Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 9 - At 5:45 a.m., dispatch received a text from a person in Long Beach stating their husband was messing with vehicles.
At 12:24 p.m., a dog was locked inside a car with the windows up for approximately 45 minutes in Long Beach.
Oct. 10 - At 3:49 a.m., a report of an illegal burn in Ilwaco.
At 11:52 a.m., a male inside a 4x4 truck in Ilwaco yelling and screaming.
At 6:40 p.m., a vessel washed up on shore at Cape Disappointment with an intoxicated person.
Oct. 11 - At 1:02 a.m., a unit out with a male who was screaming at Ilwaco Pharmacy.
At 3:36 p.m., a male stole an ashtray from the Best Western in Long Beach and was walking by Bank of the Pacific.
At 7:23 p.m., a victim at a hotel in Long Beach reported she had been abused for the last day.
At 8:15 p.m., a report of shots fired in Ilwaco, possibly a semi-automatic rifle and about 10 rounds.
Oct. 12 - At 11:30 a.m., a report of a female shoplifter in Long Beach who was last seen running toward the back of the store.
Oct. 13 - At 9:53 a.m., a report of social media and other identification accounts being hacked in Long Beach.
At 11:06 a.m., someone found a brown wallet and contacted the police department to turn it in.
At 7:16 p.m., a report that a nude female was walking along a downtown Long Beach sidewalk.
At 8:53 p.m., a woman was threatening to drag kids out of the shower at the Beacon.
Oct. 14 - At 5:08 p.m., a patient assaulted a staff member at Ocean Beach Hospital.
Oct. 15 - At 8:26 p.m., an intoxicated male fell into the water in Ilwaco, but was out and did not know where his boat was located.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 9 - At 10:35 a.m., a reporting party gave a woman outside Okie’s Thriftway $20 and noticed a male appeared to be agitating the woman.
At 11:34 a.m., a homeowner in Ocean Park returned home and found the home had been burglarized.
At 6 p.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park was barbecuing and another neighbor put it out with a hose. The neighbor responded by allegedly throwing the BBQ at her.
At 9:05 p.m., someone was burning garbage in Surfside.
Oct. 10 - At 7:53 a.m., a report of a boyfriend beating a girlfriend in Surfside.
At 9:51 a.m., a complaint of speeding along Sandridge Road.
At 11:11 a.m., an unsecured premises reported in Naselle.
At 11:33 a.m., a dispute between neighbors in Surfside regarding a house being built and a threat of being sued for $15,000.
Oct. 11 - At 11:15 a.m., someone stole two 5-gallon propane tanks that were chained together outside a residence in Ocean Park.
At 12:48 p.m., individuals were making threats to damage a house in Surfside.
At 9:26 p.m., a vehicle rollover with an SUV on its top with an intoxicated female inside. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Oct. 12 - At 1:58 a.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle and suspicious people on a property in Seaview.
At 10:35 a.m., someone broke into a woodshed in Ocean Park.
At 11:02 a.m., two-vehicle accident on the west side of the Chinook tunnel.
At 5:21 p.m., a male was making threats through text in Ocean Park.
Oct. 13 - At 8:42 a.m., a neighbor in Ocean Park reported that someone might have broken into their neighbor’s home. The front door was wide open.
At 1:09 p.m., someone was taking down a dike in Ilwaco.
Oct. 14 - At 8:20 a.m., a homeless man sleeping on a property in Ocean Park.
At 9:32 a.m., a domestic violence incident in Ocean Park.
At 10:25 a.m. a silver four-door sedan backed into another vehicle and fled in Seaview.
At 11:38 a.m., an abandoned RV in Ocean Park.
At 12:10 p.m., a couple were fighting inside a vehicle and stuff was being thrown out of the vehicle. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 7:53 p.m., a caller in Ocean Park reported that a tweaker next door was shining lights into their window.
At 9:06 p.m., a possible drunk driver on Sandridge Road.
Oct. 15 - At 9:41 a.m., a vehicle in Ocean Park was broken into and tools were all stolen.
At 12:09 p.m., a vehicle was broken into in Seaview and items were stolen.
At 12:18 p.m., a home was broken into in Ocean Park.
At 5:10 p.m., a vehicle was broken into the night before in Seaview.
At 7:26 p.m., a two-vehicle accident on SR 401 with no injuries.
