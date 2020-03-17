Long Beach
Police Department
March 8 — At 12:18 a.m., in Long Beach a suspicious person was in a backyard with “some sort of animal” and now a board is missing off the fence.
At 9:37 a.m., a Long Beach resident reported some vandalism at a home.
A domestic incident was reported at 11:06 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco at 11:25 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported after one person was allegedly hit in the face multiple times.
March 9 — At 11:10 a.m. in Ilwaco, a laptop was lost after it fell off the back of a car.
At 11:31 a.m., an ongoing theft was reported at a Long Beach business.
Illegal burning was reported in Long Beach at 5:02 p.m.
A burglary was reported in Long Beach at 5:51 p.m., with a TV reported stolen.
March 10 — Suspicious lights were reported at a home in Ilwaco at 10:36 p.m.
March 11 — At 11:28 a.m. possible child neglect was reported in Long beach, after a toddler was out of a home alone only in a diaper and sweater.
March 14 — An assault in progress was reported at 10:14 a.m. in Ilwaco.
A disorderly individual was reported in Long Beach at 4:04 p.m.
An allegedly intoxicated male was reported in Long Beach at 10:27 p.m. The person attempted to leave in a vehicle, got it stuck and then came back into the business.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:24 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 2:49 p.m. in Seaview. The license plate, stereo, speakers, light bar and tires were stolen.
At 5:18 p.m. in Raymond, a shoplifter was reported.
At 8:35 p.m., the theft of the back window from a truck was reported.
A domestic situation was reported at 11:12 p.m. in Raymond.
March 9 — At 12:03 a.m. in Tokeland, a person was camping out in a parking lot.
At 12:24 a.m. in Surfside, a public nuisance was reported for people partying and making noise late into the night and morning.
Malicious harassment was reported in Nahcotta at 10:41 a.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:46 a.m. in South Bend.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:07 p.m., with squatters living near the power building and a fire pit and needles found.
March 10 — At 1:24 p.m. in Ocean Park, a woman stole a bottle of fireball and wine.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 6:47 p.m. The caller alleged the person has a history of stealing and wants him trespassed.
March 11 — At 6:38 p.m. on Grayland beach, a clam digger found a human hand on the beach, off Cranberry Beach Road.
At 6:45 p.m. near Seaview, a possible intoxicated individual was reported swerving all over the road, not stopping at stop signs, etc.
A vehicle was reported abandoned at a home. The car had no plates and wires hanging out of the dash.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:03 p.m. in an Ocean Park parking lot.
Disorderly conduct was reported at an Ocean Park home at 10:29 p.m. The caller said there is screaming and breaking bottles.
March 12 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 8:02 a.m. in Surfside, and a window was broken out in the process.
At 1:28 p.m. in Surfside, a burglary to a home under construction was reported, and lights were among the items taken.
A theft was reported at 6:46 p.m. in Ocean Park.
An allegedly intoxicated female was reported at 8:47 p.m. in Seaview.
March 13 — At 10:24 a.m. in Raymond, a suspicious situation was reported with a bright light in the sky hovering over a home.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 12:03 p.m., after mailboxes were destroyed.
Threats were alleged via a fraud call in Raymond at 12:28 p.m. It was the grandson in jail scam and then the caller threatened to harm family when the victim wouldn’t give information.
An alleged assault was reported in Ocean Park at 4:10 p.m.
Chickens were reported to be running loose in a Smith Creek neighborhood at 4:48 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:05 p.m. in Ocean Park after a lock on a gate was cut and the gate pushed in.
March 14 — In Chinook at 7:54 p.m., someone was alleged to be shooting a gun in a yard.
A driftwood fort was on fire in Ocean Park at 8:52 p.m. The caller said it was a big fire, 10-ft by 10-ft with trees all around.
