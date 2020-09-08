Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 30 — At 6:15 a.m., in Long Beach, a 10-speed bike was stolen while the owner was at work.
A disorderly female was reported to be running down the road in Ilwaco at 9:38 a.m., with two counselors chasing her.
A woman allegedly headbutted and punched a man in Ilwaco at 3:15 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 4:55 p.m.
Aug. 31 — A suspicious vehicle was parked in front of a Long Beach home at 7:59 p.m., with all the person’s worldly possessions in it. The caller said he is there every day.
Sept. 2 — An abandoned Jeep that had been left for a week was reported in Long Beach at 2:34 p.m.
Sept. 3 — The theft of $4,000 binoculars/scope was reported in Ilwaco at 11:01 a.m.
An allegedly out of control juvenile was reported to be punching walls and cussing at 11:29 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 30 — At 1:13 a.m., a domestic violence incident in Willapa was reported.
A possibly illegal campfire was reported in Naselle at 9:20 a.m.
At 12:52 p.m. in Ocean Park, a counterfeit $20 was received at a business.
A vehicle prowl in Ocean Park was reported at 3:09 p.m., with a gun stolen from the vehicle.
Criminal trespass was reported in Ocean Park at 3:33 p.m.
The theft of bags of aluminum cans from the transfer station near Smith Creek was reported at 6:48 p.m.
At 10:56 p.m. in Seaview, a load of laundry was stolen from a laundromat.
Aug. 31 — Suspicious activity was reported at a Raymond home at 12:41 a.m.
An attempted break-in in progress was reported at 12:58 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:07 a.m. in Nahcotta.
At 1:19 p.m. in Seaview, a man with an axe was reported to be throwing pipes, chairs and various other things into a yard.
A shoplifter was in custody in Ocean Park at 3:35 p.m. for allegedly stealing brass pipe fittings.
Threats were alleged at 5:56 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A transient allegedly left a Volkswagen with a pink door in a Surfside neighborhood and walked off at 7:29 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Suspicious activity was recorded on security cameras at an Ocean Park residence at 10:49 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 1:05 p.m. in Surfside.
At 1:40 p.m., someone called dispatch to report a woman wearing on a bra and some pants, “not doing anything other than wearing a bra.”
Adult abuse was reported at 2:48 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A disorderly woman in South Bend was reported at 7:07 p.m.
Sept. 2 — In Ocean Park at 9:25 a.m., an ongoing domestic violence situation was reported.
Fraud was reported at 12:04 p.m.in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Identity theft was reported at 2:07 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 5:28 p.m.
A burglary to a shed in Nahcotta was reported at 6:44 p.m.
Sept. 4 — A prowler was reported at 12:16 p.m. in Raymond.
At 1:01 p.m. in Seaview, a man was reported standing on a sidewalk, huffing the gas from a gas can.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 2:12 p.m.
At 10:37 p.m., a fireworks complaint was received from Ocean Park.
Sept. 5 — Two people screaming at each other in a vehicle in Raymond were reported at 12:26 a.m.
At 12:48 a.m. in Naselle, loud music was reported.
In Menlo at 6 a.m., a shed was on fire, with flames 25-feet tall, was reported.
A burglary was reported to a Surfside home at 1:02 p.m., with the back door broken to gain access.
Threats were alleged at 9:34 p.m. in Chinook over loud music.
At 9:43 p.m. in Ocean Park, loud music and karaoke was going on.
