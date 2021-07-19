Long Beach Police Department
July 11 — At 2:32 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone reported hearing screaming and talking.
At 2:44 a.m. in Long Beach screaming and crying was coming from a room.
July 12 — Suspicious activity was reported outside a Long Beach home at 1:21 a.m.
July 13 — In Long Beach, 500-gallon propane tank was “shooting out of the tank” at 10:18 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:31 p.m. in Long Beach.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 10:35 a.m. in Long Beach, with someone screaming and yelling.
July 14 — At 9:17 a.m., some reportedly had climbed the tower on 2nd Street in Long Beach.
Illegal burning was reported at 9:57 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller said the fire was five-feet wide and the wind blowing sideways.
July 15 — A prowler was reported in Ilwaco at 3:46 a.m.
At 8:46 a.m. in Ilwaco, a dog was said to be howling and crying, and it was left outside for hours.
A complaint about ongoing noise at an Ilwaco residence was received at 10:23 p.m.
July 17 — A three-vehicle motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 11 — At 8:58 a.m. a residential burglary was reported, with a lot of stuff laying around and food all over the home.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:30 a.m. in Seaview.
In South Bend, a trespasser was seen on a game camera at 1:19 p.m.
At 1:25 p.m. in Ocean Park, a dog stole a chicken at 1:25 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported near Smith Creek at 3:31 p.m., for two males at a vacant home.
At 6:58 p.m. in Seaview, criminal trespassing was reported.
In Menlo at 11:29 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
July 12 — At 6:20 a.m., a note was found in the Dismal Nitch rest area requesting someone call 911 for help.
A truck was dumped in Ocean Park at 2:21 p.m. The vehicle had no plates on the front or back.
At 5:45 p.m., a home burglary was reported in Raymond, with a substantial amount of money missing.
In Surfside at 9:10 p.m., a suspicious man was reported prowling around a home.
July 13 — A domestic violence incident in Seaview was reported at 2:59 a.m.
A theft was reported in Seaview at 12:26 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 5:40 p.m., a young girl alleged stole a 12-pack of twisted tea.
At 6:24 p.m. in Ocean Park, a group of teenagers waving around what appeared to be gun were reported.
In Raymond, a man was reported lying in a yard at 9:52 p.m.
July 14 — Adult abuse was reported at 2:10 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Someone was reported shooting near a residence in Ocean Park at 5:11 p.m.
The theft of a wallet was reported from Ocean Park at 7:19 p.m.
July 15 — At 9:05 a.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly person was outside a business yelling and screaming and banging on windows.
At 9:07 p.m., gasoline was reported siphoned from a vehicle in Nahcotta.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 3:34 p.m. in Naselle.
Vandalism was reported at 8:46 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 9:40 p.m.
July 16 — At 6:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a truck was reported stolen during the night.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, for someone knocking on windows.
July 17 — Threats were alleged at 2:28 p.m. in Seaview.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 6:18 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 10:54 p.m. The caller said the trespassers also let the dog out.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.