Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 25 — At 7:23 a.m. in Long Beach, someone allegedly attempted to use a counterfeit $100 in a drive-through window. When confronted, they took off.
Sept. 27 — Animal neglect was alleged at 3:35 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At allegedly drunk and disorderly male without identification was refusing to leave a business at 9:34 p.m.
Sept. 28 — A “vagrant” was reported to be sleeping behind the Ilwaco Community Building at 12:56 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 22 – At 12:32 a.m., in Willapa, someone reported suspicious activity at a home, with possible shots fired.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 4:56 p.m. in Willapa.
In Ocean Park at 4:54 p.m., a caller reported a man driving who was “drunk off his ass.”
A sex offense was reported at 9:14 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a man allegedly confessed to offering video games for sex to young people.
Sept. 23 — Suspicious activity was reported in Willapa at 3:21 a.m., for people on private property.
A burglary to a shop in Smith Creek was reported at 9:27 a.m.
Horses were loose on property on Sandridge Road at 9:45 a.m. The caller said the fence is open and the horses are in the driveway.
At 4:01 p.m. in Raymond, two vehicles were reported stolen from a home.
A loose dog was reported running the streets at 6:56 p.m. in South Bend.
At 7:11 p.m. in Seaview, malicious harassment was reported.
Sept. 24 — In Surfside at 10:03 a.m., theft of gasoline was reported.
At 3:16 p.m. in Seaview, a suspicious backpack found.
In Naselle at 6:22 p.m., a domestic incident was reported.
At 6:50 p.m., someone reported sending $5,500 cash to someplace in Virginia in the grandparents scam.
Sept. 25 — Suspicious activity was reported at apartments in Ocean Park at 5:46 a.m.
At 12:20 p.m., in Raymond, someone reported mail that had been cut open.
Two dogs that perpetually run loose in Naselle were reported at 2:42 p.m.
Fraud through an online sell site was reported at 3:29 p.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park, someone reported receiving a scam call from an alleged social security representative at 6:58 p.m.
In Menlo at 7:18 p.m., a controlled burn reportedly caught a 60-foot tree on fire with a nearby structure threatened.
Sept. 26 — At 11:43 a.m. in Tokeland, a dead elk was found on private property.
Windows were reportedly broken out of an Ocean Park home at 12:01 p.m.
At 3:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, a person just taken into custody “broke a meth pipe.”
A home burglary was reported at 6:22 p.m. in Surfside, with electronics, guns and more stolen.
An assault was reported at 6:58 p.m. in Naselle.
Sept. 27 — A domestic incident in progress was reported in Willapa at 12:08 a.m. with lots of loud screaming.
At 9:17 a.m. in Tokeland, a man was reported to be slumped over in a vehicle.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 4:11 p.m. in Ocean Park, with yelling and possibly alcohol involved.
In Surfside at 5:46 p.m., a burglary was reported with a lot of item missing in-cluding a dryer, bike, tools and more.
Sept. 28 — Suspicious activity at a home under construction in Ocean Park was reported at 8:26 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.