Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 26 — In Long Beach at 10:51 a.m., a suspicious situation was reported, with a woman allegedly screaming at her children.
At 10:21 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a “red headed girl” in the driver’s seat of a pickup and the passenger door was open with no one around it.
Jan. 27 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 10:44 a.m.
The pillar outside an Ilwaco business had allegedly been hit sometime overnight and was reported at 11:13 a.m.
A student allegedly in possession of pot was reported at 12:19 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Jan. 28 — At 11:11 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone abandoned a Ford Ranger pickup on the property.
At 1:04 p.m., a second offense of a student in possession of marijuana was reported.
Jan. 29 — A burglary to a Long Beach business was reported at 8:13 a.m., with numerous items stolen from a storage shed and a window broken to gain entrance inside the business where other items were found stolen.
A marijuana pipe was found on a student in Ilwaco at 1:45 p.m.
Jan. 30 — Threats were alleged in Long beach at 8:56 a.m.
Jan. 31 — At 11:32 a.m. in Ilwaco, a burglary was reported with a door damaged and candy among the items taken.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 26 — At 1:29 a.m., shots were reported fired near Ocean Park.
At 2:16 p.m., in Naselle, a woman was alleged to be going down the road, opening and checking mailboxes.
A deer that was hit and injured was in the yard of an Ocean Park resident and was still alive at 3:33 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 6:45 p.m., for two individuals allegedly refusing to leave a residence when requested.
Jan. 27 — A vehicle prowl was reported in Ocean Park at 7:14 a.m., after a vehicle had been rummaged through and then trunk left open.
A trailer filled with tools was reported stolen from Chinook at 10:45 a.m.
At 7:35 p.m., in Seaview, a hit-and-run accident was reported.
In Chinook at 10 p.m., a loud dirt bike was reportedly being driven around a neighborhood.
Jan. 28 — At 10:40 a.m. in Ocean Park, the theft of a drill and case was reported.
The theft of silver coins from a Chinook residence was reported at 6:08 p.m.
Jan. 29 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:43 a.m. in Raymond.
A burglary to a shed in Surfside was reported at 10:28 a.m.
The theft of rugs, soaps, curtains and light bulbs was reported in Seaview at 11:31 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 11:36 a.m., in Ocean Park, with a pistol allegedly fired.
The theft of fuel from a vehicle in Ocean Park was reported at 12:55 p.m.
A call involving pornography was reported in Surfside at 3:48 p.m.
At 4:11 p.m., a burglary to a mobile home in Ocean Park was reported. The caller said someone broke the sliding glass door to enter.
In Ocean Park at 6:40 p.m., a home burglary was reported with a pistol taken in the incident.
Jan. 30 — The theft of two planter boxes from an Ocean Park location was reported at 9:12 a.m.
At 3:24 p.m., in Bay Center, a narcotics complaint was received. The caller said a vial with a white crystalline substance inside was found in a chair and the person whose chair it was denied knowing about it.
Jan. 31 — A suspicious incident was reported in Seaview at 11:36 a.m., after a female was grabbed and “put back into a car.”
The alleged theft of a dog from Smith Creek was reported at 3:55 p.m.
An assault that allegedly occurred Dec. 19 was reported at 4:45 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said she was “smacked in the face with a phone.”
Feb. 1 — A woman was alleged refusing to leave a Tokeland residence at 11:52 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported in Tokeland at 1:40 p.m.
In Seaview a burglary was reported at 3:39 p.m.
At 11:12 p.m., in Seaview a disorderly individual was reported at a bar.
