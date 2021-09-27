Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 19 — At 7:09 a.m., someone reported suspicious activity at a home that burned down now; a U-Haul was on the property and people not familiar to the neighbors are moving things out.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 2:48 p.m.
Sept. 20 — A homeless encampment was reported on property in Long Beach at 1 p.m.
At 5:19 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a fawn with a broken leg.
Sept. 21 — A person was reported to be acting suspiciously and cussing in Long Beach at 6:48 p.m.
Sept. 22 — At 11:18 a.m., in Long Beach, a person was in the emergency room for a dog bite.
A truck and trailer versus a fire hydrant accident was reported at 2:16 p.m.
Sept. 23 — In Long Beach at 5:12 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported. The vehicle had expired plates and was full of personal belongings, a half-gallon of booze and had two flat tires.
Sept. 25 — Fraud was reported in Ilwaco after a cash card was used without permission.
At 9:43 p.m. in Long Beach, a really loud party, with probable underage drinking and drugs was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 19 — At 8:19 a.m., vandalism to property by squatters was reported in Ocean Park.
Near Smith Creek at 10:53 a.m., a pressure washer was discovered missing from a shed.
A suspicious person was reported to be hanging out on the porch of a Raymond home at 3:56 p.m.
Sept. 20 — Criminal trespassing was reported at a business in Ocean Park at 8:16 a.m.
At 10:05 a.m., in Raymond, a person called 911 to get a ride to treatment.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 10:17 a.m., after a vehicle was left at a logging road gate and a window had been broken out and multiple items taken including clothes, food, a bow case and more.
A prowler was reported at 11:31 a.m. in Menlo.
Fraud was reported at 11:33 a.m., after it was reported that a person had ordered a TV and it got shipped to an old address, and the occupants at the old address signed for it.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 12:01 p.m., after someone drove through a yard and did “cookies.”
Illegal dumping of litter was reported near Smith Creek at 1:44 p.m.
In Seaview at 1:59 p.m., someone reported a white van with fire on the sides has people living in it. It has been parked in a driveway for four days.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:23 p.m. in Ocean Park for a man BA’ing people and refusing to leave a parking lot.
A suspicious person was reported to be living in the woods near Smith Creek at 12:06 p.m.
Sept. 21 — A man that had been trespassed from property in Ocean Park was back again at 3:40 p.m., refusing to leave.
Two allegedly vicious dogs were reported at 5:04 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said the same dog killed chickens previously.
Sept. 22 — Vehicle prowling was reported at 6:25 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged in an Ocean Park business at 12:37 p.m.
Vandalism was reported at 2:29 p.m. in Oysterville, after the tires on a vehicle were flattened.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:19 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a landlord was allegedly harassing a tenant.
At 7:21 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:11 p.m. in Naselle.
Sept. 23 — At home was reported burglarized at 5:43 p.m., with the door left open and the dog outside the home, drawers had been gone through, jewelry was missing as was “stashes” of money and guns.
A hit-and-run was reported in Ocean Park at 9:21 p.m.
Sept. 24 — The theft of a 9mm pistol from an Ilwaco campsite was reported at 10:23 a.m.
Animal hoarding was reported at a Raymond residence at 3:10 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:42 p.m. in Naselle.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:53 a.m. in Ocean Park, for a person with a small tent on a business’ property.
Sept. 25 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Raymond at 3:36 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 6:52 p.m. in Naselle.
