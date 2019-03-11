Long Beach Police Department
March 3 — At 12:20 a.m. LBPD was out with a suspicious person.
At 10:52 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone dropped off a dog with the ambulance crew and they have no idea who it belongs to.
March 4 — At 4:19 p.m. in Ilwaco, someone gardening reported finding a gun shell, broken in half, with powder inside.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a Subaru was reported swerving into oncoming traffic in Long Beach at 8:13 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ilwaco home at 10:51 p.m.
March 5 — At 6:37 p.m., a minor came into the hospital from the woods behind the hospital and was bleeding from the nose.
“Someone was screaming bloody murder” at 10:44 p.m. in Long Beach.
March 6 — Malicious harassment was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Ilwaco.
March 7 — At 5:54 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach.
March 8 — The theft of headphones was reported in Ilwaco at 10:37 a.m.
In Ilwaco at 12:41 p.m., malicious harassment was reported.
March 9 — A little yellow terrier was running in terror in traffic in Ilwaco at 11:45 a.m. The caller said they tried to catch it but can’t.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 3 — At 1:24 a.m. in Tokeland, the driver of a Mustang was allegedly acting suspiciously.
At 1:35 a.m. in Seaview, a possibly homeless man allegedly left a bunch of garbage bags full of garbage and made a huge mess. The caller said the cougars and bears are going to spread it around so it needs to be cleaned up.
A concern about a loose dog in the Chinook Park was reported at 2:47 p.m.
March 4 — Adult abuse was reported at 9:56 a.m. in Nahcotta.
Suspicious activity around a Surfside home was reported at 9:59 a.m.
At 2:06 p.m. suspicious activity was reported in Seaview.
Squatters were reported in a Seaview home at 3:37 p.m.
March 6 — At 7:12 a.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that a juvenile was assaulted near Black Lake and had a concussion and more.
At 8:07 a.m., someone reported a small chest freezer set just over the guardrail at the turnout. The caller said he didn’t open it as he’s “seen too many gangster movies as a kid.”
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 10:34 a.m.
At 1:43 p.m. in Seaview, an alleged intoxicated female was reported. The caller said she keeps falling down and is being “disorderly.”
A domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 2:28 p.m.
The theft of cell phone and other items missing from a purse were reported at 4:25 p.m.
An alleged assault in progress was reported at 5:10 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 7 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:02 p.m. in Naselle, after someone said it appears someone is living on private property without permission.
March 8 — At 1:02 p.m. in Seaview, the theft of about $3,500 in product by an employee was alleged.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near South Bend at 1:07 p.m.
Two big, allegedly vicious dogs were reported in Bay Center at 1:38 p.m.
A man who cut his hand “pretty badly” was reported sitting on the side of the road near Ocean Park at 6:16 p.m.
March 9 — At 11:31 a.m. in Naselle, a golden retriever dog allegedly bit a bike rider.
“A couple of vicious German shepherd” dogs were reported in Naselle at 3:26 p.m.
