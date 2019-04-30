Long Beach Police Department
April 21 — An alleged assault with a subject that showed up to buy something occurred in Long Beach at 8:57 a.m.
A missing child was reported at a Long Beach hotel at 11:41 a.m.
April 22 — An RV in Ilwaco needed a rotational tow at 9:52 a.m.
A possible domestic disturbance was reported in Long Beach at 8:05 p.m.
A male was reported to be calling asking, “Do you want to have sex? Where is my airhorn when I need it?” in Long Beach at 8:38 p.m.
A person who was rear-ended reportedly became very aggressive in Long Beach at 5:11 p.m.
April 24 — Suspicious people were reported in Long Beach at 9:50 a.m.
An officer was requested to make sure a building was vacant in Long Beach at 2:10 p.m.
At 2:28 p.m. a red truck was reported possibly stolen in Long Beach.
In Long Beach, a person was reportedly digging sand at 4:33 p.m.
April 25 — A possible domestic disturbance was reported in Long Beach at 10:06 p.m.
April 26 — Vandalism was reported in Long Beach at 1:45 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 4:15 p.m.
An officer was requested to watch for a possibly abandoned trailer in Ilwaco at 8:34 p.m.
April 27 — A truck rolled into a parking lot and into another truck in Ilwaco at 4:06 p.m.
In Long Beach at 9 a.m. a suspicious situation was reported for a garage door wide open.
A vacation home in Long Beach reportedly had a vehicle with open doors at 9:22 p.m.
A drink was thrown followed by a possible assault in Long Beach at 10:56 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Long Beach at 11:32 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 21 – Two kids were reportedly hanging around an abandoned trailer in Surfside at 8:01 a.m.
A possible burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 9:42 a.m.
A fire in a ditch was reported in Raymond at 10:07 a.m.
A green Jeep Cherokee with lots of lane travel and speed changes was reported in Ocean Park at 10:12 a.m. crossing the centerline and staying in the wrong lane.
An abandoned vehicle was reported in Ocean Park at 1:51 p.m.
At 1:53 p.m. in South Bend, a possible domestic violence incident was reported.
A golden retriever was walking in the middle of the road in Long Beach at 1:57 p.m.
A female and a male with a pitchfork were reportedly dumping brush in Ocean Park at 4:03 p.m.
A suspicious young man with a baseball cap, in all black clothing was reportedly smoking a cigarette in front of a port-a-potty in Ocean Park at 6:38 p.m.
A possible DUI was reported in Long Beach at 6:43 p.m.
Bullet holes were reported in a pole building when a man came back from vacation in Lebam at 7:28 p.m.
At 11:28 p.m. an assault was reported in Naselle.
Suspicious car sounds were reported in Naselle at 11:43 p.m.
April 22 — A man in blue jeans allegedly dumped a white garbage bag full of plastic and soda cans in Ocean Park at 8:36 p.m.
A possible fish and game violation was reported in Ocean Park at 10:36 p.m.
A suspicious scruffy looking male wearing a yellow jacket with a note saying he was homeless and deaf was reported in Seaview at 12:51 p.m.
At 1:12 p.m. a strange looking man came to a door in Seaview wearing an orange worker’s vest with the hood up.
April 23 — A theft was reported in Smith Creek at 5:43 a.m.
Two males were allegedly fighting on the back of a bus in Ocean Park at 8:06 a.m.
A driver hit and damaged a fence in Ocean Park at 9:14 a.m.
In Oysterville at 9:58 a.m. a violation of a domestic order was reported.
Metal was stolen from a shop in Smith Creek at 10:09 a.m.
At 2:13 p.m. a burglary was reported in Menlo.
Two sheds were broken into and allegedly burglarized in Ocean Park at 2:36 p.m.
Kachina dolls were reported stolen in Ocean Park at 3:40 p.m.
A possible traffic hazard was reported in Raymond at 8:10 p.m.
A driver went through a stop sign at 8:16 p.m. in Raymond.
A suspicious, possibly intoxicated male was reported in Raymond at 9 p.m.
In Ocean Park a domestic dispute was reported at 10:57 p.m.
April 24 — A male subject was caught on camera in a garage in Ocean Park at 7:01 a.m.
A suspicious male wearing a baseball cap and a female were allegedly fiddling with a trunk of a car in Ocean Park at 7:52 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Nahcotta at 1:57 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m. threats were alleged in Ocean Park.
A building was broken into in Smith Creek at 7:12 p.m.
April 25 — A theft was reported in South Bend at 9:27 a.m.
A coin collection was reported stolen at 10:26 a.m. in Long Beach.
A person was reportedly dumping trash in Ocean Park at 11:02 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Naselle at 11:52 a.m.
In Menlo at 2:04 a.m. a generator was reported stolen.
A house was reportedly broken into in Bay Center at 7:22 p.m.
People were reported messing with an abandoned trailer in Long Beach at 7:28 p.m.
An abandoned vehicle was reported in Lebanon at 9:35 p.m.
April 26 — A wrecked car was reportedly broken into and the stereo was stolen in Chinook at 12:21 a.m.
A possible animal problem was reported in Nahcotta at 8:19 a.m.
At 9:50 a.m. a suspicious female wearing a red sweatshirt was caught on camera in Ocean Park.
Possible stolen items were being sold in Ocean Park at 1 p.m.
Suspicious smells were coming from a neighbor’s house in Ocean Park at 3:35 p.m.
Kids were allegedly racing in go-karts in Naselle at 4:38 p.m.
A civil dispute was reported in Nahcotta at 4:52 p.m.
A dog in Ocean Park bit a girl at 5:54 p.m.
A door was reported wide open while the owners were out of town in Surfside at 7:20 p.m.
A possible broken arm was reported in Raymond at 7:24 p.m.
At 7:24 p.m. in Ocean Park a civil dispute was reported.
At 9:24 p.m. a civil dispute was reported in Ocean Park.
A lawnmower was reportedly running at 9:29 p.m. in Naselle.
A suspicious older man in a dark jacket with yellow stripes was allegedly shinning a light on a house in Nahcotta at 10:31 p.m.
A suspicious person reported someone following him home in Surfside at 10:41 p.m.
April 27 — A possible domestic violence was reported in Ocean Park at 3:39 a.m.
At 10:15 a.m. a suspicious boat was reported in Ocean Park.
Malicious harassment about a trailer was reported in Ocean Park at 11:30 a.m.
A stolen boat was possibly seen in Long Beach at 12:19 p.m.
At 1:21 p.m. a child’s bike was stolen in Ocean Park.
A stolen vehicle was recovered in Oysterville at 1:46 p.m.
In Oysterville at 1:46 p.m. a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Burglaries were reported in Bay Center at 5:17 p.m.
Someone had backed into a car in Ocean Park at 5:47 p.m.
A suspicious person was reported in Naselle at 8:30 p.m.
A female was causing problems in Raymond at 9:51 p.m.
Two people allegedly checking out houses with a flashlight were reported in Ocean Park at 10:02 p.m.
A possible animal problem was reported in Ocean Park at 11:27 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.