Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 9 — At 1:32 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Long Beach at 2:56 p.m., a sex offense was reported.
Aug. 10 — A burglary was reported at 11:52 a.m. in Long Beach, with nothing known taken.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:21 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Aug. 12 — At 6:37 a.m. in Long Beach, a man was “blowing an airhorn.”
Three teenagers were riding horses down the sidewalk in Long Beach at 12:26 p.m.
Aug. 13 — In Ilwaco at 1:34 a.m., a domestic incident in progress was reported.
Aug. 14 — Vandalism to a truck in Long Beach was reported at 12:37 p.m.
A hit-and-run incident was reported in Long Beach at 3:47 pm., after the Nissan hit a car and then took off.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:55 p.m. in Ilwaco.
In Long Beach at 4:36 p.m., threats were alleged.
Aug. 15 — An assault was reported at 6:06 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 9 — At 10 a.m., a man with a baby riding in a wire basket on a bicycle was reported.
A burglary was reported in Surfside at 7:30 p.m. The caller said a lock was broken and jammed back together. When opened they found guns, silver, $2,000 cash and more missing.
A welfare check was requested at 10:19 p.m., for a woman sitting for hours outside a Naselle business.
Aug. 10 — At 1:55 a.m., in Seaview a burglary was reported.
The theft of a pistol from an Ocean Park home was reported at 9:18 a.m.
A home burglary was reported at 10:36 a.m., in Ocean Park, with the back door kicked in and the door jam on the floor.
At 2:02 p.m. in the Chinook tunnel, a truck with extended tow mirrors allegedly crossed the center line and hit the mirrors of another vehicle and didn’t stop.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:34 p.m. in Surfside.
At 4:17 p.m. in Raymond, an SUV that was leaking fluids was dropped off in a yard.
At 4:35 p.m. a mailbox was damaged in Smith Creek after someone took a crowbar and broke it open.
The driver of a convertible on Sandridge Road was alleged to be swerving all over at 10:35 p.m.
Aug. 11 — At 11:30 a.m., a domestic situation was reported in Naselle.
In Seaview at 11:44 a.m., people who had let a homeless man stay on property for about three weeks and given him money, bus tickets, food vouchers etc., now want him gone.
A cord of firewood was reported stolen from the front lawn of an Ocean Park home at 2:17 p.m.
At 3:26 p.m., a dump truck with dual trailer loaded with gravel allegedly lost some gravel that shattered a windshield.
Malicious harassment in Ocean Park was reported at 5:18 p.m.
A theft was reported at 5:57 p.m. in Seaview.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 6:46 p.m.
An ongoing domestic violence incident was reported at 7:03 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:56 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported hearing fighting, screaming, and more.
Aug. 12 — A motorhome alleged hit and damaged a chain link fence in Seaview at 12:34 p.m.
A hit-and-run accident in Seaview was reported at 2:07 p.m.
An assault was reported in Seaview at 5:26 p.m., after an individual thought to be under the influence was swinging at other people, and had a knife in his pocket. A second call came in at 6:19 p.m. about the same man who had allegedly kicked someone in the stomach.
Aug. 13 — At 1:34 a.m., in Ilwaco, a domestic situation was reported.
In Naselle at 10:49 a.m., dispatch received a call about an incident involving beehive killings in Wahkiakum County and Pacific County on a commercial level.
Malicious harassment was reported in Surfside at 11:33 a.m.
At 1:27 p.m. in Seaview, a shoplifter was reported. The caller said a homeless man was staying in a field behind a store and he shoplifted a bag of M&Ms and a drink.
Adult abuse was reported at 1:31 p.m. in Nahcotta.
“Intoxicated” people were reported in Naselle at 5:58 p.m.
At 11:59 p.m. in Oysterville, people were reported to be setting off fireworks and riding around on quads.
Aug. 14 — At 11:32 a.m. in Seaview, a suspicious situation was reported.
In Raymond at 4:02 p.m., it was reported the clutch popped on a truck and it rolled down a hill and into a house up against a porch. The caller said they are unable to get the truck started.
A loud, huge party with strobe lights and music was reported at 10:19 p.m. in Raymond.
Aug. 15 — A narcotics complaint was received at 12:26 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:18 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported a tortoise in a yard and it went into the brush.
Malicious harassment in Oysterville was reported at 4:16 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 6:30 p.m., a shoplifter was reported. The caller said the man was “verbally violent” towards workers.
At 7:05 p.m. in Ocean Park, a homeowner reported someone had kicked in the house door and is living in the home without permission.
Fireworks on the Seaview approach were reported at 9:38 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.