Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 11 — Illegal camping was reported in Ilwaco at 7:46 a.m.
At 9:32 a.m., in Ilwaco, a payment box and lock were reported missing. According to the caller, it looks like someone torched it off.
At 1:22 p.m., a home was reported trashed by an alleged intoxicated individual who also alleged stole the homeowner’s phone.
An erratic driver was reported leaving Ilwaco at 3:10 p.m., and was alleged to be passing unsafely.
Aug. 12 — A vandalism report was received at 1:06 p.m.
A woman was reported to be camping out in a van at 4:04 p.m.
The theft of a motorcycle cover from a boat at the port was reported at 6:42 p.m.
Aug. 13 — At 10:51 a.m. in Ilwaco, an ongoing issue of barking dogs was reported.
Aug. 14 — A vagrant was alleged to be going through the hallways in a motel and going through garbage cans. At 5:09 p.m., someone followed the man back to a homeless camp near the motel.
Aug. 15 — A possibly intoxicated driver in a truck pulling a boat was reported in Long Beach at 6:02 p.m. The caller said the man almost hit a parked car and was staggering when he got out of the vehicle.
A padlock had been cut to gain entry to a Long Beach business at 6:16 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 9:46 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 17 — At 6:37 p.m., it was reported that “two males in camo are drinking whiskey in the park while children are playing nearby.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 11 — In Ocean Park a loud party was reported at 3:01 a.m.
At 8:57 a.m., a speaker, guitar and keyboard were stolen from an Ocean Park residence.
Illegal dumping of garbage in a private dumpster was reported at 12:23 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious vehicle that “smells like it’s holding death” was reported at 3:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 7:04 p.m. in Ocean Park, threats were alleged.
Aug. 12 — At 3:59 a.m. in Menlo, a man was reported to be sleeping in a ditch in front of a home. When confronted the man said he had a few drinks and needed to “cool off.”
At 10:15 a.m. in Frances, a vehicle that had allegedly been left in a garage a year and a half ago was actually a stolen vehicle.
Ten tires were dumped along the roadway near Smith Creek at 10:40 a.m.
An alleged burglary was reported at 1:04 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:11 p.m. in Seaview, a problem with an ongoing shoplifter was reported. The caller said when confronted, the man thinks it is funny.
At 3:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a jacked-up picked was reported to be speeding at 11:36 p.m.
Aug. 13 — At 8:47 a.m. it was reported that an older woman had been missing since 7 p.m. the night before. At 8:52 a.m. she was found at the Oysterville Cemetery. She had allegedly fallen and broken her hip and had been outside all night.
Threats were alleged at 9:03 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:54 a.m. in Seaview, adult abuse was alleged.
A burglary to a shed was reported at 2:17 p.m.
At 3:53 p.m. in Menlo, a fireworks complaint was received for someone letting off “large” fireworks.
Either fireworks or gun shots were reported at 9:28 p.m. in Surfside.
At 1:19 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone was alleged to be burning yard waste.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:30 p.m. in Seaview.
Aug. 14 — At 9:36 a.m. garbage and toys were dumped at the cabana in Surfside.
Vandalism was reported in Lebam at 10:59 a.m.
Criminal trespassing in Ocean Park was reported at 11:16 a.m.
At 2:50 p.m. the driver of an older Ford was reported to be all over the road, possibly intoxicated.
A “guy” on a motorcycle was alleged to be doing 100mph on the road coming from Ocean Park south at 6:05 p.m.
An allegedly intoxicated man was reported at 6:05 p.m. in Seaview.
Aug. 15 — At 10:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, the door frame on a home was broken in an attempt to gain entry.
At 3:47 p.m. in Ocean Park, a guy was reported to be growing marijuana on his roof again.
Near Smith Creek, a burglary was reported with the glass from the front door broken out and large rocks on a deck.
Suspicious activity at a Surfside home was reported at 8:09 p.m.
Aug. 16 — A hit-and-run accident was reported in Tokeland at 9:17 a.m.
A burglary was reported to a home in Ocean Park at 11:44 a.m. after a door had been pried open to attempt entry and a shed and motorhome had been entered.
At 1:26 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported a trailer, broken down van, play pen and bags of garbage littered on property.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 5:45 p.m.
The backdoor to a vacant property in Ocean Park was kicked in to gain entry at 6:47 p.m.
At 8:01 p.m. a fireworks complaint in Menlo was received with someone setting of “mortars.”
Aug. 17 — A vehicle theft was reported from Nahcotta at 12:48 a.m.
At 4:48 p.m. in Raymond, someone shooting a pellet gun was reported, with the pellets allegedly coming through a barn.
Another fireworks complaint was received from Naselle at 8:15 pm.
Two guys fighting behind pumps in Raymond were reported at 9:16 p.m.
