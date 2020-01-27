Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 19 — In Long Beach at 1:24 p.m., vandalism was reported after someone attempted to pry open a pop machine. A couple of knives were left at the scene.
At 4:40 p.m. in Long Beach, a fraud was reported after someone said they paid $300 for “fake gold” from a family driving a Yukon Expedition.
Jan. 20 — At 1:25 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone was reported in a home without permission. A relative of the homeowner said there was a vehicle parked outside and lights on, and no one should be there.
Jan. 21 — At 9:44 a.m., in Ilwaco, a suspicious situation was reported regarding the alleged owner of bicycles left at a shop.
A disorderly, older male allegedly urinated on a building in Long Beach at 1:36 p.m.
A female who was swaying back and forth and seemed unstable on her feet was reported in Ilwaco at 2:55 p.m.
Jan. 22 — A disorderly person was alleged to be yelling and screaming outside the hospital in Ilwaco at 4:53 a.m.
At 8:27 a.m. in Long Beach, a shoplifter was reported. A male customer alleged “grabbed a bunch of stuff off a shelf,” and took off running.
Vandalism was reported at 8:33 a.m. in Long Beach, after a soda machine had a door ripped off and wires stripped in an attempt to get soda.
An assault was reported at 12:17 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 1:22 p.m.
Jan. 23 — At 6:58 a.m. in Long Beach, an allegedly homeless person was “camped out” by a playground. The caller said he is under a blanket with all his stuff and he is “plugged in” to an outlet.
Alleged theft of jewelry was reported in Ilwaco at 4:51 p.m.
Jan. 25 — A burglary was reported in Ilwaco at 7:34 p.m. after a storage unit was found open and a suspicious male took off run when he saw a vehicle stopping to check out the situation.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 19 — At 2:04 a.m. in South Bend, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported with a man allegedly “tearing his house to pieces.”
At 1:24 p.m. in Surfside, the alleged theft of golf clubs from a shed was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported for a person living under a house under construction in Seaview at 1:39 p.m.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Raymond at 5:05 p.m.
Tires were reported stolen off a vehicle parked in Ocean Park at 5:07 p.m.
Theft of a sterling silver place setting was reported at 6:10 p.m.
Someone with a headlamp on was shooting south of the Bay Avenue approach at 8:26 p.m.
Jan. 20 — A suspicious person was reported on the porch of an Ocean Park residence at 1:40 a.m.
At 9:19 a.m. in Naselle, the grill was ripped off a vehicle and thrown into nearby bushes.
Malicious harassment was reported in Naselle at 3:50 p.m.
At 6:04 p.m., a male was reported on private property in Naselle without permission. The caller said he was hiding in the brush.
Jan. 21 — In Ocean Park at 10:30 a.m., approximately $600 work of concrete landscaping blocks to be used for a septic drainage field were reported stolen.
A burglary to a home in Menlo was reported at 2:27 p.m.
At 7:13 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park.
Jan. 22 — At 12:31 p.m. in Surfside, a burglary was reported. The caller said two sheds had been burglarized and many items were taken including a TV, tools and more.
At 2:07 p.m. on Hwy. 105, a house fire was reported, with lots of dark smoke visible.
Malicious harassment was reported in Seaview at 2:16 p.m.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 8:43 p.m. in Naselle.
Jan. 23 — A theft was reported in Frances at 8:16 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 11:11 a.m.
At 12:31 p.m. in Surfside, possible trespassing was reported.
At 2:08 p.m., in Seaview, it was reported someone is climbing over a gate and getting into trash cans.
In Ocean Park at 8:10 p.m. two travel trailers and a small fifth wheel are on private property under a tarp, and there are lights on now and no one should be on the property.
At 9:13 p.m., a truck with through a fence at a home in Ocean Park and then took off.
Disorderly individuals in Oysterville were reported arguing loudly at 10:29 p.m.
Jan. 24 — At 1:38 p.m. in Ocean Park, a toolbox was stolen from a shed.
In Ocean Park at 3:17 p.m., a man with a small firearm was seen running around into a carport.
Jan. 25 — A front door on a vacant house in Ocean Park was wide open at 12:09 p.m., and there is stuff all over the porch.
At 1:12 p.m., a cast iron smoker weighing about 400 pounds was stolen.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:28 p.m. for someone cutting wood on private property.
A burglary was reported at 1:32 p.m. in Ocean Park.
