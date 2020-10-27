Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 18 — At 4:38 p.m., in Long Beach, it was reported that individuals were smoking a crack pipe while pumping gasoline.
A domestic violence incident involving children and adults was reported in Ilwaco at 6:07 p.m.
Oct. 19 — At 5:52 p.m.in Long Beach, it was reported that someone has been living under a propane tank.
Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 8:39 p.m.
Oct. 20 — At 3:05 p.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported.
Adult abuse was reported at 4:51 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 4:56 p.m. in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported.
Oct. 21 — Marijuana was confiscated in Long Beach at 1:05 p.m.
The theft of a backpack was reported at 1:46 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:17 p.m. in Long Beach.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 10:54 p.m., with one person said to be “slashing tires.”
Oct. 22 — Suspicious activity inside a truck in Ilwaco was reported at 3:30 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported in Long Beach at 5:06 p.m. The perpetrator allegedly stole breakfast burritos, a pizza roll and a granola bar.
A suspicious situation was reported in Ilwaco at 8:44 p.m., after a man claimed he had been beaten and tied up.
Oct. 23 — Bank fraud was reported in Long Beach at 11:45 a.m.
The theft of fuel was reported at 3:53 p.m.
Vandalism in Long Beach was reported at 9:51 p.m., after the “front flat of a trailer was cut open.”
Oct. 24 — A domestic incident in progress was reported at 6:47 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 18 — Duck hunters shooting close to homes were reported at 11:27 a.m. in Tokeland.
At 2:51 p.m. in Raymond, a small boat was seen blowing across the river with no one in it.
A Bluetooth speaker and makeup were stolen during a vehicle prowl in Seaview, reported at 9:50 p.m.
Oct. 19 — A propane tank was reported stolen at 1:46 p.m.
Several reports of the theft of political signs were received at 2:10 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 3:24 p.m. in Surfside.
At 3:29 p.m. a larger truck snapped a utility line and the two pieces were reported to be in the road.
A possibly intoxicated man was reported in a Seaview driveway at 6:53 p.m.
Oct. 20 — Very loud fireworks were reported 12:09 a.m. The caller said they were explosive or dynamite kinds of fireworks.
The theft of a large television from a Surfside home was reported at 11 a.m.
At 1:25 p.m., a disorderly individual was yelling and threatening people in Ocean Park.
Oct. 21 — Vandalism and theft in Ocean Park regarding a septic box was reported at 2:58 p.m.
Oct. 22 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 12:23 a.m., after an outside freezer was opened, the light on, and the door left open.
At 8:31 a.m., in Ocean Park, a travel trailer was moved onto private property without the owner’s permission.
In Lebam, at 12:08 p.m., “in the middle of nowhere,” a caller advised they had a blow out and no spare tire.
An assault was reported in Raymond at 6:19 p.m.
In Seaview at 6:36 p.m., a homeless couple with a small child were reported in an empty lot and the child was said to be “screaming.”
Oct. 23 — At 9:26 a.m., in Naselle, a student reportedly threw seven computers causing damage to them.
A domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 1:46 p.m.
The theft of funds using a bank card at an ATM in Ocean Park was reported at 4:10 p.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Surfside at 6:24 p.m.
Shots fired were reported at 7:42 p.m. in Tokeland.
At 11:13 p.m., a bear was reported in a yard in Ocean Park. The caller said it broke the fence.
Vandalism was reported at 11:58 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a window of a car had been smashed.
Oct. 24 — Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 9:54 a.m., after a vehicle and shed had been damaged and everything thrown all over the ground.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 5:41 p.m. after a man was knocking on the back door and then the front door of a home.
At 6:41 p.m., in South Bend, someone reported a house had been torn down and all building materials and garbage had been dumped into the basement of the building. It was lit on fire and the caller said the fire was huge.
A domestic incident near Smith Creek was reported at 8:10 p.m.
