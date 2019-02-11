Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 3 — At 11:35 a.m., it was reported a home had been vandalized, including a window busted, tires slashed on a vehicle, etc.
Illegal camping in a parking lot was reported at 6:47 p.m.
Feb. 4 — A young boy was allegedly throwing ice balls at vehicles at 2:32 p.m., and the caller was afraid one would break a windshield.
A suspicious vehicle was reported parked and running at the beach approach all day at 5:50 p.m., with a female inside.
At 8:23 p.m., someone reported a female “trying to sell drugs,” refusing to leave and scaring customers.
Feb. 5 — One vehicle was upside down on the southbound side of the road at 12:48 a.m.
At 12:01 p.m., a woman was reported to be walking down the street opening mailboxes.
Feb. 6 — At 11:06 p.m., a man was alleged to be walking around with a flashlight, acting suspiciously.
At 3:57 p.m., a “panhandler” was asking for work.
Feb. 8 — A hit-and-run accident was reported at 11:56 a.m.
Feb. 9 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 4:56 a.m.
An assault in progress was reported at 11:23 a.m., in Ilwaco.
At 11:35 a.m., someone reported a dog in Ilwaco with no food or water, outside in the cold.
A burglary to a storage unit in Long Beach was reported at 12:06 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 3 — At 1:57 a.m., a “male on the bridge screaming” was reported.
At 9:22 a.m., gasoline had been siphoned from a parked truck.
“Three druggies” were reported to be burning outside a residence at 12:49 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:34 p.m., after someone entered private property and was now stuck behind a locked gate.
At 4:34 p.m., people were seen taking things from the home of someone who recently passed away.
Feb. 4 — The theft of a Kia with temporary plates was reported. The caller said it was taken between 3:30 a.m. and 8:23 a.m. The caller said it was locked with one set of keys and no money owed on it.
At 9:35 a.m., someone reported a suspicious man allegedly taking pictures of a woman and her daughter while on the trail.
A narcotics complaint was received at 10:44 a.m., after it was alleged individuals were “cooking meth.”
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 10:23 p.m., for someone punching walls, cussing and yelling.
Feb. 5 — Adult abuse was reported at 9:55 a.m.
Feb. 6 — At 11:35 a.m., someone reported having “a lot of cash” stolen from the bank.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported at 11:58 a.m.
An Internet scam was reported at 12:25 p.m. The caller said someone was wanting an iTunes gift card, Verizon information etc.
Child abuse was reported at 1:36 p.m.
Feb. 7 — A burglary to a shop was reported at 10:41 p.m., with two chainsaws among the items stolen.
At 11:02 a.m. a pickup was allegedly parked in the middle of the roadway and has been there all night.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:58 p.m., for someone stealing tires off an abandoned vehicle.
Both plates were reported stolen off a vehicle at 7:23 p.m.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 7:37 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a pickup smashed into a tree and the male driver took off running.
Feb. 8 — Child abuse was reported at 8:45 a.m.
At 2:28 p.m., loitering was reported, and the same person was alleged to be walking in front of cars.
At 8:12 p.m., in Ocean Park, individuals allegedly heading to “buy dope” couldn’t keep their vehicles running and are having to push them to the dope house.
