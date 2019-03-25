Long Beach Police Department
March 17 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 8:35 a.m., after a guest from a hotel refused to leave.
March 18 — A burglary was reported in Ilwaco at 2:42 p.m.
At 10 a.m., in Ilwaco, disorderly people screaming were reported.
March 19 — At 6:38 p.m., it was alleged someone was burning garbage in Long Beach.
March 20 — At 12:41 p.m. in Ilwaco, a 16-year-old male was allegedly riding his skateboard in the street and “used the mirror of the bus to perform a trick” and almost got hit by a car.
March 21 — At 7:15 a.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious situation was reported for a man wearing a shirt, boxers and socks, with an IV patch and ID bracelet from the hospital who said he is a guest at the motel, and no one checked him in.
In Long Beach at 4:35 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported after a male was seen hitting and kicking a woman near K Street.
March 22 — Vandalism was reported in Long Beach at 8:03 a.m. for a vehicle that was keyed all the way down the passenger side.
A hit and run incident was reported at 4:27 p.m. in Long Beach, after a vehicle allegedly hit another while leaving a parking lot.
“Guys fighting” were reported at 9:36 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller then noted they stopped and one was holding a towel to his face for a “giant gash down his face.”
A fire in an apartment on Pacific Avenue South was reported at 6:29 p.m.
March 23 — At 11:18 p.m. at Cape Disappointment, “young” campers were alleged to be spraying bear spray “all over the campground.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 17 — Near Smith Creek someone reported finding “a bunch of diabetic needles in a bucket with a hospital wristband and a check for $135” on their property at 11:59 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Willapa at 3:27 p.m.
In Surfside, damage was done to the back of a residence when someone tried to break into the home at 3:58 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:56 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Possible drug activity was reported in Ocean Park at 6:22 p.m., near the beach approach.
In Ocean Park, threats were alleged at 7:20 p.m.
March 18 — An assault was reported in Willapa at 2:53 a.m., after a woman was “jumped” and a phone and purse with wallet stolen.
At 9:32 a.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary was reported after someone came through a doggie door and stole blood pressure pills and “moved” other items around.
A possibly abandoned truck with Wyoming plates was reported to be blocking P Street at 2:13 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Seaview at 5:54 p.m.
At 6:46 p.m. in Ocean Park, a dog was attacked and injured by a dog running loose.
A domestic incident was reported in Klipsan at 7:52 p.m., after a man allegedly was seen “abusing” a woman.
March 19 — At 12:49 p.m. in Seaview, it was reported that a “juvenile was doing drugs with a 69 year old male.”
In Surfside at 4:10 p.m., a burglary was reported after a locked shed was entered and numerous items taken.
Malicious harassment was reported in Seaview at 4:40 p.m.
A missing kayaker was reported near Long Island at 10:53 p.m.
March 20 — Suspicious knocking was reported at a home in Ocean Park at 6:39 a.m.
The theft of two propane tanks from the front of a trailer parked in Ocean Park was reported at 1:27 p.m.
Vandalism was reported in Seaview at 2:54 p.m.; locks to a security fence had been super-glued and cannot be opened.
A burglary was reported at 6:04 p.m.
A fire was reported in Willapa at 6:45 p.m. The caller said it smelled like burning rubber and then called back and said flames were visible and a structure was on fire.
Alleged drug activity was reported in Raymond at 8:30 p.m.
March 21 — Fraud was reported in Bay Center at 11:43 a.m., after items were sold online and the check for $1,065 to pay for the stuff was fraudulent.
Sex offender violations were reported at 1:02 p.m., in South Bend.
At 2:16 p.m., in Ocean Park, a man said he was driving down Vernon Street and a bear came out and hit his vehicle and ran off. The driver’s side headlight was damaged.
March 22 — A burglary was reported in Raymond at 9:40 a.m., after a wallet was allegedly stolen from a home. A possible suspect was named.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 10:03 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at a home in Raymond at 10:48 a.m.
At 10:51 a.m. in Surfside, a “truck load of firewood” was stolen.
Near Klipsan, a “naked man” was reported running on the beach at 5:14 p.m.
March 23 — At 5:19 a.m., in Ocean Park, it was reported someone broke into an apartment from the attic.
At 11:39 a.m. in Klipsan, a “guy” was reported to have a “gun in one hand and a holster in the other.”
A shoplifter was in custody in Ocean Park at 3:46 p.m.
At 4:12 p.m. in Seaview it was reported that, “someone is trying to unload a sea turtle from a vehicle.”
