Long Beach Police Department
July 24 - At 2:02 p.m., a hit and run was reported at a motel in Ilwaco. The collision was not witnessed but a dent was located in the driver door of a vehicle.
At 2:45 p.m., a report of a public nuisance in Long Beach involving loud music.
At 6:22 p.m., a report of an male who was either intoxicated or suffering from a mental health disorder turning a leaf blower on and yelling in Long Beach.
July 25 - At 7:30 a.m., the Attorney General’s Office served a cease and desist order to the Beacon RV Park regarding planned trailer demolitions.
At 3:36 p.m., a sewage complaint was reported at the Beacon RV Park.
At 9:55 p.m., a female victim in Long Beach reported she was being harassed by a suspect and that a no contact order was in place.
July 26 - At 4:23 p.m., a suspicious person was reported in Ilwaco involving an unknown male seen on the reporting party’s security camera. He was also knocking on her door.
At 2:00 p.m., a public health concern was reported in Long Beach regarding people that dumped garbage and were supposed to be cleaning it up.
July 27 - At 8:00 a.m., a reporting party alleged that they had been involved in a murder approximately 10 years ago. The call was listed as a mental health subject and an previous call regarding the same circumstance was reported the night before at 9:02 p.m.
At 10:18 a.m., a landlord in Long Beach reported that a tenant was threatening to shoot her.
At 5:37 p.m., a man was reported yelling and screaming in Long Beach.
At 8:21 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Long Beach regarding an verbal altercation between a female and her ex-boyfriend.
At 8:37 p.m., an incident involving a male refusing to leave a property was reported in Ilwaco.
At 10:54 p.m., an agency assist was reported for a vehicle that eluded a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
July 28 - At 7:50 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Long Beach involving a female dressed in all black.
At 9:27 p.m., a reporting party reported that they had just been threatened that they were going to be shot if they didn’t get away from a car.
At 9:44 p.m., a man in Long Beach was reported to be pulling on a doorknob and knocking, and had a rolling suitcase.
At 9:55 p.m., a company was reported to be illegally booking people in condos.
July 29 - At 3:25 p.m., a victim in Long Beach reported an assault from March.
July 30 - At 10:05 p.m., a driver reported that they accidentally back over a decorative display in Long Beach.
At 11:35 p.m, a reporting party reported at the Port of Ilwaco could hear an older male crying and yelling for help. A female was located and she was acting strange.
At 1:44 p.m., an Oregon school bus backed into a Kia Forte in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 24 - At 1:32 p.m., a report of theft in Ocean Park involving a reporting party’s sister who sold the items for drug money.
At 3:34 p.m., a traffic accident in Seaview.
At 5:35 p.m., a bicyclist was t-boned by a “big kid” on a trail in Seaview and a female was injured.
At 10:56 p.m., a male in Ocean Park reported that he was being held against his will by his sister who was using marijuana and meth.
July 25 - At 8:10 a.m., a man reported that he was locked out of a building by a female in Long Beach.
At 1:34 p.m., a break in was reported at a school house in Oysterville.
July 26 - At 11:00 a.m., a victim paid a contractor for work in Ocean Park and the work was not performed.
At 12:48 p.m., a report of shoplifting that occurred the day before in Seaview.
At 1:24 p.m., a pig was found on a roadway in South Bend.
At 8:40 p.m., a reporting party reported that someone dumped garbage on their property in Oysterville.
July 27 - At 1:08 a.m., a report of shots fired in the Raymond area near town. The reporting party heard several shots that sounded like a rifle.
At 8:44 a.m., a report of a criminal trespass in Ocean Park.
At 10:08 a.m., an agency assist was requested to locate a suspect with a warrant out of California.
At 12:48 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in Bay Center.
At 3:39 p.m., a report of a bicycle theft from an antique store in Seaview.
At 9:41 p.m., a report of disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park involving a large “ruckus.”
At 10:41 p.m., a neighbor reported they could hear their neighbor yelling “shoot her, shoot her,” in Willapa.
July 28 - At 7:54 p.m., a multi-vehicle accident 1.1 miles outside Chinook was reported.
At 9:56 p.m., a report of shots fired in Naselle near Bighill Rd and Upper Naselle Rd.
July 29 - At 9:06 a.m., a neighbor reported a neighbor's septic alarm was going off in Ocean Park.
At 10:22 a.m., a report of a brush fire in Menlo approximately 30ftx30ft.
At 12:48 p.m., a report of a catalytic converter theft at the Loomis Lake boat launch.
At 2:42 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Surfside involving a husband pushing the reporting party’s son.
At 4:51 p.m., a report of an illegal fire at Dismal Nitch.
July 30 - At 11:47 a.m., a report of shots fired in the Long Beach area.
At 3:39 p.m., a report of an animal locked inside a hot vehicle.
At 6:23 p.m., a report of malicious harassment in Ocean Park involving a man with a brick.
At 10:45 p.m, a report of a road rage incident in Seaview involving two trucks.
