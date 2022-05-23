Long Beach Police Department
May 16 — At 10:28 a.m., in Long Beach, a car with no plate was reported parked blocking a driveway.
May 17 — A narcotics complaint was received at 7:31 a.m. in Long Beach. The caller reported a female “smoking something off foil.”
In Ilwaco at 1:55 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported parked in a business parking for multiple days, possibly homeless.
An individual possibly on drugs was reported sleeping standing up in a ball field in Ilwaco at 4:07 p.m.
May 18 — At 12:40 a.m., a male was reported standing in the road wearing all dark clothing.
May 20 — At 2:22 a.m. and at 2:49 a.m., a homeless person was reported screaming “violently” and is very agitated.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:56 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 21 — In Long Beach at 5:21 a.m., a domestic incident was reported.
At 3:44 p.m. in Long Beach, it was reported kids were on the roof of a building shooting BB guns towards the beach.
In Long Beach at 6:47 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 15 — At 2:19 p.m. in Oysterville, a dog barking non-stop was reported.
In South Bend at 5:43 p.m., a narcotics complaint was reported, after someone offered to sell another drugs.
In Ocean Park, a problem with motorcycles harassing people was reported at 9:53 p.m.
May 16 — A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 8:45 a.m., after post office lockers were broken into and some packages and screw drivers left behind.
May 17 — Near Smith Creek at 4:33 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
A case for fraud was received at 8:23 a.m. from Surfside.
The theft of an electric bicycle delivered to Surfside was reported at 11:33 a.m.
At 3:10 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 3:21 p.m., stolen mail was reported strewn around with garbage.
Criminal trespassing in Ocean Park was reported at 4:11 p.m., for “two guys” setting up camp on private property.
An assault was reported in Surfside at 4:36 p.m.
The theft of tools from a Seaview garage was reported at 5:31 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 7:40 p.m., the theft of 10 gallons of water was reported.
May 18 — At 7:05 a.m., and hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 11:48 a.m., a power wench was stolen from a flatbed trailer.
Criminal trespassing was reported near Seaview at 1:13 p.m.
At 3:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at 3:27 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a 9mm gun from a home at 8:41 p.m., in South Bend.
A burglary was reported at 9:30 p.m. in Ocean Park.
May 19 — At 3:54 a.m. in Seaview, a vehicle theft was reported.
A domestic violence incident at 7:50 a.m., in Raymond.
In Surfside at 10:42 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported, after a home had been entered and the kitchen reorganized.
A disorderly individual was reported in Seaview at 6:32 p.m., after a man was asked to leave a business and he threw coffee and licked a window on the way out.
Vandalism was reported in Cape Disappointment at 7:47 p.m., after signs were ripped off the posts.
In South Bend at 8:24 p.m., a vagrant was reported sleeping on a bench in a sleeping bag with a drink on the ground beside him.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:29 p.m., in Oysterville.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 10:28 p.m.
May 20 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Oysterville at 3:22 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 3:45 p.m., the theft of fishing poles was reported.
Suspicious activity at a home in Surfside was reported at 3:45 p.m.
Yard debris and wood debris were reportedly dumped on private property in Raymond at 4:33 p.m.
At 5:37 p.m., it was reported that someone was shooting at chickens in Surfside with a BB gun.
Several motorcycles were reported missing from Ocean Park at 4:14 p.m.
May 21 — In Naselle at 5:11 p.m., a fence containing three pitbull dogs broke and the reporting party couldn’t move or the dogs would get loose and bite people.
At 7:21 p.m., in Raymond, two people were reported yelling at each other between vehicles creating a disturbance.
