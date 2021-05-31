Long Beach Police Department
May 23 — At 7:38 a.m. in Long Beach, a delivery driver found a syringe with “stuff” in it next to garbage bins.
In Ilwaco at 2:15 p.m., a disorderly and belligerent individual was reported, being vulgar and acting hostile.
May 24 — In Long Beach, an ongoing issue with very loud music being played was reported at 11:04 a.m.
May 25 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:35 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 26 — A homeless person was alleged to be staying on private property in Long Beach at 11:46 a.m.
May 27 — Threats were alleged at 8:36 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Long Beach at 10:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported after the door to a home had been kicked in for the second time in a few days.
May 29 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 8:40 a.m. in Long Beach, with yelling and slamming and crying going on.
In Ilwaco at 5:18 p.m., a public nuisance was reported for the horn on a vehicle being continually honked. The vehicle was last seen heading toward the airport.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 23 — At 12:24 a.m., in North Cove, it was reported that a couple in a lounge area were acting like jerks.
At 12:57 a.m., a car was on fire near the tunnel; one person was out of the vehicle uninjured.
In Ocean Park at 10:43 a.m., four or five vehicles were said to be racing using the Bay Avenue approach for a raceway.
People possibly living in the dunes near Seaview were reported at 1:18 p.m.
At 7:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park.
May 24 — Attempts to locate a stolen dark blue 2007 Jeep Wrangler involved in an accident near Cranberry Road were reported at 12:23 p.m.
At 4:57 p.m. in Ocean Park, two loose pit bull dogs attacked another dog. The two loose dogs have no collars and are white and brown.
A disorderly individual in a restaurant in Seaview with a dog was reported at 7:43 p.m.
A group of loud people were reported at a home in Oysterville at 8:42 p.m. The caller said a female was yelling and acting weird.
May 25 — A homeless man was alleged to be on drugs and acting suspiciously at 10:51 a.m.
At 3:10 p.m., a motorhome allegedly hit a parked truck in Seaview and did not stop.
A two-vehicle accident was reported in Ocean Park at 5:50 p.m.
In Raymond at 8:02 p.m., beer cans were found around a man laying on the ground.
May 26 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:56 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Packages were reported stolen from a porch in Lebam at 9:11 a.m.
The theft of a debit card was reported at 9:18 a.m. in Bay Center.
In Naselle at 12:48 p.m. a vehicle was left parked at the boat launch for several days and could be abandoned.
On 196th someone reported hearing shots fired and a female screaming at 2:12 p.m.
At 4:31 p.m., a light bar was reported stolen off a vehicle and now mounted on a Dodge.
At 9 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Menlo, with one individual said to be threatening another with a knife.
May 27 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:17 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:56 p.m. near Smith Creek, a juvenile allegedly broke a bedroom window and left home 7-8 hours earlier and has not returned.
May 28 — Suspicious activity was reported at 8:40 a.m. in Ocean Park. Late the night before someone was knocking on the doors of several homes asking about a lost phone.
In Ocean Park at 11:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported for a female allegedly trying to break into an apartment.
A dog that had been barking for days was reported at 11:53 a.m. in Surfside.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 1:10 p.m. for a female refusing to leave private property.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 6:56 p.m.
At 11:11 p.m., a “massive party” was reported with a bonfire and loud music.
May 29 — Malicious harassment was reported at 1:53 p.m. in Seaview.
In Surfside at 5:10 p.m., a four-year-old child was allegedly bitten by a dog and taken to the emergency room for care.
At 9:31 p.m. a domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park, with one person allegedly being choked.
Vandalism was reported at 11:45 p.m. in Ocean Park, after the tires on a vehicle had been slashed.
