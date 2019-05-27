Long Beach Police Department
May 13 — Potential child abuse or neglect was reported at 3:50 p.m. in Long Beach.
Fraud was reported in Ilwaco at 5:51 p.m.
Illegal burning was reported in Long Beach at 8:11 p.m.
At 8:34 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault in progress was reported.
May 14 — Suspicious activity was reported in Long Beach at 4:49 a.m., with a possible prowler in a backyard.
At 12:23 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported for a female in a business’ bathroom stall crying.
In Long Beach a housekeeper reported finding a loaded gun and called dispatch to have an officer unload it and pick it up.
May 15 — At 4:19 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported having video of people dealing drugs.
May 16 — A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 1:33 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:11 a.m. in Long Beach. The caller said two people were “doing it again” and said it is “bullshit.”
At 5:22 p.m. in Long Beach, threats were alleged.
In Long Beach at 6:30 p.m., a young girl was crying, and the male with her was belligerent.
A loose dog dragging a leash was reported at 6:41 p.m. in Ilwaco.
May 17 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 7:36 p.m.
Tools were among the items stolen from a burglary to a shed in Long Beach at 9:04 a.m.
May 18 — At 10:41 p.m., it was alleged a man was beating his dog in Long Beach.
A truck was said to be following runners in Ilwaco at 10:54 a.m.
A group of six trucks were burning their tires and blowing back smoke at 12:54 p.m.
May 19 — A grey suitcase was reportedly left by the men’s bathroom in Long Beach with no one around.
May 21 — At 7:57 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man allegedly was trying to sell an AR-15.
May 22 — Vagrancy was reported at 2:04 p.m. in Long Beach for a man sleeping outside a backdoor.
A domestic violence assault was reported at 2:13 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 23 — A prowler was reported on the back porch of a Long Beach home at 2:07 a.m.
May 24 — At 5:07 a.m. two cars were reported to be on fire across from the bakery in Long Beach.
At 8:17 a.m. in Long Beach, a man who was alleged to be “drunker than a skunk,” about to fall over and wearing a cowboy hat, was reported to be “dancing around leaning on poles.”
May 25 — At 1:31 p.m., a possibly intoxicated driver was reported near 14th Street in Long Beach.
Vandalism was reported at 4:21 p.m., after a vehicle was keyed, sand was poured on the vehicle along with some chemical poured on the paint and rocks thrown on top of that.
Pacific County Police Department
May 12 — At 7:56 a.m., an Acura was reported parked in the middle of an Ocean Park street abandoned.
A burglary was reported at 8:38 a.m. after a home had been ransacked and prescriptions, whiskey etc., stolen along with a Crown Royal bag containing a necklace and pins inside.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Raymond at 10:02 a.m.
Vandalism was reported in Raymond at 10:09 a.m.
A domestic violence report was received at 12:32 p.m. from Ocean Park, after one family member alleged punched the other.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 2:08 p.m.
A “handful of syringes” were reported near Chinook at 6:23 p.m.
May 13 — A domestic violence report was received at 12:38 a.m. in Raymond.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ocean Park home at 5:57 a.m., after a jacket, book and other items were found on the front porch of a home.
Threats were alleged at 9:51 a.m. in Ocean Park after a man said he has been shot at and bullets were “everywhere.”
At 11:02 a.m. in Chinook, suspicious activity was reported for a man who allegedly got out of a vehicle and yelled at a person in a yard.
At 11:16 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported near Naselle for a vehicle flipped on its side.
A motorcycle accident was reported near Naselle at 12:10 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:37 p.m. in Raymond.
Tires were reported stolen out of the back of truck parked in Raymond at 3:06 p.m.
Suspicious activity possibly involving an underage male was reported at 4:28 p.m. in Nahcotta.
A surf rescue was reported in Seaview at 6 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported for a squatter with a tent pitched in a yard in Ocean Park at 8:17 p.m.
May 14 — Suspicious activity was reported at 1:15 a.m. in Chinook, with trailers going back and forth moving “stuff.”
In Seaview at 11:13 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported for someone living in a tent without permission.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:02 p.m. in Ocean Park, for someone screaming for the last 15 minutes.
Two dogs were allegedly chasing a horse in Bay Center at 1:22 p.m.
At 3:35 p.m., near Ocean Park, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was said to be “higher than a kite.”
An alleged illegal burn pile was reported at 4:57 p.m. near Willapa.
May 15 — A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 2:19 a.m.
An attempted burglary to an Ocean Park home was reported at 8:58 a.m. after pry marks were found on the door.
At 10:09 a.m. in Ocean Park, boards were pried off to get into the doors of a home.
At 10:10 a.m. near Chinook, suspicious activity was reported.
In Seaview, a woman with a backpack was found sitting on the porch of a home and her legs and ankles were swollen with sores. She took off running and left one flip flop and a pill container with some pills inside.
At 2:29 p.m., a “tweaker” was reported to be riding a bike and carrying a green and black mountain bike.
At 3:26 p.m. near Ocean Park, two juveniles were acting out, pumping gas on the ground, and allegedly defecating on the ground near port-a-potties.
In Seaview, a Toyota Corolla alleged flew down the approach and onto the beach at 5:06 p.m., “doing donuts” on the beach.
In Ocean Park at 10:18 p.m., a woman allegedly smashed out every window of a home.
May 16 — At 9:38 a.m. in Ocean Park, a home burglary was reported, after a door had been pried open.
Malicious harassment was reported at 10:12 a.m. in Chinook.
A narcotics complaint was reported at 10:16 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:07 p.m. a domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park.
Mail theft was reported in Naselle at 2:24 p.m.
A Ford pickup was reported about 30 feet down a ravine near Bay Center at 5:43 p.m.
A bear versus vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 p.m.; the bear crawled into the woods.
Three reports of abandoned vehicles were reported at 9:30 a.m.
May 17 — At 4:49 p.m., a report of child neglect was received from Seaview.
May 18 — Three or four people were allegedly walking around a vacation home with flashlights at 4:44 a.m.
An abandoned vehicle on the side of the road near Nahcotta was reported at 10:45 a.m.
A suspicious acting homeless guy was reported to be hiding behind a cabin at 11 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 11:01 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:01 p.m. a vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview, with the door hanging partially open.
In Ocean Park at 1:11 p.m., a burglary was reported, with a window found open and all alcohol gone.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:29 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a vehicle title was reported from Willapa at 3:54 p.m.
At 4:35 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was alleged to be harassing customers, asking them to buy him alcohol.
May 19 — At 8:21 a.m., an Ocean Park residence reported being given a “slab” of possibly stolen meat.
Two males were reported to be asking people for money and possibly casing a business in Naselle at 3:43 p.m.
A one vehicle crash was reported at 6:26 p.m. near Tokeland. The BMW has an alarm that had been going off for about 45 minutes; with two people who appear intoxicated walking around the vehicle.
Squatters were reported on property in Ocean Park at 8:54 p.m. The property owner brought in a dumpster to clean the property up and trespassing signs were posted but the squatters came back and were seen going through the dumpster.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 9:32 p.m., with one person possibly suffering broken ribs.
May 20 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:23 a.m. in Raymond, with one person allegedly being hit, punched and choked.
Malicious harassment was reported at 3:34 p.m. in Naselle.
At 8:54 p.m. a domestic violence incident was reported in Naselle, with one person beaten and injured.
May 21 — Adult abuse was reported in Nahcotta at 10 a.m.
Check forgery was reported at 11:25 a.m. in Willapa; with a loss of about $900.
Vandalism was reported to a home in Menlo at 12:30 p.m.
The theft of an air compressor from a Naselle home was reported at 9:13 p.m.
May 22 — A stop sign and post were busted down and thrown into the bushes in Ocean Park at 10:52 a.m.
May 23 — At 3:10 p.m. in Ocean Park, squatters were reported in a trailer that has no power or water.
May 24 — At 8:43 a.m., a vehicle was seen putting garbage in a dumpster in Naselle marked “no illegal dumping.”
Two loose vicious dogs had cornered a man at 11:06 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged at 12:12 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Two dogs in Naselle allegedly killed a baby rabbit at 12:26 p.m.
A homeless man was alleged to be asking for money while loitering at an ATM in Ocean Park.
At 4:41 p.m. in Seaview, it was reported “someone keeps putting chairs in a driveway” blocking access.
The theft of an X-box was reported from Willapa at 5:13 p.m.
At 6:01 p.m., it was reported that two huge piles of medical records from Ocean Beach medical office were found and it looked like someone was trying to burn them.
A sex offense was reported at 8:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
May 25 — At 11:07 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported after a man who had been removed from property in Ocean Park returned.
At 11:20 a.m. someone reported 15 to 20 dark brown goats loose in a field in Menlo.
At 11:37 a.m. in Naselle, a flower stand was vandalized and $160 in cash stolen.
A narcotics complaint was received from Raymond at 12:30 p.m., with a half dozen plants seen.
In Nahcotta at 3:24 p.m., the theft of two large household propane tanks along with a cooker grill was reported.
At 5:45 p.m. near Smith Creek, threats were alleged.
