Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 11 — At 4:34 p.m., a two-car, non-injury accident was reported in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco at 7:45 p.m., a downed tree with branches hanging in the roadway was reported.
Oct. 12 — At 2:25 p.m. in Long Beach, a two-vehicle accident was reported with injuries.
Two disorderly young men were reported to be fighting in an Ilwaco home at 3:14 p.m.
An allegedly very intoxicated woman was reported in Long Beach at 5:04 p.m.
At 6:01 p.m. in Long Beach, a woman was alleged breaking things.
Oct. 13 — At 1 a.m., a woman found a 9-year-old girl riding her bike on the Astoria-Megler Bridge. She said she picked her up and brought her to her aunt’s home in Long Beach.
People yelling and screaming were reported in Long Beach at 2:09 a.m.
At 1:44 p.m., in Long Beach, a burglary in progress was reported.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Long Beach at 6:25 p.m.
At 8:28 p.m., a possibly intoxicated man was passed out near businesses in downtown Ilwaco.
Oct. 15 — A hit-and-run accident was reported in Long Beach at 10:24 a.m.
Oct. 16 — At 11:29 a.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot during the night, with the back seat full of stuff.
A possible burglary was reported in Ilwaco at 11:43 a.m.
A porta-potty was tipped over into Black Lake at 9:27 p.m.
Oct. 17 — A vicious dog was reported in Long Beach at 8:06 a.m.
At 8:30 p.m., in Long Beach, a person reported finding a suspicious substance in-side the drawer of a table.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 11 — At 1:32 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man was screaming obscenities.
The theft of two quads from a shop in Menlo was reported at 11:25 a.m.
At 1:54 p.m. in Nahcotta, about $400 was reported stolen.
At 5:03 p.m., a car versus power pole accident was reported, with one person out on the ground with injuries.
Oct. 12 — Threats were alleged at 11:01 a.m. in Raymond.
A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 12:09 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 4:55 p.m., after a woman allegedly stole several things and drank half a bottle of wine before leaving.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 4:55 p.m. in Seaview.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:16 p.m. in South Bend.
Suspicious activity was reported outside a store in Seaview at 6:02 p.m.
In Naselle at 7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported.
Oct. 13 — A missing, possibly stolen firearm was reported off Rue Creek Road at 10:24 a.m.
At 2:24 p.m. in Nahcotta, all of the windows were broken out of a vehicle. A squatter was named as a possible suspect.
An attempted robbery was reported in Seaview at 3:37 p.m.
Animal abuse and hoarding of bunnies, cats, chickens and more was reported from Raymond at 3:49 p.m. The caller said the animals are dying in crates and cages.
At 4:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported.
Suspicious activity at a home in Ocean Park was reported at 7:30 a.m.
A Ford F150 was in the surf south of the Klipsan approach at 8:08 a.m. If apparently had been in the water all night.
Oct. 14 — At 12:02 p.m. in Ocean Park, a car and camp trailer had been parked on the street for three days.
A tan donkey was in the middle of the road at 7:17 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 11:40 p.m., the theft of four propane tanks was reported.
A travel trailer and Chevy Suburban were reportedly left on property in Ocean Park at 8:48 a.m.
In South Bend, a car left blocking a driveway for three days was reported.
A one vehicle rollover accident near Radar Hill was reported at 2:40 p.m.
A burglary to a motorhome was reported at 3:35 p.m. in Raymond, with a gun stolen from under the seat.
Oct. 16 — A theft was reported at 10:02 a.m. in Seaview.
Repeated criminal trespassing was reported at 12:35 p.m. in Seaview.
At 12:44 p.m. in Ocean Park, vandalism was reported after a back window had been hit “four times with a baseball bat.”
At 5:14 p.m. in Ocean Park, a basement door was kicked in and the home entered.
Suspicious activity at a Seaview home was reported at 8:06 p.m.
Oct. 17 — A dump truck was reported stolen at 11:51 a.m. in Raymond.
