Long Beach Police Department
June 26 - At 10:15 a.m., a report of disorderly conduct near The Breakers involving someone screaming.
At 5:37 p.m., a reporting party reported that they were assaulted in Long Beach.
At 8:44 p.m., a mental subject who is known to be violent was reported walking around in Long Beach.
June 27 - At 6:42 p.m., a woman reported that she has a no-contact order against her husband but he came onto the property and ran over a powerbox with a vehicle.
At 6:54 p.m., a report of vagrancy involving homeless individuals who had set up camp.
At 7:30 p.m., a reporting party reported a narcotics complaint alleging that illegal drug deals were going on down 26th Street.
At 10:20 p.m., a report of suspicious persons on top of a building's roof that might have been trying to get into an apartment.
June 28 - At 2:17 a.m., an assault victim in the Ocean Beach Hospital emergency room reported that her boyfriend had grabbed her throat, shoved her, and smacked her across the face with a phone.
At 2:11 p.m., a reporting party claimed that suspicious persons were taking videos of him while he was sleeping.
June 29 - At 12:22 p.m., a mental subject reported that they heard a neighbor tell another neighbor that they looked forward to hanging them.
At 1:57 p.m., a reporting a person driving under the influence who had just got into a silver Honda and was heavily intoxicated.
At 5:31 p.m., a report of a woman dressed in all black wearing a mask refusing to leave after being asked multiple times.
June 30 - At 8:30 a.m., an officer was out with a suspicious person at the Ilwaco City Hall.
At 11:06 a.m., a report of disorderly conduct with a man acting “out of sorts, acting really weird.” The individual had assaulted someone down the street earlier and pulled down his pants.
At 11:51 a.m., a man was refused a bus ride and then punched and broke a window on the bus at Black Lake.
At 6:25 p.m., a report that a home had been burglarized with a garage door busted in.
At 11:07 p.m., a report of a utility problem at a downtown Long Beach building with water gushing in an alleyway.
July 1 - At 7:33 p.m., a reporting party reported a theft involving a woman who they allowed to stay with them had “dipped” and had brought her back again a second night.
At 8:19 p.m., report of a large detonation of fireworks near 51st and 52nd Streets.
July 2 - At 10:16 a.m., a landlord reported that a tenant was making threats towards them that made them scared and nervous.
At 9:49 p.m., a report of approximately eight trucks of people at an RV park in Ilwaco partying, yelling and hollering.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 26 - At 12:03 a.m., a residence in Chinook had several disturbance calls the day before and another one was happening. This time a domestic violence incident was reported with individuals yelling at each other.
At 5:56 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing in Ocean Park involving an individual kicking over cigarette buckets.
At 7:26 a.m., a report of a woman flopping around in a car and screaming with her vehicle parked in the middle of the road in Naselle.
At 2:10 p.m., a report of a burglary in Ocean Park with individuals taking stuff from a reporting party’s property.
At 5:27 p.m., a reporting of an animal problem in Seaview involving two dogs locked inside an SUV.
At 7:01 p.m., a report of a suspicious person in Chinook following the reporting party and scaring her grandkids.
At 10:22 p.m., a reporting party in Ocean Park reported that a neighbor was beating their wife and that she might need an ambulance.
June 27 - At 8:00 a.m., a report of vicious dogs in Ocean Park that were growling at everyone who went by.
At 10:35 a.m., a report of a civil dispute in Ocean Park over a fence.
At 10:52 a.m., a reporting party in Surfside received a handwritten letter in the mail with threats and vulgar language.
At 12:27 p.m., a reporting party in Menlo reported that they had stacked wood against a fence and their neighbor had come and knocked it down.
At 2:50 p.m., a report of a RV trailer in Ocean Park with it’s slides out impeding traffic.
At 5:35 p.m., a report of shots fired in Long Beach that sounded like a rifle.
June 28 - At 12:40 a.m., a spouse in Surfside reported domestic violence involving an angry husband.
At 1:37 a.m., a report that an individual and their children were locked out of their house. Both adults were intoxicated.
At 12:11 p.m., a report of a mother and daughter domestic violence incident and the mother fell and hit her head. The daughter took her to a clinic and left.
June 29 - At 10:09 a.m., a reporting party claimed that someone blocked him from getting access to his job. The reporting party had to call a second time for additional assistance.
At 11:59 a.m., a black 2009 Chevy Malibu was stolen in Frances around 4:15 a.m.
At 12:24 p.m., a report of vicious dogs in Surfside.
At 12:30 p.m., a report of an animal problem in Ocean Park involving dogs who pee on everything.
At 2:11 p.m., a citizen in Ocean Park requested a deputy check her target practice area after receiving a complaint from a neighbor.
At 3:24 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Naselle involving a brother hitting a sister.
At 4:42 p.m., a report of a suspicious person in Ocean Park involving a lady looking into a vehicle and when confronted by the reporting party stated something about people killing babies.
At 5:42 p.m., a report of child neglect involving a 5.5 year old child left at home alone.
At 8:15 p.m., a reporting party in Naselle reported a belligerent woman outside their residence yelling and screaming.
June 30 - At 11:14 a.m., a reporting party in Ocean Park reported that she was being stalked by psychopaths.
At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported that their truck was stolen in Seaview and found on a beach approach and they had received text from their ex that they had taken it.
At 6:27 p.m., a report of vicious dogs in Surfside.
At 10:07 p.m., a report that someone broke into a firetruck in Nemah.
July 1 - At 3:31 p.m., a report of two males fighting in a parking lot in Ocean Park.
At 4:50 p.m., a report of a wreck on Mill Creek Road in Raymond.
At 10:16 p.m., a report of individuals fighting in a trailer in Raymond.
July 2 - At 1:36 a.m., a reporting party reported that their wife was “breaking sh** and yelling” but an additional caller reported that the reporting party has a mental illness.
At 8:22 a.m., a reporting party in Raymond reported domestic violence involving their nephew, and that the nephew was fighting a cousin.
At 1:03 p.m., a reporting party in Ocean Park reported a lady high on drugs was attempting to take her own child.
At 4:50 p.m., a report of two neighbors in Naselle in a civil dispute.
At 7:24 p.m., a report of a convicted felon waving around a firearm in Ocean Park.
At 11:39 p.m., a reporting party in Nahcotta reported that someone showed up at her home looking for her boyfriend and made threats towards her. They stated they would come back and do her harm.
