Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 16 — At 3:28 p.m., a female was refusing to leave the porch of a business in Long Beach.
At 6:16 p.m. criminal trespassing was reported.
Sept. 17 — A disorderly person was reported at 3:21 p.m.
Sept. 18 — At 9:18 p.m., a car versus cow accident was reported.
Sept. 19 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:16 p.m.
At 4:05 p.m., a three-vehicle accident was reported, with one in the ditch.
A flatbed lost a log off a truck at 5:04 p.m., near Sid Snyder Drive.
Sept. 20 — At 1:23 p.m., a theft was reported. According to the report, a caregiver was allegedly paid her own wage, plus another person’s wage was deposited into her bank account. The suspect then allegedly withdrew all the money from the bank.
At 2:51 p.m. in Ilwaco, two males were allegedly urinating off the dock at Black Lake.
In Long Beach, an accident was reported. One vehicle allegedly went up on the curb and also hit two parked cars.
Sept. 21 — An assault was reported at 10:43 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 15 — At 12:51 a.m., in Frances, an alcohol offense was reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 2:12 a.m. in Raymond.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:59 a.m. in Surfside.
In Ocean Park at 8:01 a.m., a narcotics complaint was received.
At 2:06 p.m. in Menlo, a burglary was reported. According to the caller, the home had been “destroyed,” and a truck was missing from the property.
A burglary was reported at 6:08 p.m. in Ocean Park. The owner reported the door had been smashed open.
Threats were alleged at 7:55 p.m. in Raymond.
At 9:29 p.m. in Ocean Park, shots were reported fired, then the caller said a vehicle horn was honking.
An assault in progress was reported at 10:03 p.m. in Raymond.
Sept. 16 — At 10:31 a.m. an attempted assault was reported, and threats allegedly made to kill a dog in Raymond.
Threats were alleged in Raymond at 10:39 a.m.
Credit card fraud was reported at 11:28 a.m.
At 11:43 a.m. in Ocean Park, vandalism was reported, after it appears someone kicked the side of the vehicle causing damage.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 12:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:35 p.m., a backpack with drug paraphernalia in it was found in Seaview.
A dog bite allegedly by a labradoodle in Ocean Park was reported at 2:31 p.m.
An assault was reported at 2:43 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary was reported in Surfside at 6:34 p.m.
Sept. 17 — At 9:44 a.m. in Surfside a home burglary was reported with the front door left open.
At 1:37 p.m. in South Bend, a person was allegedly refusing to return a dog they had been watching.
Five loose horses were running down Sandridge at 1:53 p.m.
Aerial fireworks/mortars were reported at 8:47 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Chinook at 9:36 p.m., with people running around screaming.
Sept. 18 — Sometime during the night a non-running white Ford Ranger pickup with no tags, no steering wheel was dumped in the driveway of a Surfside home.
An assault was reported at 12:33 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller alleged being punched in the nose, breaking it.
The theft of building materials for the community garden in Ocean Park was reported at 1:34 p.m.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 2:35 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Disorderly individuals were reported being loud at 10:45 p.m. in Willapa.
Sept. 19 — Credit card fraud was reported at 5:27 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 7:13 a.m., for a man swinging an axe.
The theft of firewood was reported at 10:02 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Telephone harassment was reported from Raymond at 12:03 p.m.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Willapa at 12:39 p.m.
At 3:47 p.m. in Surfside, a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle.
In Surfside at 4:18 p.m. it was reported a man was laying under some brush yelling and whining.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 6:18 p.m., at a condemned building.
Sept. 20 — A security video recorded a female opening mailboxes at 2:45 a.m. near Willapa and reported at 7:49 a.m.
A burglary to a garage near Smith Creek was reported at 10:26 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Willapa after two vehicles were reported at 2:55 p.m., on private property without authorization.
Sept. 21 — Malicious harassment was reported at 10:34 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:25 p.m. in Ocean Park, truckloads of garbage had been dumped on private property.
A domestic incident was reported in South Bend at 8:31 p.m.
