the ground by the horse corral, possibly injured.
Male jumping in and out of traffic reported in area of Black Lake.
Mail carrier had an erratic customer coming up and yelling at her, looking for a check from the government, waiting for her and threatening her. Following her around right now and harassing her.
March 4 — Caller: “I think I heard 3 gunshots. Whatever it was was real fast. Sounds like a couple of blocks north of us.”
Welfare check requested on a resident who hasn’t been picking up mail for three weeks.
Hit and run reported: Someone in a light gray Dodge Ram 2500 just hit reporting party's white 2014 Jeep Cherokee then left. Dodge would have back damage. Dodge turned south on Pacific.
Reporting party says she was lying in her home last night and it looked like two people entered while she was groggy and half asleep. She thought it was her landlord and a friend. Now the landlord is saying it was not her. Had to have been someone who has access. Would like contact from an officer.
Caller: “A man I've kicked out twice keeps trying to come back. He's outside screaming. 'Hat with camo skeleton.'”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 26 — A subject is pounding on reporting party’s door, broke the doorknob, is not in his right mind, is seeing people that are not there.
A subject is being violent/belligerent, damaging property, off his meds/on drugs. He kicked in door and mother is trapped inside the house, and they want him removed from property; no weapons.
Ocean Park caller says yesterday there was a panhandler parked outside the ATM in an old SUV with two very large dogs inside. Male popped up when reporting party got to the ATM and reporting party was frightened and didn't end up using ATM. Concerned about all the panhandlers in area, especially near the ATMs and post office.
Fentanyl overdose reported in Ocean Park, Narcan administered but still barely breathing and unconscious. In his 30s, not violent. “Just took the powder. Didn't even smoke that much.”
Ocean Park caller says they have some people in front yard, including a subject who keeps making keys and breaks into shop and taking tools. They were supposed to leave last August, were served papers to vacate, never paid rent, caller wants him removed.
Man just assaulted caller’s mother — shoved her down stairs. Mother is bleeding, but does not need an ambulance. He has been "out of control and off his meds."
Welfare check requested in Surfside: “Please let him know that his brother is coming tomorrow and please don't leave.”
Caller: “We are building a house in Naselle; we live in Oregon. Our contractor lost his license, went out of business and left the work undone. He may have taken $225,000 that was disbursed to him and he didn't use the money to build our house or buy supplies. He had windows on the property but when left the windows” left with him.
Deputy: On scene with Washington State Patrol for car in the ditch. “Will stay here until they don't need us.”
People are camping on reporting party’s property, heard someone drive away after hearing noise, can see generator is gone; they cut lock but didn't take the TV that was next to it.
Feb. 27 — Squatters are on property directly across from Lynn Point Road ignoring no-trespassing signs. Maroon Chrysler with broken-out windows.
Reporting party’s mother saw a post on Facebook about puppies being sold. Mom texted the number and arranged to pay through money order, but when she went to go buy the money order the owner of store said it sounds like a scam. So mother never went through with it and now the father is getting threatening text messages.
Welfare check requested on brother not heard from since Christmas.
In Ocean Park, neighbor has been collecting the mail and now it’s all gone.
Feb. 28 — Possibly break-in reported at Raymond area residence; woke up and heard vehicle outside house that peeled out, found back door open, have been having problems with people coming around house.
Check requested on boat that is on Smith Creek property, flipped upside down on a log, stuck in middle of channel on property. Caller wanting to know if it's missing or reported stolen.
Neighbor in Surfside keeps trespassing on property. Confronted subject on Sunday and he was rambling on about things.
Two horses were dumped on reporting party's property a few months ago; reporting party believes the owners are in California and he wants to take the horses to auction.
Restaurant door in Seaview appears to be open. Female said they are "kind of open.”
Reporting party says ex-husband and his girlfriend are trying to kill daughter.
Civil dispute reporting in Surfside; ex tossed possessions out in the yard.
March 1 — A subject is suspected of having an ID in reporting party's name; disability money was taken out of account yesterday.
Possible squatters at vacation rental. Landscaper found calking gun and said it looks like possibly someone going through crawl space to get into residence.
In Ocean Park, “there are disgusting people across the street that have no power” and in the night they came onto reporting party’s property and cut down a tree, then took the wood.
In Surfside, reporting party saw a semi come around bend in roadway and flip over, male is out of vehicle, unknown if injured,
Reporting party says they are “watching a horse literally die in the middle of field. It cannot stand. Reporting party can see its hip bones. The horse is barely breathing. Caller says this is an emergency, thinks “this is crap, it is cruelty.”
Reporting party came home and there is a dog in the yard, emaciated and having a medical problem.
Disabled vehicle reported at Middle Nemah. Apparently she has been out there for a few days; vehicle problems that cannot be fixed until money comes in.
In Ocean Park, “a little neighbor lady from down the street” said that her daughter has abused her. She is bleeding, has broken skin on her wrist and her hands.
March 2 — Cruelty to horses reported in Lebam.
Male has been cutting maple trees down on state land and has now cut one down on reporting party’s property.
Theft two weeks ago of a couple bags of snowboarding gear, rifle scope and other items.
Caller: “There is a nervous and excited light-colored horse prancing in the road.
Fraud suspected in Seaview after reporting party signed a contract for $62,000 in work and paid $8,000 down; subsequently found the person wasn't licensed and bonded, and now can’t be located.
Caller: “I got a new laptop. I got it for a couple of weeks. I need is a ride to the hospital so I can call my doctor. I got four doctors that need to see me. I would walk but I'm [disabled]. I haven't had a working phone for the last two weeks.” Caller said he was going to call and talk with the hospital, then said never mind, and hung up.
Neighbor's dog keeps coming up into her yard in Smith Creed. Reporting party carries stick because the dog startles her and makes her uncomfortable. Talked to owner about a year ago.
Found a dog dumped at Willapa boat launch. Needs help, reporting party can't keep it. Needs
In Menlo, suspicious behavior reported after people in a truck pulled up and looked at reporting party’s new boat.
Reporting party has a beach house in Chinook and is propane leaking from back tank. Reporting party doesn’t want it to explode; the pilot light was left on at the house; is concerned for the neighbors.
Car off the roadway in the south bound lane appears to have been in an accident. Vehicle is "smoking."
Crazy lady hanging out in the doorway and screaming in Raymond.
Male in Ocean Park says that he was just assaulted with his walker.
March 3 — Female squatter inside and she is smoking, refusing to leave.
Caller wants to file a report because someone using is using reporting party’s debit card.
Neighbor's goat is on reporting party's property.
Ocean Park neighbor has a 5th wheel and PT Cruiser parked in the middle of an easement. There is garbage and rats.
Reporting party has things being stolen out of her Surfside yard. Has already reported to HOA, was told to report to Sheriff's office. Glass balls and other yard ornaments. Believes someone is casing the house and stealing after dark.
In Seaview, “There's a guy across the street and he's spinning tires in the road and he hit my truck with rocks."
In Surfside: “I was wondering if somebody, a neighbor of mine, called on me and filed a false report against me. I was wondering if someone could tell if they did. I don't want to have a record.
Driving at the Chinook tunnel on U.S. Highway101 northbound, reporting party saw the car behind her hit the guardrail and is almost falling into a pond. Appears no injuries. Driver went off the road several times first. Ambulance on the scene.
March 4 — Domestic violence suspected in Raymond. Red Mustang driving around erratically, busted-up windshield and loud muffler; reporting party thinks there might have been a man and a woman in the car fighting, male possibly head butted female.
Quarter to third of inch of slush sticking to the road at the Willapa Bay curves.
Reporting party went to the Ports-Potty and when she came back someone had taken the post office box key; believes the “homeless man did this because he runs and no one else runs like him.”
In Naselle, “one of cows fell in the river; it is currently trying to swim but not doing good job.”
Oysterville caller found a plastic satchel with jewelry and checks inside.
On State Highway 4 eastbound from Johnson's Landing on the first dirt road on the left you can see a camper and truck from the highway. People obviously living there without permission.
Caller: “I got a call from my stepmom that my Dad passed. I'm in Eatonville, Wash. Why didn't you guys notify me?”
In Surfside, reporting party has a neighbor burning garbage; he threw an aerosol can into fire and it exploded.
In Smith Creek, “There is some guys across the street trying to put a trailer in the their driveway. The are going into mine and tearing it up. Their hitch keeps coming off and they keep blocking traffic.”
Car wreck, one in the road, one off the road, people standing around. Hailing and dark, unsure what kind of car.
