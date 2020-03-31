Long Beach Police Department
March 23 — Shoplifters were reported in Ilwaco at 8:15 p.m.
March 24 — At 5:26 p.m. in Long Beach, child abuse was reported for a one-day old child was allegedly going through withdrawal.
March 25 — At 9:16 a.m. in Long Beach, vehicle theft was reported.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ilwaco at 11:58 a.m.
A possibly illegal burn was reported at 5:32 p.m. in Long Beach.
Theft by credit card was reported in Ilwaco at 6:09 p.m.
At 11:46 p.m. disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach for an individual pounding on a door.
March 26 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Long Beach at 3:49 a.m.
March 27 — Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 10:14 a.m.
At 5:56 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a sharp heavy metal object and sharp spikes in the middle of the road.
A suspicious van was parked on private property in Ilwaco at 7:28 p.m.
March 28 — At 6:14 p.m. suspicious activity was reported near an Ilwaco business.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 22 — At 7:18 a.m., a vehicle was reported in the water near the Port of Peninsula.
At 11:07 a.m. in Oysterville, a home burglary was reported with numerous items missing.
A suspicious acting male was reported in Seaview at 1:33 p.m., possibly attempting to enter a vacant building.
At the Seaview approach at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported. The caller reported seeing three individuals unloading camping items, possibly setting up camp in the woods.
In Surfside at 10:56 p.m., a problem with people shining a laser light into windows of a home and making a lot of noise was reported. The caller alleged the people came to the area to dig clams and haven’t left.
March 23 — At 10 a.m., a female in a pickup allegedly went around the signs on the Cranberry approach and was driving north on the beach.
A domestic violence incident was reported in South Bend at 10:23 a.m.
At 12:17 p.m. in Menlo, the theft of a four-wheeler was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:10 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller reported a man stepped over a railing to get onto a deck and was looking things over.
A suspicious man was reported going through a mailbox in Surfside at 1:34 p.m. He left on a bike when he realized someone was watching him.
A domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 2:59 p.m.
March 24 — A suspicious vehicle was reported parked on private property in South Bend at 10:06 a.m.
The theft of firewood was reported at 11:07 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 4:39 p.m. The caller said the locks were cut a various items taken.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Raymond at 7:12 p.m.
March 25 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 10:04 a.m. The caller reported someone was on the property at 3 a.m.
At 1:06 p.m., a caller reported having a dog on private property that is “threatening livestock.” The dog has a collar but no tag.
Near the Seaview beach approach it was alleged a man attempted to run over another person at 2:56 p.m. The caller said the man hit the gas when he saw him and came towards him.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a pickup was reported in Ocean Park at 5:21 p.m.
March 26 — At 6:05 a.m. in Raymond, a suspicious person was reported to be outside a home yelling for help.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 8:26 a.m.
A burglary at a park was reported at 10:29 a.m.
At 10:40 a.m., a pickup with a snowmobile in the bed and pulling a trailer, has reportedly been on a beach approach for several days and needs to be moved.
An assault was reported in South Bend at 2:30 p.m.
At 7:09 p.m. in Surfside a problem with a juvenile was reported.
In Naselle at 7:59 p.m., a woman was reported to be screaming and hollering in the woods like she is being hurt. The caller said the woman came up to her home and had a laceration on her arm.
A car fire was reported at 11:30 p.m.
March 27 — At 7:07 a.m. in Ocean Park, a woman broke into an Ocean Park home and was being detained at the door by the homeowner.
Telephone harassment was reported in Naselle at 8:39 a.m.
At 10:08 a.m. in Menlo, a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from the back of a pickup.
Fraud was reported in Lebam at 11:06 a.m., with someone having stolen identification, bank statements and much more.
In Ocean Park at 11:46 a.m., two pit bull dogs were found locked in a vehicle parked in a neighbor’s driveway overnight.
March 28 — At 1:03 p.m. in Surfside, a home was reportedly left unsecured. The caller said someone had been there a couple of days ago but not now and the home is open.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 1:35 p.m., in Ocean Park.
At 5:28 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
At 11:06 p.m. in Seaview, a caller reported someone “soliciting” in one of the bathrooms.
