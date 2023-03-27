Long Beach Police Department
March 19 — Teenagers running around knocking on people’s doors. 4-5 of them. Don't know if they are messing with people’s stuff or not. They are slamming on people’s doors then hiding. Looks like one might have alcohol. Hood sweatshirts.
Reporting party saw a young child digging in neighbor’s mailbox. Reporting party told the kid to move on. He said “I was just looking” and left walking south.
In Ilwaco neighbor pounding on floor again yelling.
Reporting party in Ilwaco said that she just caught her neighbors coming out of a trailer they don't belong in.
Two men fighting over a house key. Male said that he was in a predicament and needed a place to live, and "yes, I drink." Male said that he lives with the gentleman, and there was no issue. Man is now yelling about going to jail — "you're going to jail tonight" — now they are yelling at each other.
March 20 — Text to 911 stated "I'm telling the neighbor through the floor to shut their god damn mouth and they keep talking. This is a noise complaint."
Accident reported: Reporting party says it looks like a semi took a turn and a car was struck, maybe a couple of vehicles.
Reporting party in Ilwaco observed "road rage" incident involving late model blue Toyota driven by a young woman with dark hair, chasing a white Chevy truck. They were yelling at each other.
Multiple dogs locked in a trailer attached to a truck. They've been barking all evening. Caller not sure if they should be in the truck all night.
Ilwaco caller says someone is harassing him because he thinks the caller is suing him. “He's nagger, he might be getting sued. … Threatening to murder me.”
March 22 — Caller reports an erratic vehicle, possible drunk driver. Following a black VW bug and it is crossing over the center line several times.
Reporting party in Long Beach says thee is a guy on the corner near Dr. Roof screaming at traffic, acting like he is going to throw himself up into traffic.
Caller observing neighbor’s house saw someone shoving stuff in/out of window.
March 23 — Male in gray/silver car reported to be swerving — could've hit someone, driving wild, revving up engine.
A client feels like she is being poisoned. Reporting party talked to her on phone 20 minutes ago. Doesn't know who is poisoning her, has something to do with her medication, is going to ER to get blood work done.
In Ilwaco, caller says he's all right and safe right now. Heard a subject say he's a terrorist, knows where machine guns are, is selling fentanyl. Thinks they left when they knew he was calling 911. Said they were going to shoot him if he keeps narking.
March 24 — A student chest bumped a staff member, threatened to beat him up, caller requests officer go to school and speak with staff.
Police response requested in Ilwaco for illegal burning.
Reporting party said an officer stopped his son and made him give a bike back to a tweaker even though he told them it was his bike. The chain fell off his bike and he was pushing it.
Caller says someone is harassing her “all the time for the past 2 years and won't leave me alone. They're nursing and telling me I'm worthless because my mother never nursed me.”
Reporting party says a friend just came over and he got beat up in Ilwaco. He is going to hospital.
Caller claims there was a "fresh invasion" theft in her apartment. Social Security card and food cards are gone.
Mach 25 — Reporting party trying to get in touch with an officer regarding a woman at the hospital who said that sex trafficked and ended up down here.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 19 — Reporting party says a female is loading up brand new lumber on neighbor’s peninsula property.
Theft off a Seaview job site: Commercial dump trailer with construction ladders and scaffolding. Neighbor saw it happen. Suspect drove Hummer with Oregon plates but witness didn’t get number.
Drunk driver ended up in an Ocean Park yard and did some damage.
Reporting party in Ocean Park says a female heroin addict has come back to town and reporting party had to kick her out. Husband kicked her off the property with the tip of his shovel but did not strike her.
Caregiver assaulted mom last night in Seaview. Mom is scared that caregiver will come back. Would like someone to go see her and maybe take pictures of injuries.
Tweakers living out of white SUV, drinking Bush beer out in open.
Seaview reporting party says she lives next to a house with a lot of drug activity. Found a razor blade stuck in her tire.
Someone living 50 miles outside Chinook in the woods wants to come and hurt reporting party.
Reporting party in Willapa just had neighbor “threaten to kill my son and my dog. … I let my dog out and it ran over and barked at her dog. My son was arguing with her.”
On U.S. Highway 101 outside Seaview someone just ran off the road into the ditch — a Ford F150 and boat.
In Ocean Park a white Ford F350 pickup hit reporting party’s new car and knocked it into the street.
March 20 — Reporting party says her friend is being hit by her boyfriend, requesting police response but doesn’t have an exact address.
Welfare check requested for a subject who came to school two times last week; missed three days last week and today, hasn't shown up, no phone call.
Ocean Park: Dispatcher can hear talking in the background about "not letting anyone hurt you. I didn't make him drunk. I'm standing up for you." No one was talking to dispatch but it did sound threatening. On recall, rang and rang, got to voice mail.
Ocean Park caller reports an abandoned vehicle; been there since President's day.
Ocean Park caller reports “self-appointed militia tweakers trying to break into homes” and shooting arrows into sheds.
Ocean Park: Stepson who wrecked reporting party's car is there now and reporting party is locked in her bedroom.
Two cars just hit each other and now they're both in the ditch. Can't tell if anyone is hurt.
Thursday somebody came into reporting party’s house in the Smith Creek area and stole one of his guns. Before his son could get out of his room, they had the gun and were gone.
Ocean Park caller reports there was a male knocking on door and left immediately and now reporting party says she see's him wondering around knocking on other doors. He wandered off "to the beach."
In Naselle, “There's a man on the side of the road with his pants down. Maybe passed out, maybe intoxicated.” Deputy was unable to locate.
In Raymond, two men tried to repossess her son's trailer but caller stopped them. She wants contact. They were in a gray big truck, with dully wheels, but she didn't remember who they said they were.
A subject is squatting illegally on property next to caller’s property and throwing trash over and burned down her cabin. Wants them arrested.
Reporting party said that she was sitting in her car when another girl opened the door and just started "swinging on her."
A bike went across an Ocean Park property, trespassing.
March 21 — Caller in rural Long Beach having issue with neighbor blasting music outdoors on the weekends — last Sunday night played until 10 p.m. — can hear it inside residence, playing right now, is continuous, tried yelling across for them to turn it down but unknown if they heard.
Four abandoned vehicles on corner, some have been there for eight months to a year. A little black sedan showed up two days ago, full of stuff, female with dog around it, possibly living in car.
Possible squatters in Ocean Park: Caller wants them to move along. There haven't been any problems.
Reporting party can hear someone firing a gun in the area — sounds like a rifle and it makes a huge echoing noise. She thinks it might be across Willapa.
Behind cemetery there's a bunch of trash around including mail with names on it to see who left it. Referred to the Department of Community Development.
In Ocean Park, reporting party has had several break-ins in last few days and just saw a vehicle pull into neighbor’s and steal a lawnmower. Driving older red Dodge van.
In Seaview, female said she needs help getting to the ER after being hit by a car.
A reporting party states she found a skull under a bridge on the edge of their property. Skull turned out to be fake, possibly left over from an annual event called “The Gathering.”
March 22 — Reporting party just witnessed someone dump a car in Seaview.
In Ocean Park, wife let someone put a trailer on property and now they're not moving it. Have asked them to move it and they're not doing it, giving excuses.
In Raymond, a subject was asked to leave and she grabbed a knife and cut reporting party. Broke in and stole $1,000 worth of bras and fingernail polish.
In Ocean Park a caller is trying to get stuff out of house and a female subject is throwing stuff outside at reporting party.
A house in Chinook is being trashed.
In Seaview a subject just broke a glass pipe or bong on sidewalk, glass all over, was mad because reporting party wouldn't give him a cigarette.
Neighbor is in and out all night long, wakes her up.
Caller wants to report an attempted burglary and a theft of a bike. Caller thinks he has some marks on his front door and lose doorknob.
Woman is walking up and down the street pounding on doors and cars, screaming at people.
March 23 — Reporting party was just made aware of a theft that occurred out of mailbox of medications valued at $1,800.
Seaview caller wants to report a break in; was walking dog past a house and the door was open.
In a Seaview a subject is talking to himself, yelling at people, "all whacked out." He is parked in the parking lot and staying in a trailer.
Reporting party at Dollar General in Ocean Park says a subject threw a rock at him; he has a restraining order against him.
Caller says someone is “gassing them, and is disturbing the peace!” Offered an ambulance, but she wanted an officer.
March 24 — Reporting party staying at an RV park in Pacific County — didn't know which one — and was gone for a bit and someone took his RV.
Caller says someone stole from him yesterday. A subject in green raincoat, beard, pulling a cart full of stuff that looks to be possibly stolen, a microwave and other items; tried to chase him down and he disappeared into neighborhood.
In Ocean Park, caller says their friend is being bullied by attorney and other people.
In Ocean Park, a white 2006 Saturn Ion with Oregon plates was just stolen out of front yard by a male driver on U Street. Reporting party tried chasing after subject and could only see him through window of vehicle. Reporting party says he was injured, but declined aid.
Ocean Park pump house broken into, door was locked but broken open. Four or five gallon buckets full of brass fittings were taken. Pair of bolt cutters behind.
Two sheds behind cabin broken into in Ocean Park. Burglar took locks off both doors, came back on 21st and removed everything from inside them, including lawnmower, chain saw, air compressor and shop vac and much more.
Reporting party in Ocean Party says someone is trying to physically remove him. Dispatcher could hear two males arguing but line was disconnected and dispatcher was unable to call back.
Caller just bought property that came with several RVs and abandoned vehicles when "out of the blue" a woman shows up last week with documents saying she is owner of an RV on the property but she can't afford to move it.
Caller responded to a knock on backdoor, she answered and there was a male there. She asked him through the door what he wanted. He motioned he couldn't hear, showed a phone that said he was deaf and homeless and hungry. Reporting party said she shook her head no and waved her hand at him. He walked away.
Ocean Park burglary: Shed broken into some time last night, generator stolen, no suspects, neighbors also broken into.
Caller says a driver is “making threats and trying to splash us with muddles.”
In Ocean Park, street has been blocked by a couple of "crack heads" possibly trespassing.
Caller came home to get into garage and found ex-boyfriend changed the locks on the garage where reporting party’s motorcycle is stored.
White Saturn with Oregon plates stolen.
A subject is at reporting party’s Raymond house. Her mom hit her with fist and now they are at reporting party's house. Lip is swollen.
Caller is wanting to know if an officer can contact him regarding a bunch of stuff taken and bullying out in Lebam.
In Ocean Park there is a guy that has been asked to leave and he won't leave and he is getting hostile now.
March 25 — Raymond caller: “He's driving a busted Red mustang with a windshield is busted.” Reporting party says her boyfriend took her pregnant dog. “The car is loud as f***. I want my dog back.”
“A big blob with birds all over it” on east side of U.S. 101 between Nemah Road and the Naselle bridge. Unknown if it is a dead person or a dead animal.
Subject on a green bike looked around and went into the property and came out with a propane tank, left toward beach.
Reporting party says reptiles, snakes trying to break into trailer.
Reporting party saw a man and woman fighting along side the road. He through her into the pickup.
In Surfside, caller reports neighbor’s dog is on reporting party’s property again. “They know they are not supposed to let them run loose.”
In Ocean Park, “There is a guy on my property and he was asked to leave. He is a stalker.” Reporting party wants him removed from the property.
In Seaview, a guy is in the road who recently got out jail. Reporting party says he was in the middle of the road and jerked toward reporting party’s car “like he wanted me to hit him.” Reporting party isn't happy this guy is out of jail and in the neighborhood again.
Reporting party is reporting a big party and fire. “They've been clearing land. The fire is huge taller than my house.” Reporting party doesn't mind the fire just the music being too loud.
Caller reports a maroon older Excursion at the beach approach, high centered teetering/tipping on the dunes. Reporting party didn't feel safe to stop and assist. Looked like a male with the vehicle. The vehicle had a busted out window.
