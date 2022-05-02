Long Beach Police Department
April 24 — At 6:03 p.m. in downtown Long Beach, a disorder individual was reported.
April 25 — A suspicious acting individual was reported in Long Beach at 5:27 p.m. The caller noted the person is dressed in black and picks a dark spot to stand and stares at everyone.
April 26 — A Dodge Neon was reported abandoned in the Ilwaco City Park at 8:27 a.m.
At 9:14 p.m., someone all in black clothing with a hood over their head, jumped a fence and stole a set of car keys off a table in Long Beach.
Squatters were reported to be camping in a Long Beach business parking lot at 11:08 p.m.
April 27 — A burglary was reported at 3:31 p.m. in Long Beach, with power tools, building materials and firewood among the items stolen.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 5:13 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 29 — In Ilwaco at 3:02 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported with a riding saddle among the items stolen.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 24 — At 8:03 a.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious individual was reported stomping at people.
Threats were alleged in Klipsan at 3:32 p.m.
April 25 — At 6:01 a.m. in Seaview, it was reported that a man was in the laundromat with a pitbull on his lap and it growls and comes towards anyone trying to enter.
In Raymond at 8:41 a.m., someone reported a man in the middle of the road, aggressively trying to flag down traffic with a sign that he needs weed.
At 10:53 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone was said to be shooting off the roadway near a residential neighborhood.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:05 p.m. in Surfside. The caller said the individuals were on the deck and in the yard and the owners aren’t home.
April 26 — At 12:24 a.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary was reported, with a cabin entered and a door to a camper bent to gain entry.
In Ocean Park, fraud was reported at 1:24 p.m., after there was an attempt to set up an auto shipment in someone else’s name.
A disorderly individual was reported at 2:49 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:39 p.m. a burglary to a business in Seaview was reported, with knives among the items taken.
The theft of a weed-eater and blower from an Ocean Park backyard was reported at 4:33 p.m., with a possible suspect named.
In Seaview at 6:45 p.m., a shoplifter allegedly stole a couple of six packs before leaving in a Toyota SUV.
A suspicious truck was reported at 7:27 p.m. in Raymond.
In Surfside at 10:35 p.m., it was reported that a generator was left running two nights.
April 27 — In Menlo at 12:07 p.m., a vicious dog was reported. The caller reportedly shot and killed a dog that was found with a chicken in its mouth.
At 3:19 p.m. near Smith Creek, the theft of items from a display case was reported.
In Ocean Park at 3:44 p.m., tools were stolen from a work truck.
In Ocean Park at 4:19 p.m., a Pathfinder bicycle was reported stolen.
At 6:15 p.m., in Ocean Park, a complaint about a sign that was across the front of a home was reported.
April 28 — At 11:29 a.m. in Raymond, a rock thrower was reported causing issues.
A disorderly individual was reported in Ocean Park at 12:12 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 2:50 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
At 3:14 p.m., in Seaview, embezzlement was reported, after $25,000 in deposits was stolen.
A homeless individual was reported trespassing in Seaview at 3:31 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Raymond at 3:56 p.m.
The theft of a cart full of groceries was reported at 6:47 p.m. in Seaview.
April 29 — Car prowlers were reported at 12:27 a.m., near Smith Creek.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:38 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 7:51 a.m. in Nahcotta, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:35 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:38 a.m., after a telephone service box was found open.
In Surfside at 1:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported, with numerous items taken by a nearby resident.
At 2:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park, with the individual involved also said to be threatening people.
The theft of an electric bicycle from an Ocean Park location was reported at 3:23 p.m.
A suspicious situation was reported at 3:49 p.m. in Nahcotta.
The theft of two propane tanks from an Ocean Park location was reported at 4:15 p.m.
An assault was reported at 8:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 30 — At 8:33 a.m., in Naselle, about a cord and a half of cedar was reported stolen, with a possible suspect vehicle description provided.
A structure fire was reported in Chinook at 2:08 p.m.
In Oysterville at 4:12 p.m., 12 Pyrenees dogs that were running loose, allegedly killed a Chihuahua that was in its yard.
