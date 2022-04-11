Long Beach Police Department
April 3 — At 2:46 a.m., a suspicious person was reported behind the Ilwaco Community Building.
A domestic incident was reported in Long Beach at 11:40 a.m., with yelling and things being thrown.
April 4 — At 8:56 p.m., a domestic incident was reported with yelling, screaming and fighting in Long Beach.
April 5 — A hit-and-run incident was reported in Long Beach at 4:49 p.m.
At 6:05 p.m., in Ilwaco, a sex offense was reported. The incident is under investigation.
Threats were alleged at a Long Beach business at 9:51 p.m.
April 6 — At 2:01 p.m., a Subaru with broken windows, a broken windshield and no plates was abandoned in Long Beach.
At 9:01 p.m. in Long Beach suspicious individuals were reported behind businesses.
April 7 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:19 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 8:45 a.m., a disorderly individual was banging on a door in Ilwaco.
April 8 — A homeless person was reported to be setting up camp behind a business in Ilwaco at 10:11 a.m.
April 9 — At 2:45 p.m. in Long Beach, a male was said to be “freaking people out,” with his behaviors.
In Long Beach at 6:17 p.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported with lots of screaming and yelling and things being thrown against the walls.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 3 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:41 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A one-car accident was reported at 12:11 p.m., after a car struck a phone pole and a female requested help.
In Ocean Park at 3:44 p.m., an abandoned trailer that is illegally parked was reported.
April 4 — At 1:57 a.m., a suspicious situation was reported at a home in Nahcotta.
Several horses were reported in a Menlo yard at 10:06 a.m.
A possible home burglary was reported at 10:21 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Raymond at 1 p.m., malicious harassment was reported.
A vicious dog allegedly bit someone in Raymond at 5:14 p.m., and the victim needed medical care.
At 6:21 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious vehicle was parked in the driveway of a vacant home.
Malicious harassment was reported in Willapa at 11:11 p.m.
April 5 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:12 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:55 p.m. in Lebam, a U-Haul vehicle and a motorcycle were reported to be parked behind a church and there are two males with the vehicles.
April 6 — At 1:08 a.m. in Chinook, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Two horses were reported running in the road near Menlo at 7:57 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 9:14 a.m., for a customer allegedly yelling and cussing and spitting.
At 10:53 a.m. in Seaview, a suspicious situation was reported after an older woman and a dog were dropped off in a neighborhood.
A female was alleged to be chasing a guy with a stick and screaming at him at 2:57 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 7 — A hammock was reported by a sign in Surfside with someone sleeping in it at 9:41 a.m.
At 2:20 p.m. in Surfside, two pickups were reportedly being driven through the dunes to the beach.
Bathrooms on the ocean beach approach were on fire at 9:07 p.m.
A suspicious individual was reported at 11:29 p.m. at a business in Seaview.
April 8 — Malicious harassment was reported at 6:50 a.m. in Raymond.
Vandalism was reported at 9:03 a.m., near Smith Creek after the windows in a trailer were broken and the trailer moved.
At 1:47 p.m. in Nahcotta, a dog allegedly killed two chickens and injured a duck.
