Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 23 — At 12:09 a.m. in Ilwaco, a person was banging on the door of a home wanting in.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 6:01 a.m. in Ilwaco.
At 6:01 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported in Long Beach.
Jan. 24 — A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 9:59 p.m.
Jan. 26 — In Ilwaco at 7:14 a.m., a man was said to be yelling and screaming and being disorderly.
Another call was received at 8:48 a.m. about a disorderly person in Ilwaco.
Suspicious individuals were reported at 10:17 a.m. on private property in Ilwaco with a drone.
At 3:18 p.m., a bus hit a pedestrian in an intersection and was not moving.
In Ilwaco at 5:06 p.m., a disorderly female was reported yelling and causing issues.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:28 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Jan. 27 — A suspicious individual was reported looking into a home in Ilwaco at 6:23 a.m.
At 2:50 p.m. a disorderly individual was screaming obscenities and profanities in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco at 4:18 p.m., a person was seen walking around a home with all his stuff out front.
Jan. 28 — An illegal burn was reported in Ilwaco at 5:56 p.m., with flames said to be over five-feet tall.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 23 — At 1:16 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was said to be “bashing” into the food bank and screaming.
At 6:04 p.m., a group of kids acting suspicious in the Tokeland post office were reported.
Jan. 24 — A report of a vagrant in Seaview was received at 10:21 a.m.
Theft via credit card was reported at 11:52 a.m. in Smith Creek.
Threats were alleged in Chinook at 1:57 p.m.
At 6:42 p.m. near Smith Creek, threats were alleged.
Jan. 25 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A shoplifter was seen on security video at a Seaview store and reported at 4:22 p.m.
At 6:03 p.m., an assault was reported in Ocean Park.
A burglary to a vacation home in Ocean Park was reported at 6:13 p.m. The owner said the place was trashed.
Individuals running their trucks for hours were reported at 7:37 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious person was reported in Ocean Park at 10:06 p.m.
In Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported at 10:47 p.m.
Jan. 26 — At 2:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a stalker was reported.
An assault was reported at 11:5 a.m. in Lebam.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park for someone who was throwing items at a window and banging on a door at 1:33 p.m.
In Seaview at 6:37 p.m., a man in a GMC pickup allegedly came in to a store, loaded up a cart of items, pushed it out the door and left.
Suspicious activity was reported at Ocean Park at 7:26 p.m.
Jan. 27 — Suspicious activity was reported in Surfside at 11:12 a.m.
A robbery was reported in Ocean Park at 2:02 p.m.
In Surfside, a Jeep was allegedly swerving all over the road and nearly hit five different cars at 2:18 p.m.
A fence was cut and a shed broken into with a crowbar at 3:57 p.m.
Another shoplifter was reported at 6:26 p.m. in Seaview, with the suspect concealing items in a coat.
Jan. 28 — A suspicious man was allegedly scoping out cars parked in a Seaview neighborhood at 12:28 p.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 3:07 p.m. in Surfside.
Jan. 29 — At 2:42 a.m., on 302nd, a huge party was reported with lots of noise.
A narcotics complaint was reported at 6:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Vandalism was reported at 7:27 p.m., after a home was egged.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:17 p.m. in Lebam.
At 10:40 p.m., in Seaview, a noise complaint was received.
Jan. 30 — A person staying in a motorhome reported that occupants of two vehicles were tossing eggs and tomatoes at 12:23 a.m.
At 9:57 a.m., in Naselle, a domestic violence incident was reported, with one person suffering a broken nose and more.
In Nahcotta at 10:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported.
Theft of services was reported at 11:07 a.m. in Ocean Park, for a person squatting on private property.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 11:51 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:33 p.m. in Ocean Park, a homeless person was beating on a door and “talking nonsense.”
In Ocean Park at 5:34 p.m., malicious harassment was reported.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
