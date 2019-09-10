Due to computer issues we were unable to receive regular dispatch records. They will resume next week.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 4 — At 9:27 a.m. in Naselle a theft was reported.
At 10:02 a.m., a narcotics complaint was received from North Cove.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview at 9:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 — Malicious mischief was reported at 10:33 a.m. in Brooklyn.
A burglary was reported at 1:28 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:07 p.m., suspicious activity in Ocean Park was reported.
At 3:43 p.m. in Chinook, a disorderly subject was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported near a business in Naselle at 9:42 p.m.
In Naselle at 3:43 p.m., a disorderly subject was reported.
Sept. 6 — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:42 a.m., near State Route 101 in Ilwaco.
At 4:04 a.m. in Ocean Park, suspicious activity was reported.
At 11:04 a.m. in Ilwaco, a disorderly individual was reported.
A burglary was reported at 1:26 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:33 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in North Cove.
In Bay Center at 2:05 p.m. fraud was reported.
On 162nd in Long Beach, harassment was alleged at 5:28 p.m.
In North Cove at 6:34 p.m., a theft was reported.
At 7:12 p.m. in Raymond a report of harassment was received.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. in Menlo.
At 9:05 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported on 35th Street in Seaview.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Bay Center at 9:16 p.m.
Sept. 7 — A vehicle prowl was reported on K Place in Seaview at 6:25 p.m.
Domestic violence activity was reported at 7:25 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A fireworks complaint was received at 9:34 p.m. from Menlo.
Sept. 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Tokeland at 8:19 a.m.
At 8:44 a.m. in Raymond, a narcotics complaint was received.
At 12:16 p.m., illegal burning was alleged from Raymond.
A report of shots fired was received from Rixon Road in South Bend at 5:08 p.m.
At 7:31 p.m. a hit-and-run incident was reported in Ocean Park.
At 8:43 p.m. fireworks complaints were received near 227th Place in Ocean Park.
Sept. 9 — An assault was reported at 4:56 p.m. on Mill Creek Road in Menlo.
At 8:32 p.m. on Pacific Way in Ocean Park, a theft was reported.
Threats were alleged at 9:37 p.m. on Pacific Way in Ocean Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.