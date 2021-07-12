Long Beach Police Department
July 4 — At 5:30 a.m. in Ilwaco, a fight was reported, with things being thrown, and yelling.
At 12:50 p.m. in Long Beach, a dumpster was on fire in a parking lot.
An assault was reported at 5:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 6:49 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported “four drunk teenagers having a peeing contest in the middle of the road.”
A truck possibly leaking diesel was reportedly parked in Long Beach at 10:17 p.m.
At 11:10 p.m. in Ilwaco, a caller requested LBPD come tell people to stop setting off fireworks.
Fireworks were reportedly being shot over a house in Long Beach at 11:14 p.m.
July 5 — A fireworks complaint was received from Long Beach at 12:55 a.m.
An assault was reported at 7:07 a.m. on the beach near Long Beach. The caller said the victim had bruising of the face, two chipped front teeth, a possible broken nose and more.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at a Long Beach home at 11:20 a.m.
A truck with a broken window was reported parked near Second Street in Long Beach at 3:18 p.m.
July 6 — At 3:0 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
The alleged theft of belongings was reported at 5:22 p.m. in Long Beach.
July 7 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ilwaco at 2:31 a.m.
At 6:20 p.m. in Long Beach a disorderly individual was screaming and yelling in the lobby of a business.
July 8 — A theft was reported at 1:20 p.m. in Long Beach.
A complaint of malicious harassment was received from Long Beach at 9:33 p.m., for a man sitting on the tailgate of a truck smoking and drinking and harassing customers.
July 10 — At 12:04 p.m., an Ilwaco resident reported getting a scam call about winning money.
At 12:34 p.m. in Long Beach, someone turned in a bag containing a purse with a white powder in it.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 4 — At 12:37 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man with a gun was reported driving around.
An allegedly disorderly crowd at a Raymond business was reported at 12:38 a.m.
A suspicious vehicle was reported left parked on a Raymond Road at 12:45 a.m.
In Surfside at 6:59 a.m., a suspicious black ball was reported on a deck.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:03 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:21 p.m., in Surfside, it was reported that neighbors had a fire going and lots of fireworks; they are setting up for a huge show and the caller was concerned.
At 5:17 p.m. in Seaview, people were shooting off fireworks across the highway.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside at 5:40 p.m., for a person allegedly throwing things out of an apartment.
An intoxicated “grandmother with a gun” was reported at 6:07 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 9:15 p.m., a man was allegedly upset about people shooting fireworks and displayed a pistol.
At 9:25 p.m. near Smith Creek, fireworks were being lit off directly over a hay barn and the caller was worried it will catch fire.
A complaint about firework embers landing on an Ocean Park home were reported at 10:12 p.m.
Illegal fireworks were reported in Ocean Park at 10:27 p.m.
July 5 — Suspicious activity was reported at an Ocean Park home for a group of people on private property.
People letting off aerial fireworks were reported at 1:07 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:04 a.m., a call about a man that had been shot was received. At the time of the 911 call, the person was still alert and conscious.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 10:57 a.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park lot was reported at 12:14 p.m.
People falling cascara trees and peeling the trees without permission in Nemah were reported at 1:07 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:08 p.m. in Raymond. The caller said one person was throwing things out of a home and had pointed a gun at another person.
Threats were alleged at 7:10 p.m. in Seaview.
At 7:31 p.m., it was reported that a man with polka-dot hair was pushing a car without a hood through people’s backyards in Seaview.
Vandalism that occurred at 1:20 a.m. in Ocean Park was reported at 1:08 p.m. Someone was seen “putting a hole” in the side of a tire.
July 6 — At 1:24 p.m. a disorderly person was reported in Ocean Park.
At 3:33 p.m. in Raymond, a domestic violence incident was reported.
The theft of medication was reported at 4:01 p.m. in Naselle.
In Nahcotta, a disorderly individual was said to be yelling and cussing at 5:29 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 8:15 p.m. in Naselle.
July 7 — At 3:57 p.m. in Ocean Park, two females were having a verbal fight that had been going on for some time.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 4 p.m. near Smith Creek.
Big fireworks and a fire were reported at 10:05 p.m. in Nemah.
July 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:50 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Two suspicious individuals were walking toward Surfside at 10:53 p.m., possibly casing homes.
The theft of keys from an Ocean Park home was reported at 10:49 a.m.
July 9 — An intoxicated man was refused service in Seaview and was refusing to leave the business.
Malicious harassment was alleged in Naselle at 5 p.m.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Seaview at 7:57 p.m.
A disorderly person was reportedly banging on windows and an ATM at 9:09 p.m. in Ocean Park.
An assault was reported in Seaview at 9:28 p.m.
July 10 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:08 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 1:17 p.m.
The alleged theft of firewood from a Surfside home was reported at 4:02 p.m.
