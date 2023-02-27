Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 19 — Male subject ranting, raving and screaming in his room, “going against contract.”
Grandpa in a Range Rover is trying to keep his grandson from running away, year old male.
Feb. 20 — People walking around being suspicious, carrying bats and flashlights.
Report of female in roadway in area of Black Lake.
Disorderly resident throwing things at sliding glass door above his room, yelling and screaming at no one in particular.
Someone came and cut down trees on her property within last week.
Reporting party complaining about noise, making irrational allegations.
Caller says, “When I was in the hospital [a subject came] into my apartment without my permission. She lives next door and admitted to coming to decorate and clean my apartment. There is a missing blanket with poinsettias.”
Homeless man came into store “and he said it would be good I told you. … He’s shoplifted before I have video.”
Welfare check requested on someone who has been showing signs of mental instability following a heart attack.
Four guests refusing to leave property.
Feb. 21 — There is an “alarm going off” but she hasn’t seen anyone around.
Theft of prescription medication reported.
Male subject reported assaulted a child.
Welfare check requested. Caller thinks parents are trying to lock the kids inside their apartment; have been yelling at the kids all night; she can just hear the kids screaming.
Vehicle slid off roadway trying to turn around.
Check requested on child who has missed 29 days this year; no communication from child’s mother; sister has came to school but reporting party hasn’t seen boy since Feb. 14.
Abandoned 5th wheel trailer dropped off in right-of-way on Monday.
Car in the roadway, parked across from the Elks in the road by the stoplight; unsure if its running.
Feb. 23 — Two dogs in a fence enclosure, barking for the last hour. Don’t appear to be attached to any houses and it’s very cold. Reporting party said he’s never seen these dogs before; medium build.
Feb. 25 — Male inside with sleeping bag/duffle bag. Bought coffee earlier and is now sleeping on table.
Neighbor and reporting party have problem with corner house. Several people are cleaning out the house and have abandoned the dogs belonging to deceased original owner.
Reporting party’s mother and boyfriend took reporting party’s car and threw her items
outside.
Caller: “I just got money from a phone. It is three
hundred dollars.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 19 — Reporting party says he has a restraining order against neighbor who has been shooting his shotgun since 12:30 a.m.; yelling at reporting party; standing at property line although he’s supposed to be 300 feet away.
Caller requests welfare check on father in Surfside; normally always calls or texts back but haven’t heard from him in a day or so.
Camper went off Tokeland Road near the hotel; unkown if anyone is inside. Grays Harbor sending aid.
Request for deputy to keep eye on place at night. Owner has been having issue with people coming onto property and stealing things, ongoing for last couple of months.
Deputy advised a clam digger to place the clams back in the sand per WDFW.
Caller in Chinook states a boat is aground right outside the entrance to the port. “I was wondering if a deputy can go take a look to see if anyone is onboard.” Cape D units are tied up with other missions.
Caller reported suspected elder abuse in Greyland-North Cove area.
Reporting party says that her cat is missing and the neighbors’ dogs are out. She is too scared to go out. They have multiple big dogs. She would like contact from an officer. “She isn’t sure where her cat is — could be up a tree!”
Theft reported of 16-foot aluminum flat bed trailer by people in a white SUV looking vehicle. Heard some noise outside and saw them taking off with it.
Someone ran into her fence and destroyed it.
Seaview caller “Can see huge flames going in the air. Keep hearing explosions too.”
Feb. 20 — Burglary suspected in Ocean Park. Neighbor is in jail at this time and the garage door is open at his house; there is also a random beat-up vehicle just down the street
Vehicle parked slightly off the roadway matching description of suspicious vehicle from previous call. However this vehicle was cold and did not appear to have been moved in quite some time.
Green Subaru Outback was just stolen in Raymond.
In Naselle, someone ran into reporting party’s mailbox and others in the area, noticed it Sunday morning, must have happened Saturday night
Vehicle theft reported in Lebam. Mother in jail and someone told her vehicle is possibly stolen.
Male prowling around Tokeland dock area; “he’s up to no good, asked him to leave and he’s refusing.”
Reporting party’s mother has a second home in Ocean Park. Can see someone tried to break in sometime while no one was there. Tried to pry open door and pulled screen off window and floor crawl space.
Daughter and friend were parked in a Chevy S10 when someone ran into them on purpose in a Dodge Dakota; “Thinks this was due to a jealousy issue.”
Ocean Park caller: “I need to make report for theft that happened about a month ago. I was talking with a deputy who said to file a report when I get into to town. $10K worth of stuff was taken.”
South Sound 911 received a text from a subject who “is waiting to be taken into custody for her part in the murder in July.” They want to know if Pacific County wants her taken into custody.
Young rural Long Beach caller: “Someone hacked some of my accounts and stole $12k in game currency. We spent real money on the game and they have our accounts now.”
Feb. 21 — One-year-old brindle pit bull running on Monohon Road toward US101.
Chinook caller: Prior and current owners lied about lease/rental agreement, tricked and exploited reporting party, exploited his disability. Reporting party bought a trailer and was told the park was longer term, but property was sold and trailer was seized; have been homeless since then.
Reporting party is a victim of a gift card scam on Jan. 6; sent $500 worth of gift cards.
Reporting party was out checking mail when a gray Honda-type car with blacked-out windows flew by reporting party’s house going 75-80 mhp headed toward Raymond.
A silver car ran into parked logging truck and took off, last seen headed toward highway, bunch of pieces left behind.
Theft reported in Seaview of a ‘91 Ford Thunderbird. Possible suspect and her boyfriend observed driving around in it Seaview/Long Beach/Ilwaco area.
Welfare check requested in Bay Center on a family member who had a sore but said he didn’t want help.
Female attempted to steal four lighters.
Male said that there is a car with a siphon tube sticking out of the gas tank. People in a gray truck took off towards the beach.
Caller who drove the Butte Creek loop reports at the top of the loop there was an SUV with someone who was slumped over inside of it.
Domestic violence reported in South Bend.
Feb. 22 — Young couple walking northbound, male punched female in face. Reporting party asked female if she was OK and said she was and that he didn’t hit her, possibly drug users; on way back by, the female was walking alone and male was nowhere around.
Last night someone broke into a trailer. Reporting party saw a light on this morning that wasn’t on before, went over and surprised a person in the trailer who was loading stuff up, and then the person took off. Reporting party thinks it might have been a subject who has been “terrorizing the area.”
Threats reported in South Bend: Boyfriend and his mother at residence, trying to get into the house, threatening to kill her, saying she is the reason that he went to jail/was just released, being told subject has a knife, unknown if still outside house or if he has left.
In Menlo someone took baby goat and put him in car, threw dirt clumps all over car, threw rocks at windshield, no suspects.
Neighbors and goats on Raymond-area property, 6 or 8 goats, ongoing issue.
Three-vehicle accident in Ocean Park area. One vehicle blocking road, one vehicle off road hit a power pole, male laying on ground/breathing, cut eye and face, not able to walk.
Child abuse or neglect reported in Naselle.
Female outside in Ocean Park “walking out in the parking lot, on the west, and she is threatening them, no weapons, “probably high.” Reporting party called back and advised female left and is heading south; she was screaming.
Vicious dog came in their yard and attacked their dog.
A subject showed up in Ocean Park and punched victim in the face. No ambulance required. “She just walked in and punched … speaking ‘nonsense’. A week ago she hit her with an axe handle, that didn’t get reported.”
Feb. 23 — Large log blocking both lanes on Park Avenue.
Reporting party’s neighbor is in treatment; as of last night there are three men living in her apartment; reporting party heard one of them has a gun.
Goats on his property; reporting party can see two goats right now.
Reporting party’s “little brother and his little girlfriend have had issues. The little girl’s family is harassing them, she is pregnant.”
Criminal trespass reported in Surfside. Someone came into the house while they were gone; it’s the neighbor and they aren’t supposed to be in the house. Nothing missing, but alterations made to the door.
Referral made to Washington State Patrol: Just got out of Chinook the tunnel; person ahead keeps turning on and off his flashers and is all over the roadway.
Someone crashed into their garbage cans and fled. Left toward Tokeland. The vehicle drug the garbage can all the way down to the store.
Feb. 24 — In Ocean Park, roommate may be dead. He’s not moving for half an hour.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park: Pulled up and the door is open and the safe and till are gone. Reporting party has not been inside yet, doesn’t think anyone is there but doesn’t want to go in.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park: Someone broke into shed and stole red Spree scooter. Door was kicked in and tool bag was sitting outside.
Citizen in Naselle reported really loud pickup last night, and then a crash, and his trash cans were knocked over.
In Naselle, a golden lab wandering around neighborhood, not being taken care of and is malnourished.
Unattended death in South Bend.
Welfare check requested in Surfside after emergency signals sent from a black BMW X1.
Caller reports seeing guy who broke into shop this morning walking down road.
Custodial interference reported by South Bend caller in regards to getting her daughter back.
Caller wants to know if he can target shoot legally on his property; 911 advised they would have an officer give him a phone call. Deputy advised caller that as long as he shoots in a safe direction, it is OK.
Citizen requests officer respond to residence due to safety concerns about a subject reported to have an ax and tearing up the house.
Caller advised smoke is so thick a car pulled out in front of him and he had to slam on his brakes; does not feel this is safe. Fire District 1 checked and said this is a legally permitted burn.
Caller: “I have a couple landlord questions. Basically, I served my tenant a 30-days notice. I’m wondering if I’m legally allowed to walk around the property to see if they are cleaning things up and attempting to move out.”
Feb. 25 — Citizen in Ocean Park says they had a burglary yesterday and someone called reporting party and said where her safe and till are and who did it.
In Smith Creek, caller is going through an eviction with landlord; landlord is walking around the property, parked in the back of property, reporting party is afraid of landlord.
Female said uncle is back going through reporting party’s and husband’s things.
Male is in yard overdosing on fentanyl; took a hit off foil. Pretty sure it’s fentanyl. Three NARCANs administered; breathing.
Caller in Oysterville concerned about whether they may be liable if unauthorized person drives a vehicle that could soon be in probate.
Caller: “There are several people trying to get a car on a trailer to haul it out of there. It seems like they’re involved with a situation that involves alcohol and drugs.”
Reporting party says husband just attacked her.
Reporting party was just rear ended on State Route 6; could hear yelling and said need to get back in your vehicle.
