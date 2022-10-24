Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 16 - At 4:04 a.m., a male was walking around vehicles at the Port of Ilwaco.
At 10:22 a.m., a trailer was dumped behind storage units off Main Street in Ilwaco.
Oct. 17 - At 9:15 a.m., stolen items were located at Ilwaco Baseball Park fields.
At 2:10 p.m., a patient at Ocean Beach Hospital was getting aggressive.
Oct. 18 - At 12:52 p.m., a vehicle was stuck at the Bolstad Beach Approach.
Oct. 19 - At 2:04 a.m., a resident heard a thump outside of his trailer and thought it might be someone trying to steal his bike.
Oct. 20 - At 10:54 a.m., a mother reported that her daughter was receiving threats.
Oct. 21 - At 8:53 a.m., an abandoned trailer at the Port of Ilwaco.
Oct. 22 - At 11:57 a.m., a man trespassed onto a property in Long Beach.
At 12:36 p.m., someone punched out a vehicle's window the night before.
At 2:28 p.m., an unknown male placed a no-trespassing sign on an abandoned trailer at the Port of Ilwaco. He left on a neon green bicycle.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 16 - At 6:14 a.m., a male was kicked in the head and his car was kicked in Ocean Park.
At 7:51 a.m., a sailboat was beached off of Ocean Park.
Oct. 17 - At 12:31 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked at a home’s gate in Grayland where over 100 buoys went missing.
At 7:26 p.m., an assault was captured on video in Long Beach.
At 8:34 p.m., a white truck towing a trailer with a black Jeep flipped over into a ditch near Bone River with no injuries.
Oct. 18 - At 10:02 a.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park that raises wolves was trespassing onto another neighbor’s property putting up an electric fence.
At 10:09 a.m., a small smoldering fire near a church in Chinook.
At 11:08 a.m., a 2009 Nissan Mirano was stolen while the owner was gone for four weeks and the location was not specified by PCSO.
At 1:27 p.m., someone was breaking into a home that burned down in Long Beach and it was caught on camera.
At 1:59 p.m., someone stole the HVAC outside a home in Ocean Park.
At 5:09 p.m., a red Chevy short-bed crashed into a ditch while driving down a trail in Long Beach.
Oct. 19 - At 2:56 a.m., an intoxicated male was yelling at his mother in Ocean Park.
At 8:02 a.m., a missing miniature husky was believed to have been stolen by a neighbor in Ocean Park.
At 9:26 a.m., a Milwaukee pack-out tool box was stolen out of Long Beach.
At 11:09 a.m., a female filled a baby stroller and backpack with groceries and left a store in Ocean Park. It was caught on camera.
At 12:22 p.m., a neighbor in Surfside damaged another neighbor's property that was being developed. The neighbor allegedly cut a 4x4 that had a panel for a septic tank. The damage was valued at $2,471.
At 12:38 p.m., a homeowner in Surfside received a threatening postcard.
At 1:30 p.m., a homeowner was informed that a handyman found a bike and someone roaming on their property in Ocean Park.
At 1:43 p.m., a female was panhandling outside a bank in Ocean Park.
At 2:40 p.m., garbage was found dumped at Oddfellows Cemetery.
At 2:35 p.m., a neighbor in Surfside was threatening another neighbor about electrical work and being owed money.
At 3:43 p.m., squatters were reported at a park in Ocean Park.
At 5 p.m., a school had footage of a student breaking into the school overnight and the student did not show up for school.
At 5:01 p.m., a porch allegedly fell in at a residence in Raymond.
Oct. 20 - At 5:41 a.m., someone was going through garbage and then hid in the bushes. The location was not specified by PCSO.
At 10:37 a.m., six people in four tents were near a property in Seaview and were told the night before to leave.
At 4:18 p.m., a work truck was side swiped and the offending vehicle fled. The location was not specified by PCSO.
At 5:39 p.m., a home was broken into between Oct. 11-19 in Seaview and multiple items were stolen.
At 6:27 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a store in Ocean Park and the store was able to get back all the items. The incident was captured on camera.
At 7:04 p.m., large screws were stolen from a box in Ocean Park.
At 8:26 p.m., a landlord locked all the doors and refused to let the tenant inside in Surfside.
At 11:08 p.m., a motorcycle accident in Long Beach.
Oct. 21 - At 8:10 a.m., a male and female were fighting in Ocean Park.
At 5:39 p.m., a homeless man in Seaview threatening to level a building if someone didn’t cut down shrubs.
At 8:05 p.m., a report that someone was at the back door of a building with flashlights in Ocean Park.
Oct. 22 - At 11:59 a.m., someone went on a property and cut an extension cord in Seaview.
At 2:13 p.m., a neighbor threatened to blow the brains out of their neighbor.
At 8:31 p.m., a complaint about smoke from an illegal burn in Ocean Park.
