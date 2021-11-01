Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 24 — At 12:52 a.m., a car prowl incident was reported in Long Beach, with a door pried open and a piece broken off.
At 1:37 a.m. in Ilwaco, a public nuisance was reported for noise.
Oct. 25 — A concern about kids getting into a fight in Long Beach was reported at 8:59 p.m.
Oct. 26 — A domestic violence incident in Long Beach was reported at 12:23 p.m., with one person hit, chocked and spit on.
Oct. 27 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:49 p.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 28 — A domestic situation was reported at 10:22 a.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 29 — At 4:15 p.m., a “pretty big” homeless camp was reported, with mattresses etc., at the site.
A burglary to a boat parked in Ilwaco was reported at 4:39 p.m.
Oct. 30 — In Long Beach at 5:13 p.m., the theft of a PS5 from a parked, locked vehicle was reported. The caller said it is a rented console.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 24 — At 3:18 a.m., an assault was reported after an individual was punched in the face.
An altercation at gas pumps in Naselle was reported at 12:04 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 2:40 p.m. The reporting party said the person shoplifted a hand basket full of items.
At 4:28 p.m. in Ocean Park a tree was hanging at a 45-degree angle in phone lines.
A tree was reported over the roadway near Ocean Park at 6:42 p.m. The caller said she almost hit the tree and the two individuals on the scene trying to clear it.
A tree was down across Hwy. 101 at MP43 at 7:47 p.m.
Oct. 25 — At 12:41 a.m., a tree that was about 20 feet long and 18-inch in diameter was blocking both traffic lanes.
Threats were allegedly at 8:49 a.m. in Ocean Park
A trailer of some kind was left blocking the road near Naselle at 2:09 p.m.
At 8:58 p.m., a hit-and-run to a street light was reported. The caller said the light is still on and it is on the ground.
Oct. 26 — Vandalism was reported at 1:08 p.m., after the locks on the doors of a building had been super-glued.
Oct. 27 — A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Chinook at 12:54 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ocean Park home at 8:26 a.m.
The theft of numerous items from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 11:53 a.m.
At 12:02 p.m., the theft of a pistol was reported.
In Ocean Park at 4:59 p.m., three juveniles were said to be smoking, skateboarding, leaving garbage around the play area and causing problems.
Oct. 28 — Adult abuse was reported in Surfside at 4:57 p.m.
A noisy generator was reported in Ocean Park at 5:04 p.m.
At 6:14 p.m. in Surfside, several outbuildings had been burglarized, with locks busted off and items missing.
At 7:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, a couple went into a store, loaded up a basket and then ran out the door with it without paying.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:26 p.m. with someone behind a locked gate.
Oct. 29 — A burglary was reported at 9:26 a.m., with the door found open on a shed.
A fraudulent check was received in Ocean Park at 10:38 a.m. The check for $1,850 had instructions on how to deposit it.
At 1:41 p.m., someone reported possibly illegal burning; said a man was burning on state land.
A possibly drunk driver was reported at 4:31 p.m. in Surfside.
At 6:44 p.m. near Smith Creek, it was reported that pigs are being kept in deplorable conditions.
Oct. 30 – At 3:53 a.m. in Ocean Park, a dog had reportedly been barking for hours.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview at 8:28 a.m., with numerous items taken, including two rolls of quarters, a collapsible baton, pepper spray and more.
At 8:55 p.m., a truck was stolen from a business in Ocean Park. The owner said the keys may have been left in the vehicle.
To provide tips to the Pacific County Drug Task Force, send emails to dtf@co.pacific.wa.us or phone 360-875-9300 ext. 2847 (2TIP).
