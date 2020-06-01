Long Beach Police Department
May 24 — At 6:40 p.m. in Long Beach, a parking issue was reported, with a vehicle allegedly parked in a yard.
A possible drug deal in progress was reported in Ilwaco at 7:16 p.m.
Explosives were reported at 10:16 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 25 — At 9:36 p.m. in Ilwaco, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
May 27 — A possibly homeless person was reported to be sleeping in the restroom area in Ilwaco at 11:08 p.m.
May 28 — A prowler was reported in Long Beach at 2:14 a.m.
At 1:38 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man was said to be on the ground possibly sleeping for an extended time.
Malicious harassment was reported at 8:02 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 29 ‚ In Long Beach at 6:50 p.m., malicious harassment was reported.
An individual in a Mustang allegedly threw an orange at a bicyclist and yelled “I hate you” at 11:03 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 24 — At 9:13 a.m. in Bay Center, it was reported someone was going through the garbage in a private can.
A theft call was received at 1:25 p.m. in Surfside.
A burglary was reported at 2:03 p.m. in Ocean Park. The owner said the door lock was drilled out and provided a possible suspect’s name.
At 5:18 p.m. in Seaview, a weapon’s offense was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 6:06 p.m.
At 7:57 p.m. in Ocean Park, a narcotics complaint was received.
At 11:10 p.m. in Raymond, a fight in progress was reported.
May 25 — Threats were alleged at 12:06 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:27 p.m., at a bus stop shelter, it was reported that a man has taken over the whole bus stop and is shooting up drugs and not allowing others in the shelter.
A male in a red vehicle allegedly stole a wallet from someone in Ocean Park at 4:53 p.m.
A dog was reported stolen after it was briefly tied to a post outside an Ocean Park business at 4:57 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Seaview at 5:50 p.m.
May 26 — Adult abuse was reported at 9:21 a.m. in Raymond.
In Ocean Park at 9:55 a.m., credit card fraud was reported.
At 12:12 p.m. in a Surfside home, squatters with a “giant pitbull” were reported.
A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 12:40 p.m. The thief alleged took a Red Bull drink.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:50 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:57 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man on a bicycle allegedly hit a car, flew over the vehicle and took off east on Bay Avenue.
May 27 — A lawnmower and microwave still in boxes were found on private property in Ocean Park at 8:22 a.m.
An allegedly intoxicated person was wandering around, yelling for a guy in Seaview at 10:50 p.m.
May 28 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Chinook at 7 a.m.
Threats were alleged near Smith Creek at 12:09 p.m.
Near Grayland, a woman allegedly “beat the crap out of her young kids,” at 12:52 p.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 1:43 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Unemployment fraud was reported in Surfside at 3:12 p.m.
At 7:25 p.m. in Seaview, a customer was said to be “mean mugging” a cashier.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:59 p.m. in Ocean Park.
May 29 — At 8:13 a.m. near Cape Disappointment, a “strange guy with a paint can in his pocket and a garter snake in the lid” was reported.
“Kids in the roadway spray painting shoes” were reported at 4:58 p.m. in Ocean Park.
