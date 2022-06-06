Long Beach Police Department
May 29 — At 12:14 a.m. in Long Beach, a man with a gun was reported.
In Long Beach at 2:22 a.m., a public nuisance complaint was received for excessive noise and yelling in apartments.
At 3:31 a.m., a disorder, combative person was reported in Ilwaco.
A tree down into a power line was reported in Ilwaco at 12:51 p.m.
May 30 — Nails were found scattered in a driveway in Long Beach at 8:13 a.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ilwaco home was reported at 2:10 p.m., with possible drug activity also involved.
Alleged malicious harassment was reported at 2:30 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Criminal trespassing was reported in an Ilwaco RV park at 2:49 p.m.
May 31 — Vandalism was reported at 10:38 p.m. in Ilwaco, after something was thrown at a vehicle windshield breaking it.
In Long Beach, malicious harassment was reported at 8:49 a.m.
June 1 — A hit-and-run accident was reported in Long Beach at 3:04 p.m.
A suspicious backpack and pair of shoes were reported at 5:51 p.m.
At 8:33 p.m., in Long Beach, malicious harassment was reported with individuals screaming and hitting each other.
June 2 — At 11:04 a.m. someone reported a raccoon stuck on an outside rail of a deck on the second floor of a home, nobody is home and a dog won’t stop barking at it.
Two complaints of threats were reported in Long Beach at 4:08 p.m. and 10:08 p.m.
June 3 — At 11:23 p.m. in Ilwaco, an allegedly intoxicated person was reported walking down Spruce Street, with a big “Rambo” knife on his belt.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 29 — At 2:21 a.m. in Menlo, shots were fired, with one person needing medical treatment and taken to the hospital in Centralia.
At 4:51 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported after a man was found inside a home without permission.
At 7:42 p.m., illegal fireworks were reported in an RV park. The caller said it sounded like a 1/2 stick of dynamite, with loud boom and windows shaking.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond at 11:40 p.m.
May 30 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:41 a.m. in Ocean Park for an individual throwing a bike at a building and threatening workers.
An abandoned vehicle was found at the bottom of a driveway in Bay Center at 10:24 a.m.
A theft that occurred the night before was reported in Ocean Park at 2:18 p.m. The suspect allegedly had a mini baseball bat shoved down his pants.
In Ocean Park at 3:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported. A male was trespassing on private property, carrying an axe and acting and gesturing violently.
A domestic violence incident in Oysterville was reported at 6:17 p.m.
An elderly male was reported as very confused, in Seaview at 7:23 p.m.
May 31 — A person who had been trespassed from an Ocean Park business was on the property again at 7:56 a.m.
At 10:09 a.m., in Menlo, a woman on a lawnmower were in the water.
In Raymond at 12:09 p.m., property damage was reported to a chain link fence.
At 12:35 p.m. in South Bend, a suspicious situation was reported after a rubber raft was seen hung up on a log in the river.
An electrical fire in an Ocean Park home was reported at 5:05 p.m. The caller noted the house was full of smoke.
At 8:44 p.m. in Seaview, a motorhome was reported on private property. The vehicle owner said it broke down and won’t start, but property owner wants it gone.
June 1 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 2:37 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:34 p.m. a shoplifter was reported. The woman had taken multiple items and left in a shirt and bra she didn’t come in with.
At 8:39 p.m. a vehicle was reported to be stuck in a ditch in Ocean Park.
June 2 — A brush fire was reported near South Bend at 12:24 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 10:21 a.m., a burglary was reported with a tire changer on a pallet stolen.
Malicious harassment was reported at 12:29 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2 p.m. in Menlo, a cat was attacked and severely injured, and is at the vet for care.
An older female shoplifter was reported at 8:43 p.m. in Seaview.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9 p.m. in Menlo, for someone sleeping in a den on a chair.
June 3 — Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 8:21 a.m.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Bay Center at 9:39 a.m.
Check fraud was reported at 2:01 p.m. in Chinook after a book of check was stolen and is now being used.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Surfside at 4:58 p.m.
June 4 — A vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview at 11:03 a.m., with a window broken to gain access.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 11:52 a.m. in Oysterville.
At 4:33 p.m., in Seaview, a male stole a basket full of groceries. The business got the groceries back but the man took off.
The theft of a 1999 Honda from Oysterville was reported at 6:01 p.m.
