Long Beach Police Department
April 18 — At 1:54 p.m., someone reported shots fired from the east off Washington in Long Beach.
A vehicle reportedly parked in the same spot off Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach, was reported at 7:46 p.m.
At 8:16 p.m. in Long Beach, threats were alleged.
April 18 — Vandalism was reported at 10:59 p.m. in Long Beach after a tire had been slashed.
Continued suspicious activity, possibly drug related, was reported at 11:58 a.m., in Long Beach.
April 20 — Two hubcaps were stolen off a vehicle parked in a Long Beach restaurant at 3:49 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near the Bolstad beach entrance at 8:41 p.m.
April 21 — In Long Beach, possible illegal burning was reported. The caller said it has been going on every night for a week.
At 11:25 a.m., a Long Beach resident reported someone vandalized a tree; they took something to it and damaged it.
An intoxicated man in a restroom in Long Beach was reported at 5:15 p.m.
April 23 — A suspicious person was reported near the commercial dock at the port at 1:14 a.m.
In Ilwaco at 3:06 p.m., a vehicle in a parking lot had been keyed. The caller said they are going through security tapes to get information.
A homeless person reportedly peed on a building in Long Beach at 4:40 p.m.
At 8 p.m. in Long Beach two individuals were calling each other names and “about to fight.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 18 — A burglary was reported at 9:26 a.m., after a home and shop had been entered and a truck stolen along with an air compressor and stove.
At 3:18 p.m., a chip truck went into a ditch and was on its side. The driver had no injuries.
April 19 — At 8:15 a.m., in Chinook, a vehicle prowl was reported, with the driver’s side window broken out.
Suspicious activity was reported at a home in Ocean Park at 9:13 a.m.
A domestic situation was reported at 9:27 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a filter from a heat pump was reported at 9:36 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:38 a.m. in Surfside, it was reported a black sedan with the license plate held on by zipties was observed and it had clown masks in it and several car radios wrapped in towels.
A person living in a van in Seaview was reported at 10:59 a.m.
At 2:57 p.m., in Frances, a backpack, can of beer, broken cameras, dog food and other items were found.
April 20 — At 6:13 a.m., someone reported hitting a “teenage deer.”
Threats were alleged at 9:44 p.m. in Nahcotta.
A “group of juveniles” were reported to be drinking behind a South Bend business at 10:35 p.m.
In Ocean Park, a man was reported slumped over on a bike at 4:27 a.m.
April 21 — Child abuse or neglect in Surfside was reported at 12:49 p.m.
At 4:28 p.m. in Ocean Park, a shoplifter was reported.
In Raymond at 8:21 a.m., adult abuse was reported.
April 22 — At 1:43 p.m. a vehicle was stranded in the middle of Highway 101.
Threats were alleged at 9:34 p.m. in Surfside.
April 23 — At 1:52 a.m. a vehicle prowl was reported in Surfside.
A car was reported flipped over right before the tunnel near Chinook at 2:37 a.m.
At 2:30 p.m., a dog was attacked by a vicious pit bull on Hwy 105 and is now at the vet for care.
April 24 — An allegedly intoxicated man was reported in Surfside at 12:04 a.m., along with others who were said to be partying.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:09 p.m. in Seaview.
Threats were alleged at 5:32 p.m. in Chinook.
In Chinook at 6:35 p.m., malicious harassment was reported after a picture of a dead pet rat was sent to the owner.
Vandalism was reported in Nahcotta at 6:48 p.m.
