Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 14 — At 11:36 a.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported in a parking lot in Long Beach.
At 6:25 p.m., a dog was reported in the middle of the road. It had possibly been hit.
At 8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported outside a home.
LBPD was out with a guy on a bike a 9:21 p.m.
An allegedly incoherent man was said to be making threats in the lobby of motel at 11:44 p.m.
Jan. 15 — A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Long Beach at 5:30 p.m. The caller said the vehicle was weaving all over the road.
At 6:59 p.m. a vehicle prowl in progress was reported.
Vandalism was reported at 9:03 p.m. in Ilwaco, after some kind of oil was reported on carpet.
Jan. 16 — At 8:32 a.m., a client leaving for rehab allegedly dropped off a bag with drugs, needle and a knife.
A narcotics complaint was received at 9:08 a.m.
At 10:54 a.m., a suspicious man was alleged to be “tweaking hardcore,” and had sores all over his face.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 9:11 p.m.
Jan. 17 — A narcotics complaint was received from Ilwaco at 2:20 p.m.
Jan. 18 — Threats were alleged at 8:55 a.m.
Jan. 19 — Dumped garbage was reported a 9:09 p.m.
Jan. 20 — Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 12:34 p.m., for suggesting someone was scoping out a boat.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. The victim’s vehicle had red paint transferred to it and a dent near the gas tank.
A dine and dash incident was reported in Long Beach at 5:31 p.m.
A possible structure fire was reported at 8:05 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 14 — At 12:38 a.m. in Grayland, it was reported a window was ripped out of a trailer to gain entry. The owner said that only the food was rummaged through. A possible suspect was named.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:39 a.m., with “weird drugs” involved.
At 7:33 a.m. a suspicious female dressed in all black was reported.
Threats were alleged in South Bend at 9:43 a.m.
At 10:32 a.m., suspicious activity involving a moving truck was reported.
At 1:03 p.m., an 18-year-old male student was allegedly soliciting pictures of a 15-year-old.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported at 2:54 p.m. According to the caller a pitbull came in through a gate into a private yard and the homeowner shot it.
Someone used a BB gun to shoot out a community light at 4:22 p.m.
A sex offense was reported at 4:26 p.m.
At 4:54 p.m. a domestic violence incident was reported. In the complaint it was reported that a woman was kept locked in a shed.
Illegal burning was reported in Grayland at 6:55 p.m. The caller said a man was seen piling things on top of the fire next to a telephone pole. When the suspect realized people were watching he allegedly attempted to put it out.
A vehicle versus elk accident was reported at 7:06 p.m.
At 10:31 p.m. in Ocean Park, a woman was alleged to be “wandering up and down” W Street screaming and yelling.
Jan. 15 — Illegal camping was reported at 7:10 a.m.
At 10:45 a.m., a fishing boat taking on water was reported.
Illegal burning was reported at 11:32 a.m.
At 7:18 p.m. from Tokeland area, someone reported a friend was to take her to get cigarettes and he did not do that and is now threatening to just drop her off in the street.
At 8:03 p.m. near Chinook, four people who were allegedly intoxicated were walking down the sidewalk trying to hold up a woman and she fell from standing and was lying in the road.
Jan. 16 — A family member who is allegedly on meth and has a warrant was reported to be trespassing at 6:57 a.m.
At 9:52 a.m., a couple of students allegedly were bragging about “stealing their mother’s meth” and selling it.
A disorderly individual was reported to be “tearing up the place” at 12:37 p.m. after being given eviction paperwork.
At 1:07 p.m., the same trailer was reported to have been “lit on fire.”
Jan. 17 — A teenage male was in custody for allegedly shoplifting at 7:23 a.m.
The theft of a chainsaw was reported at 8:36 a.m.
After a welfare check was requested at 12:17 p.m., a woman was found under a tarp in her backyard, with a couple of dogs nearby.
The theft of $303 via a debit card was reported at 1:30 p.m.
At 3:56 p.m., a locking gas cap was broken off and gas siphoned.
Jan. 18 — Suspicious activity was reported at 5:25 a.m., after a lock was cut off a recreational vehicle.
A forced signature on a document was reported at 9:47 a.m.
At 5:12 p.m., people were trespassing at a burned down house where no one should be.
A vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road was reported at 5:38 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:33 p.m.
Jan. 19 — At 10:18 a.m., someone reported a sewer line exploded and the occupants need emergency shelter.
A burglary to a shed was reported at 1:51 p.m., with a table saw among the items stolen.
Jan. 20 — An assault was reported at 10:26 a.m.
An alleged DUI was reported at 10:44 a.m., with the driver last seen passed out in the vehicle.
“Empty packages of boots” were found on private property at 12:34 p.m.
